Quite amazingly, five years have elapsed since Game of Thrones concluded its eight-season run in 2019, and although fans remain divided with the final season, the series’ relevance has never waned. While the prequel series House of the Dragon has been partially responsible, a significant reason for its enduring quality is its sheer brilliance, not only for its mesmerizing fantasy spectacle but for its political intrigue, scintillating suspense, and its arresting and often confronting intensity as well.

As such, fans don’t have to stay within the realm of fantasy to recapture the heart-stopping thrill that Game of Thrones so famously provided. While several fantasy titles are simply must-watch movies for all Game of Thrones fans, everything from modern political satires to grueling war films, classic mobster pictures, and even dystopian sci-fi may prove to be just the tonic for those still missing the hit HBO series. These movies are perfect for every Game of Thrones fan, acting as inspired and, sometimes, perfect companions.

10 'The Green Knight' (2021)

Directed by David Lowery

Image via A24

One of the most overlooked films of the 2020s thus far, The Green Knight presents exactly what one would expect from an epic fantasy adventure handled by the bold creativity of A24. A commanding spin on the Arthurian legend, it follows young Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) as he embarks on a quest to prove his honor and bravery by defeating the Green Knight (Ralph Ineson). On his quest, he encounters ghosts, giants, and thieves while wrestling with his courage and resolve.

The comparisons to Game of Thrones are plain to see, with The Green Knight excelling as a dark and gritty fantasy with its sights firmly set on human nature. Its intriguing reworking of myth and legend to create a unique and spellbinding adventure gives it an alluring and enigmatic quality that is utterly transfixing. Bolstered by breathtaking visuals and Patel’s outstanding lead performance, The Green Knight is a modern masterpiece of fantasy cinema.

9 'Dragonslayer' (1981)

Directed by Matthew Robbins

Close

Despite releasing as a box office flop, Dragonslayer has become an enduring fantasy adventure, one that has steadily amassed a cult following over the decades. Another brilliant dose of pure fantasy for Game of Thrones fans, it follows a young apprentice wizard who must kill a terrible dragon who terrorizes the kingdom of Urland, only sparing its people so long as they provide him with human sacrifices to feed on. The situation takes an urgent turn when the deceptive king’s daughter is to be the dragon’s next sacrifice.

Rich with dark fantasy adventure, exciting action, a wonderfully unconventional love story, and a lovable, bumbling hero worth cheering for, Dragonslayer is an underrated highlight of Disney’s forays into action-fantasy storytelling. In a piece written for The Daily Beast, George R. R. Martin himself heralded Dragonslayer as the fifth-best fantasy picture of all time and labeled its villainous dragon, Vermithrax, “the best dragon ever put on film."

Watch on Hoopla

8 'Come and See' (1985)

Directed by Elem Klimov

Image via Sovexportfilm

Taking a significant stride away from fantasy entertainment, Come and See is a grueling and deeply disturbing war film that may appeal to Game of Thrones fans who were left contemplating some of the brutal horrors the series depicted, particularly in war. Episodes like “Battle of the Bastards” and Season 5’s “Hardhome” are among the highest-rated Game of Thrones on IMDb for their commitment to exhibiting the terror of war and showing humanity at its destructive and savage worst.

Very few films in history have managed to excel in this regard quite like Come and See, a Soviet-Belarussian WWII drama from 1985 that tracks a young boy as he joins a Resistance movement and experiences the atrocities committed in the war. It is a punishing picture but an important and necessary one that is perfect for fans who enjoy grappling with the more challenging and confronting aspects of Game of Thrones’ morally ambiguous characters.

Come And See (1985) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date September 3, 1985 Cast Aleksey Kravchenko , Olga Mironova , Liubomiras Laucevicius , Vladas Bagdonas Runtime 142 minutes

7 'Children of Men' (2006)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

Image via Universal Pictures

Science fiction and fantasy are often lumped together, largely due to both genres taking audiences to vastly different realities and featuring stories with great scope and thematic poignancy. Another aspect that makes them easy to link is their necessity to efficiently and masterfully build a new story world that audiences can understand quickly. While Game of Thrones did this brilliantly, there has perhaps been no greater cinematic achievement in this regard than the criminally underrated 2006 sci-fi drama Children of Men.

Set in a dystopian future where humanity has lost the ability to procreate, it follows a reluctant former activist as he safeguards the first pregnant woman in 18 years through to a mysterious safe harbor at sea. Children of Men is a masterpiece in immersive storytelling, one that thrives as a gripping, action-packed thriller, a contemplative sci-fi spectacle, and a deeply affecting human drama.

