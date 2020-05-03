If You Like ‘Extraction’, Watch These Movies Next

With theaters closed for the time being, Netflix’s Extraction is about the closest thing we’re going to get to a blockbuster at the moment. Jam-packed with action, boasting a killer long-take “one-er”, and one Mr. Chris Hemsworth, one of the best working action stars at the moment, Extraction is a gritty with gritty on top action thriller that’s tearing up the charts on Netflix.

Directed by stunt veteran turned filmmaker Sam Hargrave, the film stars Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a mercenary tormented by his dark past who takes on his deadliest job yet rescuing the kidnapped child of an international crime boss. The one-man-army is a tried and true tradition of the action genre, and if you’re looking for more movies to fill the void once the credits roll, we’ve got you covered with a list of picks. Some of them have a similar action vibe, many of them follow the tradition of the “badass man on a rescue”, and a few that tie into either the tone, the material, or the filmmakers that made Extraction such a hit.

Check out our list of movies to watch if you loved Extaction below and be sure to sound off in the comments with your recommendations. And if you want to know more about the movie, be sure to check out our spoiler-filled chat with Hargrave about the ending.