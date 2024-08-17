Walt Disney Studios's Frozen is not only one of the defining animated movies of the 2000s but one of the defining movies in general. Releasing just in time for the holiday season of 2013, families across the world fell in love with the story of an optimistic princess, her ice-selling companion, snowman friend, and misunderstood ice queen sister. As "Let It Go" became an international earworm, Frozen became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, at the time of release, and was honored with multiple accolades, including Grammys, Academy Awards, and Golden Globes.

Focusing on themes of family and friendship, and deliberately straying from typical Disney romance storylines in favor of highlighting Anna and Elsa's sisterhood, Frozen has become nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon loved by many viewers. While it is difficult to emulate the enjoyment that Frozen has brought audiences, viewers can find the same heartwarming feeling in many other on-screen adventures, outside of Frozen's sequel and spin-offs.

10 'Enchanted' (2007)

Directed by Kevin Lima

Like Frozen, Disney's 2007 live-action adventure Enchanted is a fish-out-of-water story. The movie follows Princess Giselle, a redheaded optimist, much like Frozen's Anna, who is thrust into the real world from her animated fairytale kingdom and must navigate New York City. Struggling to adapt to the city's customs, including the likes of public transport, universal pessimism, and a serious lack of singing to animals, Giselle sets out to show Robert, a Manhattan divorce attorney, that he can find magic in his life.

While Anna and Giselle are similar characters in terms of their attitudes and beliefs, their situations are entirely different. Anna is forced to battle against those who are opposed to her sister and her powers, whilst Giselle only has to contend with "average" people from the real world. However, both manage to change the lives of those they come in contact with for the better, opening them up to love.

9 'Secret of the Wings' (2012)

Directed by Peggy Holmes

Disney's Tinker Bell film series is incredibly underrated, going unnoticed by many general film fans, yet it gives popular side character Tinker Bell, of Peter Pan, her own personality and story. One of the biggest developments in her backstory and character development comes in the fourth franchise installment Secret of the Wings.

In Secret of the Wings, Tinker Bell discovers the identity of her twin sister, Periwinkle, a frost fairy who lives a very different life to Tinker Bell. The narrative shares many similarities to Frozen, from the focus on developing a newfound sisterhood to the winter/snowy aesthetics and the general perception that those with frost powers pose a threat to the general way of life. Secret of the Wings is a fun family adventure that is perfect for Frozen fans.

8 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

Directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois

While it may not be the most obvious or natural comparison in the world, there are many similarities to be drawn between Frozen's Queen Elsa, and How to Train Your Dragon's Toothless. The 2010 DreamWorks animation depicts a fictional Viking village in which the young, scrawny Hiccup pursues his dream of becoming a dragon slayer. However, when the time comes, he is unable to kill the injured dragon Toothless, and instead befriends him.

Within both movies, Elsa and Toothless are dehumanized and seen as the opposition, purely due to misunderstanding and fear. However, Anna and Hiccup are able to convince their people that neither the Queen nor the dragon harbor any malice towards anyone. Both movies promote themes of unity and working towards understanding those who are different from the general populace.

7 'Anastasia' (1997)

Directed by Don Bluth and Gary Goldman

If viewers are looking for a movie that emulates the beautiful winter aesthetic of Frozen, then they should look no further than the 1997 animated classic Anastasia. The movie tells an alternate timeline account of the life of Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov, who many believed to have escaped when her family was killed by Bolsheviks in 1918.

After suffering from amnesia and believing herself to be a poor young woman named Anya, Anastasia joins two con men on a journey to discover who she really is, going toe to toe with the likes of the undead Grigori Rasputin and his bat companion Bartok. Both Anastasia and Frozen took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song, for "Journey to the Past" and "Let It Go" respectively.

6 'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)

Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements

Disney's The Princess and the Frog takes the classic German Folktale and adapts it to a 1920s New Orleans setting. The movie follows Tiana, an incredibly committed and hardworking woman, who dreams of opening the restaurant she and her father planned together before his death. However, the dream is put on hold when she kisses the frog prince Naveen and turns into the animal herself. This leads her on a journey of self-discovery as she, and the loveable characters she meets along the way, attempt to return to their human selves.

Despite being depicted as a frog for a large portion of the runtime, The Princess and the Frog was praised for its depictions of Tiana's celebration of her family's culture, and the bustling scenes in New Orleans during the time period. Despite being loosely adapted from older source materials, both Frozen and The Princess and the Frog, celebrate the music, aesthetics, and language of real cultures.

5 'Rise of the Guardians' (2012)

Directed by Peter Ramsey

Releasing just a year apart, audiences have frequently drawn parallels between Frozen's Elsa and Rise of the Guardian's Jack Frost. Whilst the two embark on very different journeys throughout their movies' narratives, they share many similar traits and abilities.

Rise of the Guardians follows Guardians Santa Claus, Jack Frost, the Tooth Fairy, and the Easter Bunny, who attempt to protect the innocence of childhood from an evil darkness. Like Elsa, Jack Frost is severely misunderstood and falls into the background when it comes to the more well-known personalities around him. Similarly, his rule-breaking and obligation-shirking tendencies are something that Elsa finds momentarily solace in when she leaves the castle. In the end, both characters are able to use their powers for good and to bring joy into the lives of others.

4 'Brave' (2012)

Directed by Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman

Pixar's Brave made history as the first animated movie from the studio to feature a female protagonist, the fiery redhead, Princess Merida. The movie follows the Scottish Princess as she attempts to carve out her own path, separate from tradition, and break a curse that has been placed upon her family.

The film's lack of a typical love story, with Merida refusing to give in to tradition and be married to the son of an allied clan, is somewhat unique amongst Disney Princess properties. However, both Brave and Frozen were praised for their focus on familial relationships, especially those between women. Where Frozen depicts a sisterly bond, Brave shows how a mother and a daughter, who have been raised with different ideals, can come to understand one another.

3 'Tangled' (2010)

Directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard

With catchy songs, charming animal sidekicks, and a princess trying to find out who she really is, Disney's Tangled is the perfect movie for any Frozen fan. Based on the story of Rapunzel, Tangled follows the Princess, who was taken from her parents as a baby and kept hidden within a tower by her believed Mother Gothel, as she ventures out into the world for the first time. Accompanied by thief Flynn Rider, her pet chameleon Pascal, and Palace horse Maximus, Rapunzel uncovers her true identity and experiences the happiness and hardship of the real world.

Rapunzel's journey follows one not dissimilar to Anna of Frozen, as she longs to experience the world outside her home, but when she does, she must contend with both the positives and negatives of life in general society. Overall, both princesses learn to embrace the good and the bad as a small price to pay for freedom and family.

2 'Moana' (2016)

Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements