When Gillian Flynn published her third novel, Gone Girl, back in 2012, it became an instant bestseller. It was perhaps little surprise that a film adaptation of the book was immediately commissioned. However, what has been quite intriguing is the manner in which the David Fincher film has become such an enduring classic that has now remained relevant for over a decade as it follows Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) as he struggles to respond to his wife's disappearance when it begins to look as though he may be responsible for it.

Defined by Rosamund Pike's scintillating yet terrifying performance as Amy Dunne, Gone Girl's fanfare only grows greater as more time passes by. As such, audience interest in finding films that can deliver a similarly pulsating experience has only grown over time as well. Ranging from taut mystery thrillers to astounding depictions of female ambition and desire in commanding lead performances, these 10 thrillers are perfect for lovers of Gone Girl who want to experience the thrills and intensity all over again.

10 'Vertigo' (1958)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Paramount Pictures

Any fan of Gone Girl who hasn’t seen any or many of Alfred Hitchcock’s films would do well to seek out the director’s filmography. The Master of Suspense always had a fantastic talent for incorporating complex and challenging romances into the core of his stories, with Vertigo quite possibly his greatest example of just that. It follows a traumatized former detective who is hired by a friend to investigate his wife’s daily activities. The investigation takes a dark turn when the wife commits suicide and Scottie (James Stewart) becomes obsessed with the memory of her.

While the film was initially released to only a mixed critical reception, it has since come to be viewed as a defining classic of thriller cinema as well as a triumphant highlight of Hitchcock’s career. The tumultuous tale of love, obsession, and desire presents a maddening and overwhelming viewing experience that lingers on the mind long after the film is finished.

Vertigo Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 28, 1958 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast James Stewart , Kim Novak , Barbara Bel Geddes , Tom Helmore , Henry Jones , Raymond Bailey Runtime 128 mins

9 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

Directed by David Fincher

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is the psychological crime thriller that David Fincher directed immediately before he made Gone Girl, so it stands to reason that the pulsating adaptation of Stieg Larsson's famous novel bares some similarities, especially in tone and character, to his adaptation of Gillian Flynn's book. A gripping neo-noir mystery, it follows investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) as he is hired to look into a woman from a wealthy family who went missing 40 years earlier. He collaborates with expert hacker Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara), a woman with her own complicated and traumatic past.

Visually stunning while being incredibly atmospheric and intense, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo represents the captivating intrigue of mystery thrillers at their absolute best. Its 158-minute runtime is spent wisely, presenting a picture that is always engrossing even when it journeys to some disturbing places. Viewers who enjoy the adaptation would also be advised to watch the 2009 Swedish film that starred Noomi Rapace.

8 'Tell No One' (2006)

Directed by Guillaume Canet

An underrated film from France that has been overlooked despite its success and critical praise, Tell No One (or Ne le dis à personne in French) takes inspiration from Harlan Coben's novel of the same name. It follows Dr. Alexandre Beck (François Cluzet), a widower still grieving the murder of his wife at the hands of a serial killer from eight years prior. His efforts to put his life back together are destroyed when the bodies of two girls are discovered near his home with evidence implicating him. On the same day, Beck receives an email that indicates his wife may not be dead, leading him to go on the run to find answers.

The whole premise where Beck is framed while searching desperately for answers about what actually happened to his wife is obviously very similar to the viewing experience Gone Girl presents, which makes it an underrated gem perfect for lovers of the Fincher thriller. Tell No One also has the same ability to snatch at the viewers' suspicions and emotions with a gripping and provocative tale, one that is both heart-pounding and heartbreaking.

Tell No One (2006) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 1, 2006 Director Guillaume Canet Cast François Cluzet , Marie-Josée Croze , André Dussollier , Kristin Scott Thomas , Francois Berleand , Nathalie Baye Runtime 125

7 'Thoroughbreds' (2018)

Directed by Corey Finlay

Image via Focus Features

Featuring Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke as the two actresses were on the cusp of bursting into superstardom, Thoroughbreds is both a black comedy and an enthralling psychological thriller that thrives on the talents of its cast. Lily (Taylor-Joy) and Amanda (Cooke) are childhood friends who reconnect as teenagers despite having grown apart and taken different routes in life. With the emotionless Amanda harboring violent tendencies, and Lily living under the thumb of her abusive stepfather, the two girls hatch a scheme that will appease both their needs.

In addition to the plot rich with suspense, schemes, and violence, Thoroughbreds also finds a likeness to Gone Girl through its focus on two sublimely wicked female characters who are brilliantly realized through performances as captivating as they are unnerving. It meshes murderous mayhem, dark humor, and even teenage angst together to present a tonally complex yet arresting tale of female rage and revenge.

Thoroughbreds Release Date March 9, 2018 Director Cory Finley Cast Olivia Cooke , Anya Taylor-Joy , Anton Yelchin , Paul Sparks , Francie Swift Runtime 92 Minutes

Rent on Apple TV

6 'Side Effects' (2013)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Image Via Open Road Films

An underrated gem of 2010s thrillers, Side Effects sees director Steven Soderbergh in fine form as he delivers a taut, contemplative and restrained psychological mystery that revolves around corrupt doctors, pharmaceutical conspiracies, and a deadly vendetta. Rooney Mara stars as Emily Taylor, a young married woman suffering from depression who is prescribed a new drug by her psychiatrist, Dr. Jonathan Banks (Jude Law). The violent consequences of the prescription lead to a shocking death and a desperate hunt for accountability.

