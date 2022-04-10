The post-apocalyptic film Finch is a mix of feel-good comedy, sci-fi survival and deep emotional drama. The big-hearted film stars Tom Hanks as the film's titular character Finch Weinberg, an engineer who creates a robotic companion to care for his dog, Goodyear (played by rescue dog Samuel), as Finch prepares to die from radiation poisoning. Finch follows the unlikely family as they escape a giant storm set to destroy their makeshift home and travel across the mostly uninhabitable US. The trio battle the elements in the aftermath of a giant solar flare that created a hole in the ozone layer causing temperatures to rise above 150 degrees. The lovable and somewhat dim robot, Jeff, has a lot to learn, and Finch does his best to teach him important life lessons as his condition worsens along their journey. Finch teaches audiences about finding humanity even when faced with worst-case scenarios, like humanity itself being wiped from the face of the earth.

After the painful ending of Finch, many are unsure if a sequel will be on the horizon. Filmmakers originally planned that Finch would end with the robot-dog duo finding humans, but this was later cut from the final edit. Director Miguel Sapochnik (Game Of Thrones) revealed in an interview that they realized they had more of the story to tell and had to cut a large portion of the film, stating that the original cut "wasn’t the right ending for this chapter of this story." Instead, the film closes out with Jeff and Goodyear searching for any surviving humans, so with the door seemingly remaining open for the story to go on, fans of the film are hoping for a chance to see more of the faithful dog and his gear-headed caretaker.

If you’re looking for more epic post-apocalyptic journeys, furry best friends, or robot companions, then you’re in luck - you won't have to travel 2000 miles in a ramshackle RV to find what you’re looking for. We’ve put together this roadmap of films like Finch to fill the solar flare-sized hole in your life left behind by the heartfelt adventure tale.

Love and Monsters

Joel is a relatable, awkward, and inept survivor of a chemical fallout, which left the Earth's surviving inhabitants to seek shelter in underground bunkers, venturing out only to scavenge for supplies in the monster-infested world. Joel sets out to find his girlfriend Aimee who he hasn’t seen in the seven years since the fallout. While on his journey the blundering beau is saved by a stray dog named Boy, who becomes his companion. Additionally, Joel is assisted by a robot named Mav1s who powers his radio to get in touch with his long-lost love. This saga of survival is a heartfelt mix of feel-good comedy and science fiction action, that exhibits what lengths people will go for the ones they love and teaches audiences about finding self-worth. Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner) stars in the vibrant and fun Paramount Pictures film.

A Boy and His Dog

Based on the 1969 novella of the same name, A Boy and His Dog is a science fiction comedy film from 1975 that follows uneducated teenage misogynist Vic and his highly intelligent telepathic dog Blood on a journey through the post-apocalyptic Southwest. In this strange survival tale, Vic and Blood work together in the dangerous wasteland, searching for food and a woman for the sexually frustrated Vic to put the moves on. The film is wacky, full of toxic masculinity and strange predicaments where the two face bands of marauders, military androids, and glowing mutants. A Boy and His Dog was not a commercial success, but later became a cult film, inspiring the video game series Fallout from Dogmeat, specifically the game character's canine companion, the underground community of survivors, and the glowing mutants. The Don Johnson film received polarized and mixed reviews due to its juvenile and decidedly lowbrow humor.

The Domestics

In this post-apocalyptic world, the survivors of a chemical weapon attack have divided into factions of deadly gangs across the country. Mark and Nina West (Tyler Hoechlin and Kate Bosworth) are considered ‘domestics’, meaning they aren’t affiliated with any of the masked and murderous gangs and are attempting to live in peace amongst the chaos, scavenging for food and keeping to themselves. The extent of cruelty that humans will go to in times of desperation is explored as the pair set out to find Nina’s parents in her hometown, encountering killer clans, gun-slinging gamblers, and cannibalistic cut-throats along the way. While toeing the line between gang territories and between life and death, the divorced couple rekindle their love as they fight for their lives in this treacherous tale. The Domestics, written and directed by Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn 2021), holds a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Book of Eli

