If You Like Netflix’s ‘Eurovision’, Watch These Movies Next

The debate over the song of the summer may continue to rage (it’s “Jaja Ding Dong”, don’t be ridiculous,) but the early frontrunner for movie of the summer is obvious: Netflix’s Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga. Directed by Wedding Crashers helmer David Dobkin and starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as an Icelandic duo determined to take home the prize at the annual Eurovision Song Contest. It’s not just a trending hit that’s holding tight to Netflix’s Top 10 list, it’s an absolutely unexpected feel-good treat that sneaks in exactly the kind of heart-warming love story we all need right now. Oh, and the songs? They slap. Bangers, bops, and jams, each last one.

That means that when you’ve finished the movie you will almost certainly wind up listening to the soundtrack over and over (and over and over and over — the songs are really good). But once you’ve burnt yourself out on “Jaja Ding Dong” (impossible) you’ll need something new to watch, so we’ve put together a list of the best movies to watch after Eurovision if you need another feel-good comedy fix; preferably, that you can sing along to. Speaking of singing along, if you’re still jammin’ out to the Eurovision soundtrack, check out our ranking of the original songs here. Just be prepared to have some strong opinions about it.