Children of Men Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date September 19, 2006 Cast Juan Gabriel Yacuzzi , Mishal Husain , Rob Curling , Jon Chevalier , Rita Davies , Kim Fenton Runtime 109 minutes Writers Alfonso Cuarón , Timothy J. Sexton , David Arata , Mark Fergus , Hawk Ostby , P.D. James

6 'The Death of Stalin' (2017)

Directed by Armando Iannucci

Image via Entertainment One Films

Beneath all the fantasy glamour and the confronting violence, Game of Thrones is ultimately a political thriller, with each character a ruthless and cunning figure hoping to secure power and prestige. While this basic, oversimplified concept makes for pulsating drama, it can also conjure riotous satire, as is the case in Armando Iannucci’s underrated, darkly comic masterpiece The Death of Stalin.

Featuring an exceptional cast, it focuses on several advisors and followers of Joseph Stalin as they scramble to outwit each other in the wake of the Soviet Union leader’s sudden and unexpected demise. Running with a razor-sharp wit and a deliciously cynical perspective on humanity, The Death of Stalin mercilessly skews politics to be a hilarious historical film that draws clear parallels to the modern day. Replacing the Red Wedding with the Red Scare and bloodshed with belly-laughs, The Death of Stalin is a great comedy for those who enjoy Game of Thrones’ scheming politics.

Watch on Hulu

5 'The Lives of Others' (2006)

Directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

Image via Buena Vista International

Another foray into political cinema, The Lives of Others is an Academy Award-winning German spy movie set in East Germany in 1984. It follows Gerd Wiesler (Ulrich Mühe), an espionage agent for the Stasi who is assigned to observe the conversations between a playwright and his lover. As he grows interested in their lives, Gerd begins to doubt the purpose of his task.

While the film may not closely replicate the political scheming that made Game of Thrones so intoxicating, The Lives of Others does maintain the same sense of moral ambiguity, using its bleak tone and historical setting to present an intriguing story about human connection. Additionally, spycraft played a significant though largely invisible role throughout Game of Thrones, and fans who were interested in that underlying deceit would do well to seek out The Lives of Others as a rewarding and surprisingly sincere movie about invading someone's privacy while living behind the Iron Curtain.

The Lives of Others (2006) Release Date March 30, 2007 Cast Ulrich Mühe , Martina Gedeck , Sebastian Koch , Ulrich Tukur Runtime 137 minutes Writers Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

Rent on Amazon

4 'Elizabeth' (1998)

Directed by Shekhar Kapur

Image via PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

A period drama that serves as a biopic for one of the greatest figures in human history, Elizabeth saw Cate Blanchett become a worldwide star, with her lead performance just one of seven Academy Awards the film was nominated for. It follows the monarch in the early days of her reign as she must overcome suggestions that she will be a weak ruler while still determining the loyalty of her advisors and learning what her duties entail.

Decadent and deceitful, Elizabeth’s exploration of 16th-century royalty and politics is an intoxicating viper’s pit of luxury and lies, one not too dissimilar from the slimy maneuvering that transpires in Westeros and Essos. Couple the conniving intrigue with astonishing costumes and unforgettable performances, and Elizabeth is perfect for those who miss the power plays of King’s Landing.

Elizabeth Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date September 13, 1998 Cast Jonathan Taylor Thomas , Jessica Biel , Adam LaVorgna , Gary Cole , Eve Gordon , Lauren Maltby Runtime 124 minutes Writers Michael Allin , Tom Nursall , Harris Goldberg

3 'The Godfather' (1972)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

While the shift from fantasy epic to crime drama is seismic, The Godfather’s focus on familial hierarchy and power successions, as well as its ever-present threat of intense violence, means it has far more in common with Game of Thrones than fans may initially think. It famously follows Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), a WWII veteran who has returned home to find his father, mob boss Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), wanting to transition control of his criminal empire to him. While initially reluctant, attacks from rival criminals force Michael to make a difficult and life-altering decision.

The Godfather is an all-time classic and an essential viewing experience for all lovers of great drama. Its high-stakes, complicated succession story makes it a fascinating exploration of morality and violence. The Godfather closely resembles Game of Thrones' brand of character-driven intrigue, while its focus on familial ties and duties further bridges the main themes between both seminal projects.

The Godfather (1972) Release Date March 14, 1972 Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes Writers Mario Puzo , Francis Ford Coppola

Watch on Paramount+

2 'Kingdom of Heaven' (Director’s Cut) (2005)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via 20th Century Studios

While Kingdom of Heaven was met with only a lukewarm response from audiences and critics upon its theatrical release, Ridley Scott’s extensive director's cut resulted in one of the most brilliant and substantial reworkings of a movie the industry has ever seen. In addition to being a spectacular medieval epic, Kingdom of Heaven has plenty of appeal to Game of Thrones fans with its immense battle sequences and its deep dive into the political maneuvering and religious intensity of the Crusades.

It focuses on Balian de Ibelin (Orlando Bloom), a blacksmith still reeling from his wife’s death, who becomes a crusader on the road to Jerusalem. Serving under King Baldwin IV (Edward Norton), Balian becomes a defender of the city. While the theatrical version is still a serviceable period action film, Kingdom of Heaven's director’s cut uses an extended 189-minute runtime to bring great depth and intrigue to Balian’s tale.