The Book of Eli stars Denzel Washington alongside Mila Kunis and Gary Oldman in a neo-western tale of the lethal and skilled Eli, a nomad who must get an important book to a safe location, traveling through the desperate and dangerous post-nuclear holocaust world. Thirty years following the atomic blast water and food are in short supply, and the Warlord ruler of a ramshackle town wants to use the book Eli possesses to control the people of the ravaged land. Eli battles his way through traps placed by despairing bandits and trickster cannibals, fighting off henchmen with an eerie calmness while utilizing expert fighting abilities. Through all that he faces, Eli walks on, driven by his goal of delivering the book to safety. This Hughes Brothers (Menace II Society) film makes audiences think about the strength of the human spirit, and what is truly worth fighting for. The emotional, action-packed story was a box-office success ranking in at number two behind Avatar and gross over $11 million in it’s opening day alone.

The Road

Following an unspecified extinction event, a man and his son set out down a road in hopes of reaching the coast, scavenging along their way as they search for a warmer climate. The two struggle to survive, with only one bullet left. They hide from gangs of cannibals and thieves and fight off sickness and other survivors, all the while unable to tell who is hunting who. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel written by Cormac McCarthy, The Road is a lesson in humanity and morality that focuses on the visceral cruelty of a dying world. Award-winning actor Viggo Mortensen (The Lord of the Rings) stars alongside Kodi Smit-McPhee (Let Me In) in the John Hillcoat-directed survival film. The Road received positive reviews, with critics noting the powerfully expressive performances by the two leads.

I Am Legend

Will Smith stars as Robert Neville, a virologist tasked with finding a cure to the virus that has left the world as he knows it desolate. Those infected become Darkseekers, vampiric cannibalistic mutants who seek out the few surviving unaffected to feast upon. Robert is accompanied by Samantha, the family dog and only other survivor in the deserted ruins of Manhattan. Sam is his trusted and loyal companion through thick and thin, even when Robert appears to be losing not only his hope of finding a cure but also his mind. Based on the homonymously titled novel by Richard Matheson, I Am Legend features distinctive story differences from The Omega Man, a 1971 film also based on the same novel. Critics attribute much of the film's success to the strength of Will Smith's performance and note the heaviness of the screenplay and suspenseful sequences. I Am Legend received mostly positive reviews. Some critics noted the third act as the weakest part of the story, with many preferring the alternate ending that was made available on DVD, which follows the novel's ending much more closely.

Mad Max: Fury Road

Cult leader Immortan Joe traps apocalypse survivors in The Citadel, a desert fortress where water is treated as a privilege. He spews dreamlike lies that he is the immortal leader that will help the survivors rise from the ashes of the world that is falling apart around them. One of Joe’s lieutenants, Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), is sent to retrieve gasoline and ammunition in her armored War Rig that she secretly hides Joe's five wives inside of as she assists them in escaping him. They set out across the desolate land seeking freedom, all the while being pursued by Joe and his army of War Boys, one of whom drives with titular character Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) strapped to the front of his vehicle. The feminist film shows empowered women fighting for their lives at high speeds in a continuous chase. The unlikely group is brought together by their longing for freedom, and they blindly hurl themselves forward toward their goal. The Australian film is the fourth installment of the Mad Max franchise. The film was named one of the best films of 2015, receiving critical acclaim and garnering a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

A Quiet Place: Part II

The sequel to the 2018 film A Quiet Place takes place directly after the fatal events of the first film. Evelyn, Regan, Marcus, and the newborn baby take off in search of other survivors. The family soon find that the extraterrestrials are not all that they have to fear beyond their sand path. Feral humans attack the family as they search for shelter from the misophonic aliens, who the Abbotts learn cannot swim, solving the clue of the song they hear broadcasted non-stop on the radio. Millicent Simmonds, who portrays Regan Abbott, is a deaf actor whose character's use of ASL made her the breakout star of the films. Simmonds stars alongside Emily Blunt and Noah Jupe (Honey Boy), who portrays the Abbotts' son Marcus. John Krasinski, Blunt's real-life husband, wrote, directed, produced, and also stars in the franchise. Sound design for the Quiet films was paramount, with audiences literally holding their breath during the suspenseful scenes. The award-winning film received widely positive reviews and praise for its visual storytelling and strong performances by the actors.

