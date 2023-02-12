While there are countless films set within the Halloween season and an ever-expansive list of great Christmas movies, there is only one true masterpiece that defines February 2. Harold Ramis’ 1993 classic Groundhog Day is simply one of the most perfect movies ever made; Bill Murray’s snarky sense-of-humor has never been more endearing, and Ramis’ script is both perpetually hilarious and empowering its message of redemption, self-improvement, and life-affirming optimism. Groundhog Day was a signature standalone story that didn’t leave the door open for any sort of continuation (although it did inspire a popular Broadway musical of the same name), but it inadvertently helped launch a fascinating subgenre of time loop “do-over” movies.

'Groundhog Day's Premise Is Deceptively Simple

Image via Columbia Pictures

Perhaps the reason that Groundhog Day is so often referenced in comparison to recent movies is because the premise is so deceptively simple; similar to classics like Rear Window or Die Hard, it features a premise that can easily be placed in an entirely different context or location. Groundhog Day follows the cynical, depressed weatherman Phil Collins (Murray), who dreads having to spend each February 1 covering the Groundhog Day festivities in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, despite the efforts of his more upbeat producer Rita Hanson (Andie MacDowell). After ending the day in misery, Phil wakes up to find himself reliving the same day over and over again. While initially he perceives this to be a curse, Phil realizes he’s been given the chance to see the error in his ways and make changes in his life that will make him happier, more giving, and proud.

It’s Murray’s performance, Ramis’ characterization, and the humorous depiction of the holiday that make Groundhog Day so effective, but the idea of repeating the same day over and over again was never done any better. While Groundhog Day uses it to showcase a sensitive dramedy, it’s a narrative concept that has since been utilized within all different types of science fiction, comedy, horror, drama, and action films. While their settings and tones may vary drastically, the themes of being humbled and developing maturation are all tied to the outstanding precedent that Groundhog Day set in 1993.

'Groundhog Day' Never Explains the Physics of Its Time Loop

One of the most beautiful aspects of Groundhog Day is that the reason why Phil is stuck repeating the same day over and over again is never explained; there’s not an in-universe explanation for the phenomenon, and thus Phil feels a sense of hopelessness that ties into his feelings of depression and inadequacy. While this was a good decision within the context of the films, other time loop movies inspired by Groundhog Day have gone in a different direction by framing the narrative around the completion of a pivotal task. Doing the same things over and over again gives characters a specific goal that forces them to be more creative and attentive to detail during the beginning of each loop.

“Solving” the meaning behind the time loop is Major William Cage’s (Tom Cruise) primary quest in the modern science fiction action classic Edge of Tomorrow. Cage, a cowardly public relations officer that attempted to desert his duty in the midst of an alien invasion, is caught within the frontlines and exposed to the aliens’ blood and caught within a loop of the same day. He discovers that the veteran soldier Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) also experiences the same loops. A lot of the fun of Edge of Tomorrow comes from the same humor in Groundhog Day, such as having the main character die in a multitude of different ways and giving them the chance to nail a critical conversation.

However, Edge of Tomorrow retains the same message about using this opportunity to make valuable changes in one’s life. Cage is initially a coward who doesn’t know anything about service to others, but over the course of his journey he builds the skills necessary for becoming a hero, sees the value in hardworking soldiers like Rita, and prepares to make a self-sacrifice. Learning a lesson is important in even a sillier time loop movie like Joe Carnahan’s science fiction action comedy Boss Level. While the hitman Roy Pulver’s (Frank Grillo) goal is to break free of his loop in order to stop the madman Colonel Clive Ventor (Mel Gibson) from unlocking a quantum weapon, he uses the experience to bond with his young son Joe (Rio Grillo).

'Groundhog Day' Balances Comedy and Drama

Image via Columbia Pictures

Groundhog Day is a hilarious film, so it's unsurprising that it's inspired many comedy films such as 50 First Dates and Palm Springs. Both films recognized the genius idea within Groundhog Day and what it had to say about personal growth, but they took such different directions in the story that they didn’t feel like rip-offs. 50 First Dates isn’t actually supernatural at all; the time loop is an intentional repetition on the part of the marine veterinarian Henry Roth (Adam Sandler), who out of kindness decides to reenact different dates for the amnesiac woman Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore). While Palm Springs has a similarly fantastical premise and similar comedic tone as Groundhog Day, it fleshes out the mythology of the loop by exploring the various characters caught in the cycle and how they work together to break free.

Groundhog Day may be funny, but it’s also a film about trauma, as Phil experiences shocking events over and over, such as the death of a homeless man (Les Podewell). This has inspired some storytellers to use the premise as the basis for more expressively dramatic stories. The 2019 independent drama The Obituary of Tunde Johnson explores the experiences of a gay Nigerian-American teenager (Steven Silver) who is forced to relive a moment of police brutality; the repetition calls more attention to the gravity of the issue. Similarly, the science fiction thriller Source Code is broadly a puzzle box movie that follows Captain Colter Stevens (Jake Gyllenhaal) as he attempts to find the bomber of a train, but it also shows how he works up the courage after multiple loops to finally make amends with his father.

Groundhog Day still stands three decades later as a great example of why characterization and performances are so important for a film. Even though the film inspired many other time loop movies, it doesn’t feel out-of-date because its characters and core philosophy are so effective. The best films that Groundhog Day inspired have learned from that lesson; if your film is about a character reliving the same thing over and over again, you need to make them someone that we want to stay around to watch.