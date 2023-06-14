Winning Best Picture at the Oscars in 2000, enduring as a classic over 20 years later, and having a sequel that was released in 2024, it's safe to say that Gladiator is a much-loved film. It's proven to be one of the most popular films within Ridley Scott's vast body of work and tells a gripping revenge story that's well-paced, emotionally resonant, filled with exciting action, and complemented by strong visuals, performances, and music.

Even if the film had never gotten a sequel, there are still plenty of other action-packed historical movies out there that scratch a similar itch. The following are some of the best of these and are essentially required viewing for fans of Gladiator who want to see other titles with comparable stories, equally exciting action, or deal with characters seeking revenge in the distant past.

15 'Spartacus' (1960)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Gladiator isn't similar enough to Spartacus to call it a remake by any means, but of all the old-school Hollywood epics from the 1950s and 60s, Spartacus is probably the one Gladiator took the most inspiration from. It's a huge movie that runs for more than three hours, being set in the first century B.C. and telling the story of Spartacus, a man sold into slavery and forced into gladiatorial combat, only to break free of his captors and inspire a rebellion with his fellow slaves that will allow them to get revenge on those who sold and enslaved them.

With its large-scale narrative about an uprising, it doesn't spend as much time in the arena as Gladiator. However, it's still an aspect of it, and the revenge sought by the title character is another point of comparison. The behind-the-scenes story of Spartacus is also interesting and dramatic, from its writing to its production, with Stanley Kubrick ultimately being its director, despite the final product not exactly feeling like a Kubrick film.

14 'The Northman' (2022)

Directed by Robert Eggers

An adaptation of the story that inspired Shakespeare's Hamlet, The Northman is another great example of a revenge story with plenty of action and a historical setting. It takes place over 1000 years ago and tells the story of a prince who seeks to murder his uncle for killing his father and taking his mother as a prisoner.

It's an incredibly down-and-dirty movie, with its violence and grittiness giving it a certain amount of intensity and (probable) realism. Its grim story and gruesome action sequences might make it a hard sell for some, but for others, it's certain to excite and entertain, with it representing another success within the filmography of Robert Eggers.

13 'The Last Samurai' (2003)

Directed by Edward Zwick

Admittedly, The Last Samurai isn't set nearly as far back as Gladiator, though it takes place in the late 19th century at a pivotal point in Japanese history. It follows an American man hired to educate the Japanese army about more modern weaponry, though he comes to appreciate their samurai culture and eventually endeavors to join their ranks.

This leads to plenty of conflicts and, eventually, warfare, with the action present throughout The Last Samurai being remarkably visceral and exciting to watch. It's one of the best samurai-themed films not in Japanese and is another film showing how reliable Tom Cruise is as an action star.

12 'Kingdom of Heaven' (2005)

Directed by Ridley Scott

The story behind Kingdom of Heaven's release is an unfortunate one. Despite the success of Gladiator just five years earlier, Ridley Scott's vision for Kingdom of Heaven was compromised during post-production, with an inferior theatrical cut of the film being released to cinemas that ultimately failed to make a big enough splash at the box office.

Thankfully, a director's cut was eventually released, with the 45 minutes of additional footage making the film's epic story about Holy War conflicts during the Crusades easier to follow and more compelling. Its director's cut isn't far off Gladiator quality-wise, serving as another Ridley Scott historical epic with plenty of stunning visuals, impressive special effects, and satisfying action.