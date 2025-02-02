Dunkirk chronicles the real World War II campaign that changed the tide of the war. The movie showcases the massive effort the Dunkirk evacuation took from air, land, and sea. The movie spotlights stories of military personnel and civilians who made the mission a success. Dunkirk features the heroism that made the operation possible and how the events of this campaign left a lasting impact on those who experienced them.

What makes movies like Dunkirk so compelling is that many of them tell a massive story about survival against impossible odds. Some movies, like Enemy at the Gates, highlight how the brutality of war puts people in positions of having to perform extraordinary feats of survival. Other movies, like The Thin Red Line, emphasize the disarray of war and how this impacts anyone caught up in it. The best movies like Dunkirk capture the sweeping drama that made the movie so notable.

10 '1917' (2019)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Image via Universal Pictures

1917 follows a group of British soldiers during World War I. Two soldiers in particular are tasked with bringing crucial information to the front line that would let the British call off a doomed offensive. 1917 stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, and Benedict Cumberbatch, among others. The movie is loosely based on the experiences of director Sam Mendes' grandfather during World War I.

Like Dunkirk, 1917 is epic in scale and showcases the massive British war effort in both world wars. Both movies are interesting reflections on how the British saw themselves and their roles in these conflicts. 1917 and Dunkirk both spotlight individual characters but focus more on ensemble storytelling. Both movies also use massive sequences to portray the scale of the world wars and how destructive they were across Europe.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 1917 Release Date December 25, 2019 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



9 'Hacksaw Ridge' (2016)

Directed by Mel Gibson

Image via Summit Entertainment

Hacksaw Ridge is based on the true story of Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield), who was a pacifist and a medic during World War II. The movie follows Doss's life and career before and during the war. After refusing to carry a gun in combat, Doss went on to save many lives during the war. Hacksaw Ridge chronicles Doss's heroism during the war, and the actions he took that made him the first conscientious objector to be awarded the Medal of Honor.

Hacksaw Ridge and Dunkirk both feature character-driven stories against the backdrop of dramatic action. Both of these stories showcase the self-sacrifice and courage that were required of those who fought in the war. Additionally, Hacksaw Ridge and Dunkirk highlight war's destruction and how much it impacted people across generations. Finally, both stories are examples of stories that emphasize how allied forces saw the best of themselves during the world wars.