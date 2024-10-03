Over time, David Fincher's Gone Girl has risen to cult classic status. This is not the least surprising considering that it is a great book-to-screen adaptation with masterful direction and a gripping narrative. Although these are all great aspects, Fincher's essential psychological thriller thrives in how it portrays its layered, almost frightening lead character, fully making the most out of Rosamund Pike's astounding efforts.

It's not difficult to be captivated by the unforgettable character of Amy Dunne, whether due to her intelligence, wickedness, or moral ambiguity. After all, Dunne has become one of Hollywood's most compelling female characters, embodying darker aspects of human nature and subverting expectations. Fortunately for fans of the film, many films echo Amy's nature. In this list, we explore films that share thematic elements with Gone Girl, featuring similar characters that challenge societal norms.

10 'The Love Witch' (2016)

Anna Biller's stylized arthouse horror The Love Witch is the perfect pick to watch this fall. The film focuses on a modern-day witch named Elaine (Samantha Robinson) who uses spells, potions, and witchcraft to get men to fall in love with her, only to be driven to the brink of madness and murder thanks to her desperation to be loved.

Although not as calculated and meticulous as Amy, Elaine shares some similarities with the Gone Girl lead character, including her manipulation skills and intelligence. Amy and Elaine are complex characters with a strong desire for control who challenge traditional gender roles. As such, audiences who enjoyed Fincher's movie and are looking for a Halloween-y alternative may want to give this visually absorbing thriller and sharp critique of gender dynamics a try.

9 'Hard Candy' (2005)

David Slade's compelling psychological thriller follows precocious teenager Hayley (Elliot Page) who goes to a coffee shop to meet a photographer she met on the Internet (Patrick Wilson). He thinks he's in for a treat, but Hayley plays an unexpected trick on him, attempting to get a confession after drugging and tying him down.

While victimhood is a touchy subject, Hard Candy portrays its layered lead character as much more than one, exploring her agency and making her morally ambiguous — Hayley initially appears as a victim of potential predatory behavior, but that does not stop her from taking the matter into her own hands. Like Amy, Hayley is resourceful and intelligent, with her actions motivated by revenge. Furthermore, much like Gone Girl, Hard Candy also explores power imbalances.

8 'Anatomy of a Fall' (2023)

Justine Triet's Oscar-winning movie (Best Original Screenplay) may not be the film that immediately comes to mind when one thinks about Gone Girl. However, the two share similarities, particularly regarding the lead characters and suspenseful premise. In the film, a woman (the Oscar-nominated Sandra Hüller) is suspected of murder after her husband's (Samuel Theis) death, with their half-blind son (Milo Machado-Graner) facing a moral dilemma as the main witness.

Whether because of how both movies comment on media representation and public perception or how they blur the lines between hero and villain, Anatomy of a Fall and Fincher's brilliant courtroom drama make for intriguing watches with shared qualities. Sandra and Amy may not be the most identical characters (though both are morally ambiguous and complex). However, the journey they undergo and the challenges they face in the eyes of society and the legal system exhibit a few resemblances.

7 'Phantom Thread' (2017)

Set in 1950s London, Daniel Day-Lewis' last film before retiring (although he is now set to return to acting in his son's directorial debut) is visually striking. The story follows renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville). His tailored life takes a turn when it is disrupted by the young and strong-willed Alma (Vicky Krieps), who later becomes his muse and lover.

Like Gone Girl, Phantom Thread explores complex romantic bonds and psychological manipulation. While Paul Thomas Anderson's movie sees the two protagonists attempting to dominate each other — starting with Reynolds, with Alma eventually turning the tables on him — Fincher's picture sheds light on Amy's meticulous schemes to punish Nick. Both films offer audiences an intriguing premise centering around strong-minded female characters who assert their identity and shift power dynamics in their relationships.

6 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Park Chan-wook's South Korean erotic thriller follows an orphaned girl pickpocket (Kim Tae-ri) who is recruited by a Korean con man (Ha Jung-woo) to help him seduce and bilk out of her inheritance a Japanese heiress (Kim Min-hee) who lives in a secluded countryside estate.

If viewers enjoyed the plot twists that Gone Girl provided, The Handmaiden is a solid pick, too. Featuring a few unexpected turns of events, the film explores themes of manipulation and deception, featuring controlling relationships and shifting power dynamics at the center of their narratives. From Amy Dunne and Sook-hee's personalities — skilled manipulators with high intelligence and plenty of resourcefulness — to the themes of female sexuality and empowerment the movies tackle, both masterfully directed pictures are worth one's time.

5 'Double Indemnity' (1944)

Billy Wilder is well-known for his astounding work in plenty of Old Hollywood pictures, and Double Indemnity ranks high on the list. Starring Fred MacMurray and Barbara Stanwyck, it sees a Los Angeles insurance representative seduced by a housewife into a scheme of insurance fraud and murder.

Phylis Dietrichson and Amy Dunne, portrayed as powerful women in their respective movies, use their charm and intelligence to manipulate those around them and achieve their goals. Furthermore, Double Indemnity, which features a top-notch visual style and an iconic femme fatale, also deals with themes of betrayal and trust in intimate connections, exploring the darker aspects of relationships and simultaneously providing viewers with a commentary on societal expectations and gender roles.

4 'Promising Young Woman' (2020)

One of the films that share the most similarities with Gone Girl regarding its portrayal of revenge and social commentary is Promising Young Woman. The Emerald Fennell picture follows Carey Mulligan's cunning and smart Cassie, who lives a secret double life. A wild turn of events takes place when she is given the chance to right the wrongs from the past.

Both Amy and Cassie are driven by personal trauma and orchestrate complex plans to punish those who hurt them: Amy attempts to frame Nick, while Cassie pretends to be vulnerable to expose predatory men who take advantage of women. Whether through their exploration of societal demeanor toward women or meditation about how easily manipulated public perception is, Gone Girl and Promising Young Women are suspenseful films with thematic similarities that raise thought-provoking questions about morality.

3 'To Die For' (1995)

Gus Van Sant dives into the dark aspects of human nature in To Die For. Nicole Kidman stars in a transformative role as a beautiful, glamorous, and ambitious woman determined to become a television personality. Despite the support of her local pizza owner husband (Matt Dillon), Suzanne feels unfilled and embarks on a quest to find stardom, which includes a documentary on teenagers.

This satirical black comedy-drama also analyzes manipulation, particularly the manipulation of public perception, and the impact of the media on personal narratives. Additionally, To Die For's lead character shares similar motivations with Gone Girl's Amy. Amy and Suzanne are equally morally ambiguous personalities motivated by a desire for control who engage in elaborate plans to come out on top.

2 'Diabolique' (1955)

Whether it is their intricate plots centered around deception or the elaborate schemes at their center, Gone Girl and Diabolique certainly share strong similarities. The latter, a French psychological thriller, follows the wife and mistress (Simone Signoret and Véra Clouzot) of a school principal (Paul Meurisse) as they elaborate a plan to murder him with what they believe is the perfect alibi.

Folding gradually and perfectly building gripping suspense throughout, this groundbreaking film has certainly served as an inspiration for Fincher's now beloved fan-favorite. Not only are Gone Girl and Diabolique's characters motivated by their husbands' infidelity and deceit but they are also narrated by unreliable narrators, building a strong sense of psychological tension and keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.