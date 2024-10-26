There are a lot of iconic teen movies in the ‘80s, but one that has really influenced the genre is Michael Lehmann’s Heathers. The movie follows high schooler Veronica Sawyer (perfectly played by the beloved goth girl Winona Ryder) as she goes on a murderous spree with her new boyfriend J.D. (Christian Slater), targeting the popular students in their school.

With its dark satire and biting social commentary, it’s no wonder that Heathers has achieved cult classic status and has been referenced in pop culture. The movie successfully subverted the “mean girl” trope by having a complex protagonist embroiled in a real portrayal of teen life. Fans of the film who want films in the same vein should check out spiritual successors like Mean Girls and contemporary takes on revenge fantasies like Do Revenge.

10 'Assassination Nation' (2018)

Directed by Sam Levinson

Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, and Abra in Assassination Nation (2018)
Image via Neon

Assassination Nation takes high school drama to a whole new level, being set in a town that has gone mad after a massive data hack exposes everyone's secrets. The movie follows Lily (Odessa Young) and her friends, Sarah (Suki Waterhouse), Bex (Hari Nef), and Em (Abra), who must fight for their lives as their community descends into a terrifying witch hunt fueled by online outrage.

Assassination Nation shares a rebellious spirit with the cult classic Heathers. Both films offer a comedic and unflinching look at the cruelty and hypocrisy that can fester within seemingly normal communities. While Heathers focused more on social cliques and high school popularity, Assassination Nation updates the formula for the digital age by taking a look at how social platforms can amplify fear and incite violence. And despite Sam Levinson’s over-sexualization of female characters, Assassination Nation is worth the watch for its shocking twists and boundary-pushing story.

Assassination Nation
R

Where to Watch
  • stream
  • rent
  • buy
Logo-Prime Video.jpg.png (1)
Tubi-Logo (1)
Logo-Apple TV (3)
Logo-Prime Video.jpg.png (1)
Logo-Apple TV (3)
Logo-Prime Video.jpg.png (1)
*Availability in US
Release Date
September 21, 2018
Director
Sam Levinson
Runtime
110 minutes

9 'Tragedy Girls' (2017)

Directed by Tyler MacIntyre

Tragedy Girls 2x1
Image via Otter Media

Tragedy Girls follows a new kind of high school royalty: the social media serial killer. The movie follows the lives of McKayla (Alexandra Shipp) and Sadie (Brianna Hildebrand), best friends whose fascination with true crime becomes an obsession. Because of their desire for fame, they decide to orchestrate a series of gruesome murders and document it all for their blog — turning their small town into a real-life horror movie set.

While Tragedy Girls and Heathers both explore the darker side of teenage ambition, the former takes it up a notch by incorporating social media into its formula. Instead of popularity within the school walls, McKayla and Sadie crave the validation of online followers, going to insane lengths for clout. With its stylistic visuals and campy gore, Tragedy Girls is a worthy successor to dark teen comedy royalty.

Tragedy Girls
R

Where to Watch
  • stream
  • rent
  • buy
Peacock_Logo (2)
Sling_Logo
Logo-Apple TV (3)
Logo-Prime Video.jpg.png (1)
Logo-Apple TV (3)
Logo-Prime Video.jpg.png (1)
*Availability in US
Release Date
October 20, 2017
Director
Tyler MacIntyre
Runtime
90

8 'Do Revenge' (2022)

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Maya Hawke as Eleanor and Camila Mendes as Drea in Do Revenge
Image via Netflix

Prepare to enter a world full of out-of-touch students in the Netflix high school film Do Revenge. The movie presents the unlikely friendship between former queen bee Drea (Camila Mendes) and social outcast Eleanor (Maya Hawke) — two people who have been united by their desire for retribution. Drea wants to seek revenge on her ex-boyfriend Max (Austin Abrams) for leaking her private video. Meanwhile, Eleanor is determined to take down Carissa (Ava Capri), who supposedly spread a malicious rumor about her.

It’s a Netflix dark comedy that viewers can only watch once because it hides many sharp turns that viewers will barely be able to keep up. Heathers fans will find themselves right at home in the twisted world of Do Revenge as it shows the hidden cruelty behind high school royalty with a sharp satirical tone. While Heathers used croquet and shoulder pads to paint its picture of teenage angst, Do Revenge updates the aesthetic with pastel colors and stylish outfits.

Do Revenge
TV-MA

Where to Watch
  • stream
  • rent
  • buy
Netflix Logo

Not available

Not available

*Availability in US
Release Date
September 16, 2022
Director
Jennifer Kaytin Robinson
Runtime
118 minutes

7 'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

Directed by Karyn Kusama

Jennifer and Needy at the bar in Jennifer's Body.
Image via 20th Century Fox

A modern definition of a cult classic is Diablo Cody’s Jennifer’s Body. A high school horror film, Jennifer’s Body shows how Jennifer Check (Megan Fox), the school's most popular girl, returns as a man-eating demon with a hunger that can only be satisfied by teenage boys after being offered as a sacrificial lamb. As Jennifer's body count rises, her best friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried) begins to suspect that something has gone wrong.

Jennifer’s Body carries the same subversive spirit as Heathers — all wrapped up with a captivating supernatural twist. Both films are ultimately about the darker side of teenage girls’ friendships, but Jennifer's Body takes it up a notch by literally turning one character into a succubus. Jennifer's Body cleverly utilizes horror tropes to amplify the insecurities of adolescent girls, ultimately creating a film that resonates with anyone who dares watch it.

