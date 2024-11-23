At the turn of the 21st century, Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe changed the audience's attitudes to historical epics — a genre that had become fairly tired — and brought to life arguably the greatest depiction of ancient Rome in big-budget movie history. Gladiator was such a hit that it smashed all Box Office expectations, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of the year and earning an astonishing twelve Academy Award nominations, winning five, including the coveted Best Picture.

There was understandable skepticism some two decades later when it was announced that a sequel would finally be hitting screens, with many seeing the first film as a Colosseum-sized epic that should be left alone. Alas, Scott believed he could bring the magic back, and, alongside the likes of Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington, has crafted a sequel well worthy of its predecessor's name. So, for those who watched and loved Gladiator II, here's a look at ten other movies you should watch next.

10 'Napoleon' (2023)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Just one year prior to the release of Gladiator II, Scott was crafting yet another historical epic alongside Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix in Napoleon. From the epic wagered wars at sea to the intricate wars of a volatile relationship, Napoleon uncovers the highs and lows of the life of one of history's most fascinating characters.

Interested more in entertainment than in historical accuracy — much like the seemingly lost sharks of the Gladiator II colosseum — Napoleon is certainly an epic worth indulging in. Its excess can overwhelm, but the ride is worth it. Just like the ever-immersive Phoenix carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders, the film carried itself to three Academy Awards nominations at the 2024 ceremony for Visual Effects, Production Design, and Costume Design.

9 'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Directed by William Wyler

One of the very best historical epics ever made, William Wyler's Ben-Hur follows Charlton Heston's titular Jewish prince as he lavishly lives in 1st century Jerusalem. However, when an old friend, Messala (Stephen Boyd), arrives, their mutual kindness is overcome by their political differences, with an accident spiraling their once-friendship into bitter rivalry.

Clocking in at an enormous three-and-a-half hours long, Ben-Hur is a grand visual experience supported by an array of excellent performances. The film is as mighty as its story, feeling larger-than-life and occasionally overwhelming. Despite featuring the production limits of the 1950s, Ben-Hur still stands tall as an aesthetically stunning depiction of ancient Rome, the sort which would surely inspire both Gladiator and its sequel some 50 years later.

Ben-Hur Release Date November 18, 1959 Cast Charlton Heston , Stephen Boyd , Hugh Griffith , Jack Hawkins , Haya Harareet Runtime 222 Minutes Writers Karl Tunberg

Watch on Max

8 'Braveheart' (1995)

Directed by Mel Gibson

From one relentless warrior in Mescal's Lucius Verus to another in Mel Gibson's William Wallace, Braveheart follows Gibson's Scottish combatant who, following the tyrannical Edward I of England's (Patrick McGoohan) conquering of his homeland, leads an army of his fellow countrymen to a war for independence.

A strangely resonant film whose story from 1280 feels ever-so-relevant today, Braveheart features one of cinema's most iconic heroic performances from Gibson, the sort of which Mescal can only look at and marvel. An endlessly quotable battle epic packed full of heart-skipping action, Braveheart fought its way to five Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture prize.

Braveheart Where to Watch stream

rent

Braveheart Release Date May 24, 1995 Cast Mel Gibson , Sophie Marceau , Patrick McGoohan , Angus Macfadyen , james robinson , Sean Lawlor , Sandy Nelson , James Cosmo Runtime 178 Minutes Writers Randall Wallace

7 '300' (2006)

Directed by Zack Snyder

With Gladiator II roughly set in 211 AD, fans of the film might seek out a movie set even further back. Well, look no further than 300, with Zack Snyder's action epic set over 600 years prior in 480 BC. 300 is set in the throes of the ancient battle of Thermopylae, with Gerard Butler's King Leonidas and his titular 300 spartans tasked with the impossible: to overthrow Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) and his vast Persian army.

A fast-paced, action-packed swords-and-sandals adventure, 300 is stylized in typical Snyder fashion, making for an altogether separate experience in the historical epic category than watching Gladiator II. Supported by strong morals and theming that manages to escape from its time capsule, 300 doesn't reach the levels of Gladiator but is still enormous fun nonetheless.

6 'The Northman' (2022)

Directed by Robert Eggers

Two years before he was resurrecting the iconic Nosferatu, Robert Eggers was delivering a historical action epic with The Northman. Much like Lucius' rage against Rome, this movie follows one man's quest to seek revenge for a fallen kingdom. Prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), the wronged son of King Aurvandill War-Raven (Ethan Hawke), makes a one-way journey to Iceland with nothing but bloody vengeance on his mind.

Packed full of brutality and action, The Northman might not be the best offering in Eggers' short career to date but oozes the director's boundless quality. Alongside Hawke and Skarsgård, The Northman showcases an exciting plethora of high-profile stars, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, and more. The Northman is the perfect Gladiator II follow-up for anyone looking for a different setting for their bitter historical revenge tale.

5 'Training Day' (2001)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua