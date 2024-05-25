To say that expectations were high for George Miller’s latest film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, would be an understatement. The Mad Max franchise has been critically acclaimed, with particular praise given to Charlize Theron’s inspiring performance as Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. However, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a deeply personal revenge epic that serves as a compelling prequel to the Mad Max franchise. Anya Taylor-Joy delivers a brilliant performance worthy of the character’s legacy, and Miller once again visualizes some of the most outstanding action sequences in recent memory.

While Furiosa will certainly be one of 2024’s most discussed films, the future of Mad Max is unclear, even though Miller has hinted at the possibility of another spinoff. Furiosa combines several cinematic genres that may inspire film fans to dig up some classics, including allusions to the history of Western, science fiction, action, and epic cinema. These movies ae great options for all those who loved Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and wish to experience more of the same thrilling, challenging, and layered storytelling.

10 ‘Ben-Hur’ (1959)

Directed by William Wyler

Image via Loews, Inc.

Previous installments in the Mad Max franchise squarely focused on the titular character. However, Furiosa is an epic that chronicles how the world descended into a war-torn wasteland starved of resources. There isn't another epic film in history that has been as acclaimed as Ben-Hur. With a record-breaking eleven Academy Award wins, William Wyler’s historic masterpiece is still heralded as a groundbreaking work of craftsmanship.

Like Furiosa, Ben-Hur is also an emotional epic; the film tackles serious themes about faith, loyalty, brotherhood, and leadership. Similarly, Furiosa shows the importance of practical stunts when creating action set pieces, as Miller did not rely heavily on computer-generated imagery. Meanwhile, the incredible stunts in Ben-Hur still look amazing today, with the infamous “chariot race” sequence ending the film on a powerful note.

9 ‘Escape From New York’ (1981)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via AVCO Embassy Pictures

The Mad Max franchise epitomized the post-apocalyptic action genre, showing how easily a seemingly stable world could become “mad” due to the collapse of infrastructure and government. Similarly, John Carpenter offered a chilling look at the future with his classic action epic Escape From New York. Set in a future where humanity’s most vile criminals have been trapped within New York City, the film follows the anti-hero Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) as he goes on a dangerous mission to rescue the daughter of the President of the United States.

While its action has been criticized, The highly stylized Escape From New York succeeds due to its elaborate production design, which offers audiences a touch of familiarity when detailing the collapse of New York. This may have been something that Miller kept in mind when designing the massive locations of Furiosa, as they all resemble places that could have existed prior to the societal breakdown.

8 ‘Children of Men’ (2006)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

Image via Universal Pictures

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a dark and, at times, upsetting film, but it’s also a hopeful story. Furiosa is ultimately fighting to return to her home and ensure that the next generation of young women does not have to undergo the same hardship that she does. Children of Men explores the emergence of hope during the darkest stage of a dystopia.

Set in a world where no new children have been born for generations, Alfonso Cuarón’s science fiction masterpiece follows the former activist Theo (Clive Owen) as he attempts to transport a pregnant teenager to safety. Like Furiosa, Children of Men is a road trip adventure that features no shortage of great action. An iconic tracking shot in which Theo and his ex-wife, Julian (Julianne Moore), escape from a group of military extremists is the type of intimate spectacle that Miller would surely be proud of.

7 ‘The Road’ (2009)

Directed by John Hillcoat

Image via Dimension Films

Although Furiosa: A Mad Msx Saga is packed with shocking moments of spectacle, it's also a contemplative film about an isolated young girl who has lost her family. The brutal post-apocalyptic thriller The Road shows the importance of familial bonding in the aftermath of a cataclysmic event. Based on a novel by the late great author Cormac McCarthy, The Road centers on a father (Viggo Mortensen) attempting to bring his young son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) to safety when humanity turns on itself.

The Road and Furiosa explore how scary the apocalypse can be from a child’s perspective. Smit-McPhee gives an extraordinary performance in The Road, and Furiosa features a breakout role for Alyla Browne as the younger version of the titular character. Both films work as very untraditional coming-of-age stories set within a ruthless and revealing reality.

6 ‘Hanna’ (2011)

Directed by Joe Wright

Image via Focus Features

Furiosa is refreshing because it's the rare blockbuster action film that doesn’t hide its overt feminist themes. Although she is initially forced to hide her identity, Furiosa learns to become an avenger of all the women Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) has abused by transporting them to safety. Hanna is another action-packed thriller with a dynamic female performance at its center.

