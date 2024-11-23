At the turn of the 21st century, Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe changed the audience's attitudes to historical epics — a genre that had become fairly tired — and brought to life arguably the greatest depiction of ancient Rome in big-budget movie history. Gladiator was such a hit that it smashed all Box Office expectations, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of the year and earning an astonishing twelve Academy Award nominations, winning five, including the coveted Best Picture.

There was understandable skepticism some two decades later when it was announced that a sequel would finally be hitting screens, with many seeing the first film as a Colosseum-sized epic that should be left alone. Alas, Scott believed he could bring the magic back, and, alongside the likes of Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington, has crafted a sequel well worthy of its predecessor's name. So, for those who watched and loved Gladiator II, here's a look at ten other movies you should watch next.

image003.jpg
Gladiator II
Not Yet Rated
Action
Drama
Epic
History
Adventure

Release Date
November 22, 2024
Director
Ridley Scott
Runtime
148 minutes
Writers
David Scarpa , Peter Craig , David Franzoni

Watch in Theaters

10 'Napoleon' (2023)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon leading an army in Napoleon
Image via Sony Pictures Releasing/Apple Original Films

Just one year prior to the release of Gladiator II, Scott was crafting yet another historical epic alongside Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix in Napoleon. From the epic wagered wars at sea to the intricate wars of a volatile relationship, Napoleon uncovers the highs and lows of the life of one of history's most fascinating characters.

Interested more in entertainment than in historical accuracy — much like the seemingly lost sharks of the Gladiator II colosseum — Napoleon is certainly an epic worth indulging in. Its excess can overwhelm, but the ride is worth it. Just like the ever-immersive Phoenix carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders, the film carried itself to three Academy Awards nominations at the 2024 ceremony for Visual Effects, Production Design, and Costume Design.

Napoleon 2023 Movie Poster
Napoleon
R
Biopic
Drama

Where to Watch
  • stream
  • rent
  • buy

Not available

appletvplus_logo-1-1.jpg
logo-prime-video-jpg-png.jpg
appletvplus_logo-1-1.jpg
logo-prime-video-jpg-png.jpg
*Availability in US
Release Date
November 22, 2023
Runtime
158 Minutes
Writers
David Scarpa

9 'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Directed by William Wyler

Judah Ben-Hur looking to the distance in Ben-Hur (1959)
Image via Loews, Inc.

One of the very best historical epics ever made, William Wyler's Ben-Hur follows Charlton Heston's titular Jewish prince as he lavishly lives in 1st century Jerusalem. However, when an old friend, Messala (Stephen Boyd), arrives, their mutual kindness is overcome by their political differences, with an accident spiraling their once-friendship into bitter rivalry.

Clocking in at an enormous three-and-a-half hours long, Ben-Hur is a grand visual experience supported by an array of excellent performances. The film is as mighty as its story, feeling larger-than-life and occasionally overwhelming. Despite featuring the production limits of the 1950s, Ben-Hur still stands tall as an aesthetically stunning depiction of ancient Rome, the sort which would surely inspire both Gladiator and its sequel some 50 years later.

ben-hur-1959-poster-charlton-heston-jack-hawkins.jpg
Ben-Hur
G
History
Drama
Adventure
Action

Release Date
November 18, 1959
Cast
Charlton Heston , Stephen Boyd , Hugh Griffith , Jack Hawkins , Haya Harareet
Runtime
222 Minutes
Writers
Karl Tunberg

Watch on Max

8 'Braveheart' (1995)

Directed by Mel Gibson

William Wallace readies his weapons amid an army of fellow Scotsmen in Braveheart.
Image via Paramount Pictures

From one relentless warrior in Mescal's Lucius Verus to another in Mel Gibson's William Wallace, Braveheart follows Gibson's Scottish combatant who, following the tyrannical Edward I of England's (Patrick McGoohan) conquering of his homeland, leads an army of his fellow countrymen to a war for independence.

A strangely resonant film whose story from 1280 feels ever-so-relevant today, Braveheart features one of cinema's most iconic heroic performances from Gibson, the sort of which Mescal can only look at and marvel. An endlessly quotable battle epic packed full of heart-skipping action, Braveheart fought its way to five Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture prize.

braveheart-film-poster.jpg
Braveheart
R
Biography
Drama
History

Where to Watch
  • stream
  • rent
  • buy
logo-prime-video-jpg-png.jpg
image-3.png
appletvplus_logo-1-1.jpg
logo-prime-video-jpg-png.jpg
appletvplus_logo-1-1.jpg
logo-prime-video-jpg-png.jpg
*Availability in US
Release Date
May 24, 1995
Cast
Mel Gibson , Sophie Marceau , Patrick McGoohan , Angus Macfadyen , james robinson , Sean Lawlor , Sandy Nelson , James Cosmo
Runtime
178 Minutes
Writers
Randall Wallace

7 '300' (2006)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Leonidas I draws his sword and screams at his enemies. Mounds of bodies lay behind him
Image via Warner Bros. 

With Gladiator II roughly set in 211 AD, fans of the film might seek out a movie set even further back. Well, look no further than 300, with Zack Snyder's action epic set over 600 years prior in 480 BC. 300 is set in the throes of the ancient battle of Thermopylae, with Gerard Butler's King Leonidas and his titular 300 spartans tasked with the impossible: to overthrow Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) and his vast Persian army.

A fast-paced, action-packed swords-and-sandals adventure, 300 is stylized in typical Snyder fashion, making for an altogether separate experience in the historical epic category than watching Gladiator II. Supported by strong morals and theming that manages to escape from its time capsule, 300 doesn't reach the levels of Gladiator but is still enormous fun nonetheless.

300-movie-posterr.jpg
300
R
Action
Drama
History

Where to Watch
  • stream
  • rent
  • buy
Netflix Logo
logo-prime-video-jpg-png.jpg
appletvplus_logo-1-1.jpg
logo-prime-video-jpg-png.jpg
appletvplus_logo-1-1.jpg
logo-prime-video-jpg-png.jpg
*Availability in US
Release Date
March 9, 2007
Cast
Vincent Regan , Giovanni Cimmino , Lena Headey , David Wenham , Gerard Butler , Dominic West
Runtime
117 minutes
Writers
Zack Snyder , Kurt Johnstad , Michael B. Gordon

6 'The Northman' (2022)

Directed by Robert Eggers

Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth yelling in rage in The Northman
Image via Universal Pictures.

Two years before he was resurrecting the iconic Nosferatu, Robert Eggers was delivering a historical action epic with The Northman. Much like Lucius' rage against Rome, this movie follows one man's quest to seek revenge for a fallen kingdom. Prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), the wronged son of King Aurvandill War-Raven (Ethan Hawke), makes a one-way journey to Iceland with nothing but bloody vengeance on his mind.

Packed full of brutality and action, The Northman might not be the best offering in Eggers' short career to date but oozes the director's boundless quality. Alongside Hawke and Skarsgård, The Northman showcases an exciting plethora of high-profile stars, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, and more. The Northman is the perfect Gladiator II follow-up for anyone looking for a different setting for their bitter historical revenge tale.

The Northman Movie Poster
The Northman
R
Drama
History

Where to Watch
  • stream
  • rent
  • buy
starz-via-amazon-prime-logo-1.jpg
appletvplus_logo-1-1.jpg
logo-prime-video-jpg-png.jpg
appletvplus_logo-1-1.jpg
logo-prime-video-jpg-png.jpg
*Availability in US
Release Date
April 22, 2022
Runtime
137 Minutes
Writers
Robert Eggers , Sjón Sigurdsson

5 'Training Day' (2001)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua