There are a lot of iconic teen movies in the ‘80s, but one that has really influenced the genre is Michael Lehmann’s Heathers. The movie follows high schooler Veronica Sawyer (perfectly played by the beloved goth girl Winona Ryder) as she goes on a murderous spree with her new boyfriend J.D. (Christian Slater), targeting the popular students in their school.

With its dark satire and biting social commentary, it’s no wonder that Heathers has achieved cult classic status and has been referenced in pop culture. The movie successfully subverted the “mean girl” trope by having a complex protagonist embroiled in a real portrayal of teen life. Fans of the film who want films in the same vein should check out spiritual successors like Mean Girls and contemporary takes on revenge fantasies like Do Revenge.

10 'Assassination Nation' (2018)

Directed by Sam Levinson

Image via Neon

Assassination Nation takes high school drama to a whole new level, being set in a town that has gone mad after a massive data hack exposes everyone's secrets. The movie follows Lily (Odessa Young) and her friends, Sarah (Suki Waterhouse), Bex (Hari Nef), and Em (Abra), who must fight for their lives as their community descends into a terrifying witch hunt fueled by online outrage.

Assassination Nation shares a rebellious spirit with the cult classic Heathers. Both films offer a comedic and unflinching look at the cruelty and hypocrisy that can fester within seemingly normal communities. While Heathers focused more on social cliques and high school popularity, Assassination Nation updates the formula for the digital age by taking a look at how social platforms can amplify fear and incite violence. And despite Sam Levinson’s over-sexualization of female characters, Assassination Nation is worth the watch for its shocking twists and boundary-pushing story.

9 'Tragedy Girls' (2017)

Directed by Tyler MacIntyre

Image via Otter Media

Tragedy Girls follows a new kind of high school royalty: the social media serial killer. The movie follows the lives of McKayla (Alexandra Shipp) and Sadie (Brianna Hildebrand), best friends whose fascination with true crime becomes an obsession. Because of their desire for fame, they decide to orchestrate a series of gruesome murders and document it all for their blog — turning their small town into a real-life horror movie set.

While Tragedy Girls and Heathers both explore the darker side of teenage ambition, the former takes it up a notch by incorporating social media into its formula. Instead of popularity within the school walls, McKayla and Sadie crave the validation of online followers, going to insane lengths for clout. With its stylistic visuals and campy gore, Tragedy Girls is a worthy successor to dark teen comedy royalty.

8 'Do Revenge' (2022)

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Image via Netflix

Prepare to enter a world full of out-of-touch students in the Netflix high school film Do Revenge. The movie presents the unlikely friendship between former queen bee Drea (Camila Mendes) and social outcast Eleanor (Maya Hawke) — two people who have been united by their desire for retribution. Drea wants to seek revenge on her ex-boyfriend Max (Austin Abrams) for leaking her private video. Meanwhile, Eleanor is determined to take down Carissa (Ava Capri), who supposedly spread a malicious rumor about her.

It’s a Netflix dark comedy that viewers can only watch once because it hides many sharp turns that viewers will barely be able to keep up. Heathers fans will find themselves right at home in the twisted world of Do Revenge as it shows the hidden cruelty behind high school royalty with a sharp satirical tone. While Heathers used croquet and shoulder pads to paint its picture of teenage angst, Do Revenge updates the aesthetic with pastel colors and stylish outfits.

7 'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

Directed by Karyn Kusama

Image via 20th Century Fox

A modern definition of a cult classic is Diablo Cody’s Jennifer’s Body. A high school horror film, Jennifer’s Body shows how Jennifer Check (Megan Fox), the school's most popular girl, returns as a man-eating demon with a hunger that can only be satisfied by teenage boys after being offered as a sacrificial lamb. As Jennifer's body count rises, her best friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried) begins to suspect that something has gone wrong.

Jennifer’s Body carries the same subversive spirit as Heathers — all wrapped up with a captivating supernatural twist. Both films are ultimately about the darker side of teenage girls’ friendships, but Jennifer's Body takes it up a notch by literally turning one character into a succubus. Jennifer's Body cleverly utilizes horror tropes to amplify the insecurities of adolescent girls, ultimately creating a film that resonates with anyone who dares watch it.

