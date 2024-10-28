Ghost World is a peculiar comic book movie that takes a mature look at what female friendships look like in the aftermath of graduating from high school. The film centers on the best friends Rebecca (Scarlett Johnasson) and Enid (Thora Birch), who are united in their shared animosity towards the rest of the students in their class, who they perceive to be less intelligent. However, the two girls soon begin to drift apart when they realize that they have mistaken cynicism for wisdom.

Ghost World was praised at the time of its release and even earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, but has since become a cult classic, as it is far more humorous and existential than many of the other coming-of-age films that are released every year. Here are ten movies that are worth watching if you loved Ghost World.

10 ‘Pretty in Pink’ (1986)

Directed by Howard Deutch

Pretty in Pink is distinct among the “Brat Pack” films that were released in the 1980s because it dealt with more important issues than just teenage love. Ghost World had earned acclaim because it reckoned with the fact that Rebecca and Enid were entering the workforce with significant disadvantages based on their socio-economic class; Pretty in Pink copes with similar concepts, as it essentially presents a “Romeo & Juliet style” romance between two high school students from different social groups.

Pretty in Pink manages to take its characters and their relationships seriously, even if it occasionally does have some crass jokes. Molly Ringwald has rarely been as vulnerable or charismatic as she is in Pretty in Pink. It also notably featured a very charismatic standout performance by Andrew McCarthy, who has always been one of the more underrated members of “The Brat Pack.”

9 ‘Heathers’ (1988)

Directed by Michael Lehmann

Heathers is similar to Ghost World based on its cynical perspective, as Michael Lehmann’s cult classic has a fairly negative take on the ways that gossip and lustfulness shape young people. While it is certainly one of the darker coming-of-age films released in the 1980s, Heathers has a similar sort of cheerful dark sense-of-humor that subverts expectations of the genre in the same way that Ghost World did.

Heathers gave a breakout role to Winona Ryder, whose instant sense of charisma turned her into one of the most significant young movie stars of the subsequent decade in Little Women, Edward Scissorhands, and The Age of Innocence. While Christian Slater has had a long history of playing creepy, morally ambiguous characters in many cult classic films and television shows, Heathers showed him what was certainly his most sinister, and perhaps also his most charismatic.

8 ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ (1999)

Directed by Michael Patrick Jann

Drop Dead Gorgeous is a film that certainly could never be made today, as the sheer amount of offensive jokes would be too much for audiences who weren’t willing to engage with the context in which they were presented. While it is not necessarily as warm-hearted as Ghost World, Drop Dead Gorgeous is able to deconstruct how silly it is to take high school drama seriously in a very similar way.

Drop Dead Gorgeous does a great job at satirizing media standards of beauty, looking at the competition of young women, and showing how classicism plays a role on who gets ahead in society. Drop Dead Gorgeous also featured a remarkable cast of promising performers that would go on to become major stars, including Kirsten Dunst, Amy Adams, Denise Richards, Brittany Murphy, Ellen Barkin, and Kirstie Alley among many others.

7 ‘Election’ (1999)

Directed by Alexander Payne

Election takes a satirical look at the ways in which politics are filtered through high school, and contains some of the same zippy style of humor that had made Ghost World such a cult favorite. If Ghost World earned acclaim for showing how drastically different adulthood was from adolescence, Election was able to satirize the fact that most adults would end up getting sucked back into the same petty arguments that had dominated their time in high school.

Election offered a breakthrough role for Reese Witherspoon, who showed more depth as an actress than she had been able to have in films such as Man in the Moon or Freeway. Although there’s been a suggestion that Alexander Payne could return to write and direct a sequel, it seems unlikely that a new installment would be able to earn the same cultural impact that the original film did.

6 ‘Lost in Translation’ (2003)

Directed by Sofia Coppola

Lost in Translation is a very compassionate film about an unusual relationship that conjures the same level of empathy that had made Ghost World so beloved. While Ghost World is about much younger characters than Lost in Translation, Sofia Coppola’s 2003 masterpiece stood out because it focused on the dynamic between a struggling, middle-aged actor (Bill Murray) and an emotionally overwhelmed American student (Johansson).