One of the most engrossing aspects of the film is how it goes from being focused firmly on Emily to shifting to Dr. Banks' perspective, giving heightened stakes to both characters as underlying motivations and twisted truths are gradually unveiled. Running at a relatively tight 105 minutes, Side Effects is a tight and complex thriller that, once it has its hooks in viewers, refuses to let go until the very end. Buoyed by strong performances from all involved and a smart screenplay, it is exactly the brand of thriller lovers of Gone Girl will appreciate.

5 'The Prestige' (2006)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Everyone who loves a twisty and winding character-driven thriller should be familiar with The Prestige, Christopher Nolan’s engrossing period thriller that focuses on the feud between two rival magicians in the 1890s. The fierce rivalry grows increasingly volatile and deadly as they each try to sabotage the other’s stunts while trying to conjure up the perfect act, a pursuit that leads them to the new age of technology and showmanship.

Embracing the filmmaker’s trademark love of ambitious and time-jumping narratives, it explores both Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) and Alfred Borden’s (Christian Bale) side of the story in engrossing detail while still keeping the audience on their toes with unexpected turns throughout. A brilliant tale of obsession that is so intricate that multiple viewings may be required to comprehend the film in its entirety, The Prestige represents Nolan at his very best.

4 'Gone Baby Gone' (2007)

Directed by Ben Affleck

Image via Miramax Films

In addition to having a similar title as Gone Girl, Gone Baby Gone also has a commonality with the Fincher film on account of it being a defining highlight of Ben Affleck's career. Released in 2007, Gone Baby Gone is Affleck's directorial debut. He received wide praise for how he handled the sensitive subject matter, depicted the characters in a sympathetic and earnest way, and for how he was able to bring Dennis Lehane's crime novel to the screen with great social urgency and a scintillating sense of suspense.

The story follows Boston private detectives Patrick Kenzie (Casey Affleck) and Angie Gennaro (Michelle Monaghan) as they investigate the disappearance of a four-year-old girl while clashing with local law enforcement and criminal gangs. A contemplative deep dive into working class Boston that revels in exploring the complex depth of its characters, Gone Baby Gone excels as a fiercely intense crime thriller that refuses to pull its punches.

3 'To Die For' (1995)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

Image by Sony Pictures Releasing

Another female-centric thriller that deals with notions of manipulation and ambition, To Die For trades out the suspenseful intensity of Gone Girl and replaces it with a quirky neo-noir aesthetic and a baseline of black comedy. Nicole Kidman stars as Suzanne Stone, a weather reporter at a local news station who aspires to be a major anchor on a national network. However, her grand desires are anchored by the malaise of her loving but content husband, so she seduces a lovestruck teenager to kill him for her.

In addition to having a similar premise to Gone Girl in terms of a driven woman resorting to extreme measures when her husband becomes less than she would desire, To Die For also shares a peculiar look at the idolization of celebrity status that runs rampant in American society. Twisted, funny, and strangely endearing with its quaint characteristics, To Die For coasts on a stellar performance from Kidman to be a brilliant thriller-comedy that is infectiously enjoyable from start to finish.

2 'Dark Places' (2015)

Directed by Gilles Paquet-Brenner

Image via A24

While it has its fair share of flaws which contributed to it receiving immense critical derision, Dark Places should be of interest to fans of Gone Girl as it is adapted from another of Gillian Flynn's novels. Libby Day (Charlize Theron) lives as the sole-survivor of her family's massacre, a crime that was supposedly carried out be her brother. However, when a team of amateur investigators take an interest in her story, Libby begins re-examining the traumatic day from her childhood and starts doubting her brother's guilt.

With a supporting cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Chloë Grace Moretz, Tye Sheridan, Christina Hendricks, and Corey Stoll, Dark Places is a well performed thriller that, despite being based on a bestselling novel, sadly struggles to forge its own identity as it stumbles over its twists. However, it is worth watching for fans of the genre and of Flynn's stories if only to gain a greater appreciation of just how spectacular a job David Fincher did at bringing Gone Girl to the screen. Dark Places is set to be adapted as a HBO miniseries in the near future as well.

1 'Rebecca' (1940)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via United Artists

Romance and psychological thrills have rarely entwined with the impact and heft of Alfred Hitchcock’s first American film, and his only Best Picture winner, Rebecca. Joan Fontaine stars as a young and impressionable woman who marries a mysterious widower and takes up residence in his mansion. However, her love for her husband is quickly tested when she discovers she will always live in the shadow of his dead wife, Rebecca. The situation grows even more complicated when the housekeeper refuses to accept the new Mrs. de Winter as the mistress of the house.

A film that is decades ahead of its time, Rebecca flaunts an atmosphere that can only be described as haunting while exploring a rich, Gothic tale of palpable suspense and twisted romantic drama. Lovers of Gone Girl will appreciate the unwinding relationship at the core of the movie as well as the engrossing sense of taboo intrigue that permeates throughout the eerie tale.

Rebecca Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 12, 1940 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Laurence Olivier , Joan Fontaine , George Sanders , Judith Anderson , Nigel Bruce , Reginald Denny , C. Aubrey Smith , Gladys Cooper Runtime 130 Minutes

NEXT: The Best Psychological Thrillers of All Time, Ranked