Jennifer's Body
R

Where to Watch
  • stream
  • rent
  • buy

Not available

Logo-Apple TV (3)
Logo-Prime Video.jpg.png (1)
Logo-Apple TV (3)
Logo-Prime Video.jpg.png (1)
*Availability in US
Release Date
September 19, 2009
Director
Karyn Kusama
Runtime
102

6 'Saved!' (2004)

Directed by Brian Dannelly

Macaulay Culkin, Eva Amurri and Jena Malone sitting next to each other at a lunch table in Saved! (2004)
Image via MGM Studios

Saved! takes a refreshingly honest and humorous look at the challenges of faith and identity. Centering on Mary (Jena Malone), Saved! Looks at the life of a devout student whose life takes an unexpected turn when her boyfriend Dean (Chad Faust) begins to question his sexuality. Mary's well-intentioned attempt to "save" him leads to an unplanned pregnancy and a crisis of faith.

For viewers looking at a similar brand of satire and high school dynamics as Heathers, Saved! is a satisfying watch. Both films excel at skewering social cliques and exposing the hypocrisy that often lurks beneath the surface.

The film is elevated by Mandy Moore's scene-stealing performance as the antagonistic Hilary, a comedic highlight that showcases her impressive range. Movie fans shouldn’t let Saved! slip under their radar as this underrated 2000s comedy movie offers plenty of side-splitting laughs.

Rent on Amazon

5 'But I'm a Cheerleader' (1999)

Directed by Jamie Babbit

Natasha Lyonne as Megan Bloomfield and Clea DuVall as Graham Eaton in But I'm a Cheerleader (1999)
Image via Lionsgate Films

It’s tempting to join a conversion camp if one of your camp counselors is RuPaul — as seen in the movie But I’m a Cheerleader. The movie sees a typical cheerleader named Megan Bloomfield (Natasha Lyonne) get sent to True Directions after being suspected by her family and friends that she’s gay. Run by the formidable Mary Brown (Cathy Moriarty) True Directions is a place where conformity is key. Luckily for Megan, she meets the awesome rebel Graham Eaton (Clea DuVall), who helps her ditch the program's crazy rules and embrace herself.

Both Heathers and But I’m a Cheerleader are filled with dark humor and see how teenagers act under absurd societal expectations. Both films also have strong female protagonists who challenge the status quo, with Lyonne delivering a performance as memorable as Ryder's in Heathers. Megan's journey from a naive follower to a confident young woman who defies expectations is heartwarming to watch.

4 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' (1999)

Directed by Michael Patrick Jann

A,ber and Rebeca smiling on stage in Drop Dead Gorgeous
Image via New Line Cinema

For movie fans looking for a watch that blends the glamour of beauty pageants with the offbeat humor of a Christopher Guest mockumentary, they should check out the film Drop Dead Gorgeous. The movie looks at the annual Sarah Rose Cosmetics Teen Princess Pageant, which becomes a stage for disaster as townie Amber Atkins (Kirsten Dunst) competes against a cast of ruthless characters, including the spoiled and conniving Becky Leeman (perfectly played by Denise Richards).

Like Heathers, Drop Dead Gorgeous doesn't shy away from using over-the-top situations to highlight the pressures of society. But Drop Dead Gorgeous also looks at the darker side of ambition, with Richards' portrayal of the ruthlessly determined Becky echoing the iconic mean-girl energy of the Heathers. But Drop Dead Gorgeous is committed to being a comedy film, especially during Becky's unforgettable rendition of "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," where the unexpected addition of a rifle and a disturbingly vacant stare creates a hilariously unsettling moment.

Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)
PG-13

Release Date
July 23, 1999
Director
Michael Patrick Jann
Cast
Kirsten Dunst , Ellen Barkin , Denise Richards , Kirstie Alley , Allison Janney , Sam McMurray , Mindy Sterling , Brittany Murphy

Buy on Amazon

3 'The Craft' (1996)

Directed by Andrew Fleming

Rachel True, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Robin Tunney standing outside a bus in The Craft (1996)
Image via Peacock

Filled with plenty of witchcraft, the movie The Craft follows Sarah Bailey (Robin Tunney), a teenage girl who finds an unexpected sense of belonging with a coven of aspiring witches: Nancy Downs (Fairuza Balk), Bonnie Harper (Neve Campbell), and Rochelle Zimmerman (Rachel True). Through witchcraft, the group not only discovers a path to self-acceptance but also finds the strength to fight back against their tormentors.

Teenage rebellion is a key motif in The Craft, which can also be found in Heathers. Just as Veronica in Heathers grapples with the consequences of her association with the dangerous J.D., Sarah Bailey must confront the destructive path Nancy is leading them down. Mixing supernatural thrills with the ever-present drama of teenage life, The Craft continues to conjure up devoted fans, securing its status as a cult classic that simply refuses to die.

The Craft
R

Where to Watch
  • stream
  • rent
  • buy
Sling_Logo
Logo-Apple TV (3)
Logo-Prime Video.jpg.png (1)
Logo-Apple TV (3)
Logo-Prime Video.jpg.png (1)
*Availability in US
Release Date
May 3, 1996
Director
Andrew Fleming
Cast
Neve Campbell , Fairuza Balk , Robin Tunney , Rachel True
Runtime
101 Minutes

2 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Directed by Mark Waters