Johansson gets another opportunity to play a grounded character dealing with serious issues, proving once again that she is a much more talented actress than her rather thankless role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have led some to believe. Like Ghost World, Lost in Translation is a rather melancholy story about loss and forgiveness that still manages to leave open the door to a more optimistic future should the characters be willing to make self-improvements.

5 ‘American Splendor’ (2003)

Directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini

American Splendor is a similar comic book adaptation to Ghost World, as it has nothing to do with superheroes, intergalactic conflicts, or multiverses. Rather, American Splendor is a biopic about the highly influential comic book artist Harvey Pekar; although Paul Giamatti portrays him for a majority of the story, the real Pekar does appear in some moments that blur the line between fiction and documentary.

American Splendor seeks to show compassion for working class people in the same way that Ghost World does, and does not seek to pass judgment on those who simply want to be left alone. Although more action-packed superhero movies have come to dominate popular culture over the course of the past few decades, there will hopefully be room for more sensitive graphic novel adaptations like American Splendor and Ghost World to still be made by studios.

4 ‘Easy A’ (2010)

Directed by Will Gluck

Easy A is a sharp, snappy satire of teen dramas that contains the same witty sense-of-humor that made Ghost World such an exciting reinvention of the genre when it was first released. Beyond the fact that Easy A takes inspiration from a classic novel, it feels like an elevated examination of the high school drama sub genre because it has such contempt for those that take it too seriously.

Ghost World earned acclaim at the time of its debut because it was one of the rare coming-of-age dramas that put its female characters front and center, and Easy A featured a breakout role from Emma Stone that almost certainly guaranteed her subsequent work. One of Stone’s greatest qualities as an actress is her ability to get viewers invested in flawed characters with notable failings, and that unique talent all started with her breakthrough leading performance in Easy A.

3 ‘The Spectacular Now’ (2013)

Directed by James Ponsoldt

The Spectacular Now was a highly influential coming-of-age drama from A24 that took its characters very seriously; while it is easy to dismiss adolescent emotions as nothing more than excess feelings from a transitional period, but The Spectacular Now and Ghost World examine how challenging it can be to feel as if the weight of the world is on one’s shoulders.

The Spectacular Now celebrates the lives of ordinary people in the same way that Ghost World did, and may be seen as very authentic by audiences as a result. Although the film succeeds thanks to the excellent chemistry between Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley as two completely opposite teenagers that fall in love, it also features a terrific supporting performance by Brie Larson that ranks among the most heartbreaking characters that she has even been asked to play thus far in her career.

2 ‘Me and Earl and the Dying Girl’ (2015)

Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is a teen dramedy that is very similar in tone to Ghost World. While it has a lot of sharp popular culture references (including a vocal cameo by Hugh Jackman as Wolverine from the X-Men franchise), Me and Earl and the Dying Girl tells a very emotional story about a young high school film geek (Thomas Mann) and his best friend (R.J. Cyler) who discovers that their classmate Rachel (Olivia Cooke) has cancer, and may have only a few months left to live.

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is an earnest celebration of the joys that come with youth, and shows the maturity of young people in a manner that is similar to Ghost World. While the notion of a “cancer dramedy” has been popular since The Fault in Our Stars, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl treats the subject with the respect that it deserves, yet still manages to avoid any escalation into pure melodrama.

1 ‘The Edge of Seventeen’ (2016)

Directed by Kelly Fremon-Craig

The Edge of Seventeen is one of the best female-led high school dramedies in recent years, and seems destined to find a cult audience in the same way that Ghost World did. Hailee Steinfeld stars as a troubled high school student who feels that the world is crashing in around her when she discovers that her brother (Blake Jenner) has started dating her best friend (Haley Lu Richardson).

The Edge of Seventeen goes deeper into the interiority of adolescence than most coming-of-age films, as it examines the challenges that many experience with their mental health in a very respectful way. The film also features an extraordinary supporting performance from the great Woody Harreslson, who plays a seemingly cynical teacher who actually has far more insight and compassion for his students than anyone would have realized after just one glance at him.

