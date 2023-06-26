The Fifty Shades series, beginning with Fifty Shades of Grey, was one of the most widely mocked of the 2010s, consisting of three films released between 2015 and 2018, based on three books all published in 2011 and 2012. The novels were considered guilty pleasures by some readers and bafflingly awful by others, though it could well have been the case of there being no such thing as bad publicity, given the notoriety got people talking.

As such, a trashy trilogy of erotic novels became a cultural phenomenon, and then the movie adaptations proved similarly successful (at least when it comes to the box office; neither the book nor the film series did well critically). For fans of Fifty Shades of Grey, or anyone wanting comparable films (because of similar themes, smuttiness, or to scratch a so-bad-it's-good itch), the following movies may well be worth cautiously recommending.

10 '365 Days' (2020)

Among all the non-English movies and shows available on Netflix, few titles created as much of a stir as 365 Days. It's a Polish erotic thriller/drama, and is also based on a series of books that feature explicit content that proved controversial, though it's fair to say that 365 Days pushes things further than Fifty Shades of Grey. The latter's known for dealing with BDSM quite graphically, but the former makes things worse by having kidnapping and threats of violence play a role within the sex.

It's the kind of ground that can be covered in a movie if it's done carefully or in a well-thought-out manner, but the execution here leaves a good deal to be desired. Those who don't mind seeing a movie push even harder than Fifty Shades of Grey into dangerous waters (while also being arguably worse from a filmmaking perspective) might find this an interesting cinematic train wreck, but maybe anyone else should stay clear.

9 'Fifty Shades Darker' (2017)

Well, it's a no-brainer to say that Fifty Shades Darker - the sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey - is a more than comparable film. The plot sees Christian Grey attempting to get Ana Steele into his life once more, only for Ana to request certain things out of their new relationship if things are to work out. The dynamic shifts a little, and all the while, people from Christian's past re-emerge to make life difficult for him and Ana.

It's kind of just more Fifty Shades of Grey, so anyone not on board with that first movie won't have much fun here, either. For what it's worth, critics were even less crazy about this sequel, because while the original got a 24% on Rotten Tomatoes, Fifty Shades Darkerreceived a measly 11%.

8 'Nine 1/2 Weeks' (1986)

Image Via MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

Nine 1/2 Weeks is far from a great movie, but at least attempting to make a mainstream steamy romantic drama in the more conservative 1980s has to count for something. It follows a woman getting wrapped up in a relationship with a man who frequently plays all sorts of sex games with her, which complicates things over time, of course, because this is a movie.

It's a film with a certain amount of infamy for showing what it did when it did, but maybe similar movies that have followed since have made it look a little milder in comparison. Still, without Nine 1/2 Weeks, the landscape of American erotic movies might well look very different, so for that it can be thanked or quietly cursed, depending on how you feel towards such titles.

7 'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

Stanley Kubrick was so meticulous a filmmaker that his last movie, Eyes Wide Shut, took 12 years to come out, as his penultimate movie, Full Metal Jacket, was released in 1987. The wait was probably worth it, because Eyes Wide Shut made for one hell of a final artistic statement, being an uneasy mystery/thriller about one man unraveling after he feels his marriage is starting to fall apart.

It needs to be stressed that in no way is Eyes Wide Shut anywhere close to being so bad it's good, and can only be compared to Fifty Shades of Grey due to both films having explicit content and storylines that revolve around sex. While Eyes Wide Shut is too unnerving to be called a true erotic thriller, it is an example of how to explore sexual themes through filmmaking in a way that feels unique and eye-opening (perhaps even to a wide extent).

6 'Basic Instinct' (1992)

Basic Instinct wasn't the only thriller that saw Michael Douglas play a character who got wrapped up in a dangerous affair, but it was probably the most provocative. Douglas plays a police detective investigating a murder, and subsequently getting a little too close to a seductive woman who may be the killer.

Paul Verhoeven's a director who loves excess, and no one could accuse Basic Instinct of lacking in that department. It's all very over-the-top and in-your-face, but in a way that feels a little more fun - or at least self-aware - than outwardly disgusting or offensive... so long as you know what you're in for before watching.

5 'Fifty Shades Freed' (2018)

Image via Universal Pictures

The title of the third and final Fifty Shades movie makes it very easy to make jokes about critics (or cinema in general) finally being freed from the series. The journey being over didn't make critics any more charitable, though, seeing as Fifty Shades Freed shares a Rotten Tomatoes score with its predecessor: 11%.

Overall, it's ironic that the three films collectively could not even score a 50 out of 300, given 24 + 11 + 11 gets things to a pitiful 46 out of 300, or just over 15 out of 100 on average. So, more like "15 Shades of Grey." Why talk about numbers? Because the Fifty Shades movies are boring and no one seems to care about them now they're done and dusted. The plot of the third movie isn't even worthy of being talked about, seeing as its tagline was "Don't miss the climax" (*vomits*).

4 'The Room' (2003)

Image via TPW Films

The Room is a wonderfully terrible - or perhaps terribly wonderful - movie. It follows a man named Johnny whose life is torn apart when his future wife, Lisa, begins cheating on him with Mark, a man who viewers are repeatedly told is Johnny's best friend.

It may have been intended to be somewhat of an erotic drama, but it's become infamous for having sex scenes that are too uncomfortable (some masochists may call them funny) to be sexy. Undeniably, though, it is a passionate film, and though it doesn't succeed as intended, it's a fascinating and entertaining watch that's more than earned the right to be crowned one of the biggest cult movies of all time.

3 'Twilight' (2008)

Image Via Summit Entertainment

Another widely mocked yet successful book series that was also adapted into a widely mocked yet popular film series, Twilight has a similar level of infamy to Fifty Shades of Grey. The movies are far less explicit than the Fifty Shades movies, but the hammy dialogue, contrived plots, and flat characters are comparable.

Then of course there's the whole matter of Fifty Shades of Grey having its origin as a work of Twilight fan fiction, a piece of trivia that would forever doom the two series to be linked. Twilight truly is the yin to Fifty Shades of Grey's yang.

2 'Showgirls' (1995)

Image Via MGM/UA Distribution Co.

Three years after the release of Basic Instinct, Paul Verhoeven struck again with Showgirls, which pushed even more boundaries and went even further over the top in all areas. It follows a young dancer coming to Las Vegas with ambitions of becoming a top showgirl, no matter the physical or emotional cost involved.

It was reviled upon release, and seen as going too far in many places, though has since been critically re-evaluated in subsequent years. It's definitely easy to view it as self-aware and perhaps even darkly comedic/satirical, making it both trashier and arguably smarter than Fifty Shades of Grey and many other comparable films with explicit sexuality.

1 'The Voyeurs' (2021)

The Voyeurs is one film that's probably not suitable for family movie night, given it's a fairly provocative and somewhat modern spin on the erotic thriller genre. It follows a couple who begin obsessively spying on the inhabitants of an apartment opposite theirs, only to find doing so puts them increasingly in danger.

It might not be a great movie by any means, but it's memorable, pulpy, and the sort of trash that might well be fun to watch with the right mindset. It's got a bit more of a pulse than Fifty Shades of Grey at least, also being noteworthy for having some racy scenes and further cementing the popularity of its star Sydney Sweeney.