6 'Saved!' (2004)

Directed by Brian Dannelly

Image via MGM Studios

Saved! takes a refreshingly honest and humorous look at the challenges of faith and identity. Centering on Mary (Jena Malone), Saved! Looks at the life of a devout student whose life takes an unexpected turn when her boyfriend Dean (Chad Faust) begins to question his sexuality. Mary's well-intentioned attempt to "save" him leads to an unplanned pregnancy and a crisis of faith.

For viewers looking at a similar brand of satire and high school dynamics as Heathers, Saved! is a satisfying watch. Both films excel at skewering social cliques and exposing the hypocrisy that often lurks beneath the surface.

The film is elevated by Mandy Moore's scene-stealing performance as the antagonistic Hilary, a comedic highlight that showcases her impressive range. Movie fans shouldn’t let Saved! slip under their radar as this underrated 2000s comedy movie offers plenty of side-splitting laughs.

Rent on Amazon

5 'But I'm a Cheerleader' (1999)

Directed by Jamie Babbit

Image via Lionsgate Films

It’s tempting to join a conversion camp if one of your camp counselors is RuPaul — as seen in the movie But I’m a Cheerleader. The movie sees a typical cheerleader named Megan Bloomfield (Natasha Lyonne) get sent to True Directions after being suspected by her family and friends that she’s gay. Run by the formidable Mary Brown (Cathy Moriarty) True Directions is a place where conformity is key. Luckily for Megan, she meets the awesome rebel Graham Eaton (Clea DuVall), who helps her ditch the program's crazy rules and embrace herself.

Both Heathers and But I’m a Cheerleader are filled with dark humor and see how teenagers act under absurd societal expectations. Both films also have strong female protagonists who challenge the status quo, with Lyonne delivering a performance as memorable as Ryder's in Heathers. Megan's journey from a naive follower to a confident young woman who defies expectations is heartwarming to watch.

But I'm A Cheerleader Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 7, 2000 Director Jamie Babbit Cast Natasha Lyonne , Clea DuVall , Cathy Moriarty , RuPaul , Melanie Lynskey , Katharine Towne , Katrina Phillips , Joel Michaely , Douglas Spain , Kip Pardue , Eddie Cibrian , Michelle Williams , Brandt Wille , Bud Cort , Mink Stole , Katie Donahue , Danielle Reneau , Dante Basco , Kyle Thatcher , Robert Pine , Rachelle Carson , Wesley Mann , Richard Moll , Julie Delpy Runtime 85 Minutes Expand

4 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' (1999)

Directed by Michael Patrick Jann

Image via New Line Cinema

For movie fans looking for a watch that blends the glamour of beauty pageants with the offbeat humor of a Christopher Guest mockumentary, they should check out the film Drop Dead Gorgeous. The movie looks at the annual Sarah Rose Cosmetics Teen Princess Pageant, which becomes a stage for disaster as townie Amber Atkins (Kirsten Dunst) competes against a cast of ruthless characters, including the spoiled and conniving Becky Leeman (perfectly played by Denise Richards).

Like Heathers, Drop Dead Gorgeous doesn't shy away from using over-the-top situations to highlight the pressures of society. But Drop Dead Gorgeous also looks at the darker side of ambition, with Richards' portrayal of the ruthlessly determined Becky echoing the iconic mean-girl energy of the Heathers. But Drop Dead Gorgeous is committed to being a comedy film, especially during Becky's unforgettable rendition of "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," where the unexpected addition of a rifle and a disturbingly vacant stare creates a hilariously unsettling moment.

Buy on Amazon

3 'The Craft' (1996)

Directed by Andrew Fleming

Image via Peacock

Filled with plenty of witchcraft, the movie The Craft follows Sarah Bailey (Robin Tunney), a teenage girl who finds an unexpected sense of belonging with a coven of aspiring witches: Nancy Downs (Fairuza Balk), Bonnie Harper (Neve Campbell), and Rochelle Zimmerman (Rachel True). Through witchcraft, the group not only discovers a path to self-acceptance but also finds the strength to fight back against their tormentors.

Teenage rebellion is a key motif in The Craft, which can also be found in Heathers. Just as Veronica in Heathers grapples with the consequences of her association with the dangerous J.D., Sarah Bailey must confront the destructive path Nancy is leading them down. Mixing supernatural thrills with the ever-present drama of teenage life, The Craft continues to conjure up devoted fans, securing its status as a cult classic that simply refuses to die.

2 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Directed by Mark Waters