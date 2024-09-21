Since its premiere in 2022, Fire Country has followed ex-convict Bode, played by series creator Max Thierot, as he joins a prison-release firefighting program in northern California in order to shorten his sentence—and to complicate matters, he's assigned to his rural hometown, forcing him to grapple with his past and his strained relationship with his family. Two seasons have aired so far, and Season 3 is set to begin in October 2024, with the potential for future spin-offs.

The dangerous, thrilling work of firefighters depicted in Fire Country has also been explored plenty of times in Hollywood, from the iconic disaster movies of the 1970s to modern films exploring the realities of the job. At their best, movies about firefighters go beyond simplistic disaster stories and focus on characters and storytelling to create compelling dramas whih serve as stark reminders of just how much is at stake for the men and women who choose to face fires as part of their daily lives.

11 'The Towering Inferno' (1974)

Dir. John Guillermin

Image via 20th Century Fox/Warner Bros.

When a generator shorts out, it causes a fire to break out during the opening party of a state-of-the-art but poorly constructed high-rise in San Francisco in The Towering Inferno. The building's architect, played by Paul Newman, and a firefighter, played by Steve McQueen, work together to stop the fire and save the people trapped inside, many of them on the building’s upper floors. The ensemble cast also included Faye Dunaway, Fred Astaire and more.

The Towering Inferno is just one of a string of disaster movies popular in the 1970s—it brought in $203.3 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing film of 1974. Although it doesn’t present the most realistic depiction of a major fire or the firefighters battling it, the movie is still entertaining and exciting to watch, with a star-studded cast featuring some of the biggest names of the era.

10 'Backdraft' (1991)

Dir. Ron Howard

Image via Universal Pictures

Backdraft tells the story of veteran firefighter Stephen (Kurt Russell) and rookie Brian (William Baldwin), two brothers and rivals carrying on the family tradition of working as firefighters in Chicago. Brian transfers to the arson unit, and when a string of fires looks to be the work of a serial arsonist, the brothers struggle to put their differences aside to find their suspect, with the evidence pointing to a corrupt politician.

Backdraft is a polarizing movie—people seem to either love it or hate it, in part because its three narratives make it a bit convoluted. Still, it was a box-office success with impressive visual effects. Similar to Fire Country, it features both firefighting and family drama. In addition to the dangers of the job, the movie also touched on the effect politics—specifically budget cuts—can have on a squad, including putting lives at risk.

9 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' (2021)

Dir. Taylor Sheridan

Image via Warner Bros.

In Those Who Wish Me Dead, smokejumper Hannah (Angelina Jolie) is still struggling with having failed to save three people when she’s assigned to a post in Montana. One day, she spots a 12-year-old boy, Connor (Finn Little), and learns he witnessed a murder—and the killers are after him. The movie was directed by Taylor Sheridan, known for creating the beloved Yellowstone franchise, and was based on the novel of the same name by Michael Koryta.

While Those Who Wish Me Dead doesn’t focus as much on the actual job of firefighting, it’s still a thrilling movie featuring a brutal, intense fire and what it takes for Hannah to escape it, in line with the classic disaster movies of the ‘70s. The entire cast deliver fantastic performances, but Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult in particular stand out as the menacing assassins on the hunt for Connor.

8 'Hellfighters' (1968)

Dir. Andrew V. McLaglen

John Wayne stars in Hellfighters as Chance Buckman, a firefighter who owns a company specializing in battling fires on international oil rigs. Chance also faces trouble in his personal life—he’s still pining after his ex-wife, Madelyn (Vera Miles), who left him after getting tired of worrying about him while he’s gone, and his daughter (Katharine Ross) marries his partner. The movie was loosely based on the life and career of “Red” Adair.

Hellfighters is part firefighter action film, part drama—similar to Fire Country, with its plots dealing with romance and family strife. And like Backdraft, reaction to Hellfighters varies wildly, with some people hailing it as a great film and others panning it, with complaints about slow pacing. The film doesn’t focus on firefighting as much as other similar ones and the firefighting scenes can be a bit over-the-top, but it’s still entertaining.

7 'In Old Chicago' (1938)

Dir. Henry King

Image via 20th Century Studios

In Old Chicago—a fictionalized account of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871—the relationship of the O’Leary brothers Jack (Don Ameche), a lawyer, and Dion (Tyrone Power), a saloon owner, is already tense, and things between the brothers get even worse when Jack becomes mayor of Chicago. When their mother learns the two got into a fistfight, she leaves a lamp in the barn, which is knocked over by the family cow and starts a catastrophic fire.

