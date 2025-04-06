There is a certain magic to Gilmore Girls that you just can't quite get from any other TV show or movie. It has the hilarious and cozy town of Stars Hollow at its center, where every television fan would love to live. It also has the excellent mother-daughter best-friend duo of Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) at the core of the show, and a number of other characters that make the series so special.

After you've exhausted your hundredth Gilmore Girls rewatch and have similarly watched a number of TV shows like Gilmore Girls, you might still be looking for something else to watch. Like the Gilmore Girls themselves, you might want to watch a great movie or have a movie marathon with films that have similar vibes to the show or that make you think of the show. These are 10 movies to watch if you love Gilmore Girls to satisfy your need for quirky characters, romance, and loving mother-daughter relationships.