Saoirse Ronan gives one of the best performances of her career as a young girl raised in the wilderness and trained by her ex-CIA agent father, Erik (Eric Bana). Like Furiosa, Hanna features a terrifying villain whose malevolence makes the protagonist more vulnerable. As haunting as Hemsworth’s characterization of Dementus is, Cate Blanchett’s underrated performance as the ruthless CIA agent Marissa Wiegler in Hanna might be even more intense.

5 ‘The Rover’ (2014)

Directed by David Michod

Image via A24

An Australian neo-Western set in the aftermath of a post-apocalyptic event, The Rover is a film that’s tailor-made for fans of the Mad Max franchise. The film follows a lonely veteran (Guy Pearce) who goes on a quest for vengeance after his car is stolen by a robber (Scoot McNairy) and his gang. To gain leverage, he kidnaps the robber's brother (Robert Pattinson) and holds him hostage.

Both The Rover and Furiosa are bleak character studies that feature impressive physical performances from their lead actors. Pearce is nearly silent for all of The Rover but still sheds insight into the tragic backstory that shaped him into the drifter that he became. Similarly, Taylor-Joy gives a very expressive performance in Furiosa, even though the titular character isn’t very verbose. The Rover further benefits from Pattinson's performance, resulting in a worthy and severely underrated neo-Western that fans of Mad Max will surely enjoy.

4 ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ (2017)

Directed by Matt Reeves

Image via 20th Century Studios

Furiosa is compelling because it's both completely epic and highly personal. While the film wrestles with the fate of humanity, it's really an intimate character study about one girl’s fight to reclaim her family. War for the Planet of the Apes takes the Planet of the Apes franchise into the post-apocalypse as Caesar (Andy Serkis) fights to protect his people from a ruthless warlord known as “The Colonel” (Woody Harrelson).

Although the Apes movies have gone to some strange places, War for the Planet of the Apes is easily the darkest and most emotional in the series. Both are deeply steeped in science fiction mythology, but Furiosa and War for the Planet of the Apes feature religious allusions to an “Exodus journey.” Furiosa aims to return to the “green place” where she grew up, and Caesar leads the apes to a peaceful location where they will no longer be hunted by mankind.

3 ‘Bad Times At The El Royale’ (2018)

Directed by Drew Goddard

Image Via 20th Century Studios

One of the most surprisingly entertaining aspects of Furiosa is the haunting performance by Hemsworth as the main villain, Dementus. While he’s best known for his role as Thor within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth sheds his inherent charisma to play a crazed and sadistic warlord. Hemsworth first showed he could play a dark character in the highly underrated neo-noir thriller Bad Times At The El Royale.

The 1960s-set film cast Hemsworth against type as a cult leader who could be compared to Charles Manson. Like Furiosa, Bad Times At The El Royale is a long movie that keeps the audience on their toes for the entire run time. Despite being well over 140 minutes, the film packs in enough twists and turns to be consistently engaging while boasting a scene-stealing villainous turn from the usually comedic Hemsworth.

2 ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ (2021)

Directed by Taylor Sheridan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Furiosa may be a foreboding warning about the near future, but it's deeply influenced by the classics of the Western genre. Those Who Wish Me Dead is a stylized neo-Western that focuses on a strong female character. Angelina Jolie stars as a firefighter who avoids two ruthless killers (Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult) as she attempts to protect a young boy. The sharp writing by Taylor Sheridan contains several allusions to classic gunslinger adventures.

Like Furiosa, Those Who Wish Me Dead is an emotional examination of trauma and loss that examines the challenges women face when trying to hide their vulnerabilities. While it contains some widely inventive and surprisingly violent action sequences, Those Who Wish Me Dead does not settle for anything less than complete emotional authenticity during its quieter character bonding moments.

1 ‘The Northman’ (2022)

Directed by Robert Eggers

Image via Focus Features

Furiosa may feature one of Anya Taylor-Joy’s best performances, but it's not the first time that she appeared in a violent revenge epic. The Northman is a gripping historical action film that serves as a loose reimagining of William Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, Hamlet. Alexander Skarsgård stars as a powerful warrior who raises an army to avenge the death of his father (Ethan Hawke) and rescue his mother (Nicole Kidman).

Miller is one of the most inventive visual storytellers of all time, but Robert Eggers inserts some instantly iconic imagery into The Northman. While the epic land battles are about as gritty and realistic as they can be, Eggers also adds an element of surrealism through chaotic dream sequences. The film’s ultra-violence is certainly not for the faint of heart, but those who enjoyed the revenge aspect of Furiosa may find a lot to appreciate in The Northman.