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Another feel-good comedy with deep emotions meets the apocalypse in Seeking a Friend for the End of the World. The mission to stop an incoming asteroid has failed, the world is days away from ending and civilization is falling into wild disarray. Following a botched suicide attempt, Dodge Peterson (Steve Carell) wakes up with a dog tied to his foot and strikes up a friendship with his newly-single neighbor Penny (Keira Knightley) by offering to help her get to England in order to see her family one last time. The three set off on a bizarre journey where they encounter the overly friendly staff at a drug-crazed restaurant and a man who has hired his own assassin. The apocalyptic romantic comedy is full of tender-hearted vulnerability and laugh-out-loud funny scenarios. While the film received mixed reviews, critics praised the casting and the banter between the two leads.

WALL-E

Humans have destroyed the planet and opted to stay in their automated spacecraft far away from the trash-covered globe. WALL-E, short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, is the only robot left on the planet and spends his days cleaning things up, one block of trash at a time. When he meets and falls in love with EVE, a robot who is sent to Earth to probe for signs of habitability, WALL-E goes on an adventure across the galaxy, following his little robot heart and saving the planet along the way. The animated science-fiction film uses robots to teach audiences about humanity, morality, consumerism, and most importantly the environment. Filmmakers wanted the robots to discover what the point of living was. Produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures, WALL-E is considered one of the best films of the 21st century and one of the best animated films ever made. The film utilizes minimal dialogue to tell a story of romance and environmental impact that is charming, funny, and intelligent.

Chappie

In a dystopian future, a squadron of police-aiding robots is deployed into the crime-ridden city of Johannesburg, South Africa. When one of the robots is reprogrammed, he awakens with a curious and childlike demeanor. In the care of gang members Ninja and Yolandi, the robot, named Chappie, begins to learn. Ninja, who owes 20 million rands to a gangster named Hippo, wants to use Chappie to rob an armored vehicle in order to get the funds, while Yolandi on the other hand wishes to mother the innocent robot. The film, which stars the South African rap duo Die Antwoord, received average ratings, with critics noting the focus on visuals as well as the big questions and existential quandaries the characters face along the way. Chappie is wildly entertaining and though this saga does not have an epic journey, it will be sure to warm your cold robot heart if you are missing Jeff’s unintelligent antics in Finch.

Interstellar

The year is 2067 when Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a former NASA pilot turned farmer, follows strange coordinates to a secret NASA facility. There he learns about a wormhole near Saturn that leads to 12 potentially habitable planets. With crop blights and dust storms threatening the future of life on Earth, Cooper is recruited to pilot a vessel and assist in the exploration of these planets. With the help of fellow astronauts Dr. Amelia Brand (Anne Hathaway), Romilly (David Gyasi), Doyle (Wes Bentley), and robot companions TARS and CASE, the crew set out across the universe in search of a new home. The awe-inspiring film, which was conceived by producer Lynda Obst and theoretical physicist Kip Thorne, was written and directed by Christopher Nolan, who is known for his success with The Dark Knight Trilogy. Visual effects of the breathtaking film were handled by the company Double Negative, who also worked on the 2010 film Inception. Interstellar went on to win twenty-two of the forty awards it was nominated for, with critics praising the thought-provoking saga, beautiful visuals, emotionally existential introspection, and intelligent, scientific story.