In Old Chicago is about family dynamics—similar to Fire Country—set against the backdrop of the infamous Chicago fire, with political corruption thrown in for good measure. It’s one of Hollywood’s earliest disaster films, and it’s a spectacle to watch. It’s also notable for being one of the most expensive movies ever made at the time, and it also earned critical acclaim, with a total of six Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture.

In Old Chicago Release Date January 6, 1938 Director Henry King Cast Tyrone Power , Don Ameche Runtime 111 Minutes Main Genre Musical

6 'Fighting the Fire' (2024)

Dir. Bobby Lacer

In indie film Fighting the Fire, Brian Cook (James Dickey), a firefighter of 15 years, begins to struggle after a particularly difficult and dangerous fire, one in which he broke protocol but his actions saved a life. As he struggles to move forward and his mental health continues to deteriorate, he battles his inner demons—he self-medicates with alcohol and clashes with those around him, from the rookie firefighter assigned to work with him to his own family.

Fighting the Fire has been highly praised—it’s received positive reviews from audiences, with an impressive score of 9.4 on IDMb, and dozens of awards from film festivals. Rather than focusing on dangerous fires, the film deals with the trauma firefighters can deal with and the toll it can take. The movie also features stories from other first responders, helping illustrate the difficult situations they all face on a daily basis.

5 'Red Skies of Montana' (1952)

Dir. Joseph M. Newman

4

In Red Skies of Montana, smokejumper Cliff Mason (Richard Widmark) is found wandering after a fire, unable to remember anything, including why he’s the only survivor. Later, when the crew is about to be overrun by a fire, Cliff does everything he can to save them—both because it’s the right thing to do and because he wants to prove himself. The movie was loosely based on the Mann Gulch fire of August 1949.

Like Fire Country, Red Skies of Montana isn’t just a story about firefighters and their struggles—it’s also a character-driven story about redemption. Widmark delivers an impressive performance as Cliff as he struggles after the incident, from his confusion and exhaustion in the immediate to dealing with his guilt and attempting to redeem himself, as well as his concern that he might’ve abandoned his team when they needed him most.

3 'Burn' (2012)

Dir. Brenna Sanchez and Tom Putnam

Documentary Burn follows Detroit firefighters over one year as they work to save a city much of the rest of the country has written off, often fighting arsons in abandoned buildings. The film was followed up with Burn X, which revisited the firefighters 10 years later and dove deeper into some questions raised by the first film. Denis Leary, known for starring in firefighter drama series Rescue Me, served as executive producer.

No matter how realistic a movie can be, it’ll never match the real-life scenarios shown in Burn and the harrowing stories the stars have to tell. The film is as much about Detroit as it is firefighting—it’s a difficult enough job, and the firefighters in Burn are often just as overlooked as the city itself. The documentary has been highly praised and has an impressive score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Burn Release Date November 1, 2012 Director Tom Putnam , Brenna Sanchez Runtime 86 Main Genre Documentary Tagline One Year on the Front Lines of the Battle to Save Detroit. Website http://detroitfirefilm.org/ Expand

2 'Ladder 49' (2004)

Dir. Jay Russell

Ladder 49 tells the story of firefighter Jack Morrison (Joaquin Phoenix), who saves a civilian in a warehouse fire—the worst of his career—but gets trapped himself after breaking his leg. While Jack attempts to get to a safer area of the building, he reflects on his life and career through flashbacks starting with his first day on the job, and his mentor and chief, Mike Kennedy, (John Travolta) tries to help get him out.

Although Ladder 49 received mixed reviews when it was released, its strength is in the way it moves beyond a typical disaster story—although there are plenty of intense scenes of the fire, and it starts immediately—and focuses on Jack as a character, creating something more impactful, with the theme of how precious life is. The movie has also been praised by actual firefighters for accurately capturing the camaraderie and bond between the squad.

1 'Only the Brave' (2017)

Dir. Joseph Kosinski

Image via Columbia Pictures

Based on a true story, Only the Brave is about the 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, starting with their attempts to get certified and culminating in the most devastating fire of their careers, Arizona's Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013, one of the deadliest wildfires in US history. The movie was based on the GQ article "No Exit" by Sean Flynn and stars Josh Brolin, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly.

Only the Brave is a devastating and moving reminder of the risks of firefighting and the price some firefighters pay, with some intense scenes of fire—and its impact is even greater for viewers unfamiliar with what happened to the Hotshots. It’s proof that a movie about firefighters doesn’t need to be a simple, predictable disaster film, something it specifically avoids, and can instead have plenty of authentic drama and heart.

