Netflix's new comedy/action/romance movie Hit Man has been a smash hit, garnering rave reviews thanks to its unique genre-blending dynamic. Many critics have deemed this movie to be a career-defining moment for both director Richard Linklater and star Glen Powell, who plays a hired killer who unexpectedly begins to fall in love with one of his clients.

As with any movie or series, however, it is going to leave a void behind once it's finished, which typically represents a longing for more, whether it's more of the same actors, genre, or directing style. Viewers who are looking for something to fill that void need not despair because there are plenty of movies to choose from to keep them satisfied. Whether it's secret agents or contract killers, lots of movies pursue similar themes as Hit Man, whether it's the concepts of love, hilarity, and the criminal underworld, exploring various styles of humor with maximum efficiency.

10 'Everybody Wants Some!!' (2016)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Image via Annapurna Pictures

Everybody Wants Some!! is also directed by Richard Linklater and retains much of the same charm as Hit Man. But that's not the only similarity — Everybody Wants Some!! is Linklater's first collaboration with Glen Powell, a combination that would later culminate in the recent Netflix movie.

More of a coming-of-age comedy than an action/comedy, Everybody Wants Some!! is a riot, with Linklater's signature directing and writing style making itself very apparent. It features a group of college freshmen on a baseball team who decide to start looking for potential romantic partners. This is a common theme in teen comedies, and it always results in hijinks and hilarity, with multiple attempts to come off smoothly failing spectacularly. Anyone who's ever been an awkward teenager before will enjoy the movie, as will those looking to see Powell and Linklater's chemistry develop.

9 'In Bruges' (2008)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Image via Focus Features

In Bruges follows two amateur Irish hitmen who decide to lay low in Bruges for a while after an assignment goes terribly wrong. It stars Brendan Gleeson and an outstanding Colin Farrell as the two hitmen, with Ralph Fiennes taking the role of their boss and contractor. Hijinks ensue as the two hitmen argue over their missions and get into numerous fights and high-profile accidents despite trying to lay low.

Much like Hit Man, In Bruges is extremely funny but far darker and cynical while also featuring a lot of similar themes. It was praised for its unpredictability — the film subverts every expectation in the best possible way, as there is no way to anticipate which direction it is going to take. In Bruges can even be strangely emotional and philosophical, thanks to its expert performances from experienced actors and willingness to explore existential themes.

8 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Image via Miramax Films

Pulp Fiction is a crime classic that needs no introduction. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the movie tackles a lot of serious concepts while remaining hilarious in a really dark, tongue-in-cheek kind of way. The movie centers on several characters, especially two hitmen, Vincent (John Travolta) and Jules (Samuel L. Jackson). It follows them through various misadventures, which involve romantic escapades and various contract-killing assignments.

Many consider Pulp Fiction Quentin Tarantino's finest screenplay and directorial effort, with Jackson and Travolta sharing an electrifying dynamic on-screen like no other. It's also so funny because it wasn't initially intended to be a comedy, and it shows. It just happens to be one with the hilarious way it tackles horrifying things, including murder. Pulp Fiction is a great fit for fans of Hit Man, assuming they haven't seen it already. Even for those who haven't seen Hit Man, this movie is a must-watch for any movie fan.

7 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' (2005)

Directed by Doug Liman

Image via 20th Century Studios

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is a romantic comedy action movie about two lovers, John and Jane Smith, played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. While they pretend to live ordinary lives, both are assassins working for rival agencies, completely unbeknownst to their significant other. All goes well until they receive orders from their respective agencies to eliminate each other, forcing them to confront what the most important thing in their lives is: their job or their marriage.

It's got a lot of outrageous action and comedy, along with a ridiculous plotline and undeniable, explosive romantic tension between its two stars. The film's legacy has been forever marked by Pitt and Jolie's subsequent decade-long relationship. However, Mr. and Mrs. Smith remains an entertaining and thrilling action flick that rises on the strength of its two well-matched leads, a surprisingly witty screenplay, and a series of memorable and over-the-top action sequences.

6 'Chungking Express' (1994)

Directed by Wong Kar-wai

Image via Jet Tone Production Co. Ltd.

Chungking Express is an arthouse rom-com that comes from Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai. These kinds of movies are sort of his shtick, and he's made quite a few of them. In this project, which is considered among his best, a burnt-out police officer obsessed with a former relationship finds new love in a nameless woman who happens to be a drug dealer. But that's only the first half of the film — the other half also stars a different but equally lovesick police officer, only this one begins to fall for a worker at a snack bar.

This is a comedy like no other, featuring a lot of jokes that can be confusing at first but are still pretty funny. Many critics have stated that with its distinctive and complex style, this is not a movie for casual watching. Chungking Express needs to be fully absorbed to be completely appreciated, but that's okay because it's well worth it. Of course, the romance/comedy/crime plotline also makes it perfect for Hit Man fans.

5 'Knight and Day' (2010)

Directed by James Marigold

Image via 20th Century Studios

The satirical action film Knight and Day may have received mixed reviews on its original release, but fans of Hit Man will likely enjoy it anyway. In this movie, June Havens (Cameron Diaz) is inadvertently swept up in a CIA manhunt after she bumps into rogue agent "Roy Miller" (Tom Cruise). After seeing them talking to each other, a CIA agent assumes they are working together and makes her a target of interest.

The movie shows, with riotous enthusiasm, what happens when an ordinary woman becomes part of agencies and schemes that are much bigger than her. In the end, June falls for Roy, even if the disaster he unwillingly put her through caused her more confusion and fear than ever imagined. Fans of Hit Man will surely appreciate the romance and action, as well as the satire present in this movie, along with its secret agent plotline.

4 'Coup de Chance' (2023)

Directed by Woody Allen

Image via Metropolitan Filmexport

Coup de Chance is a recently released French-language movie, and it's sort of the reverse of Hit Man. Whereas Hit Man starts with crime and leads to romance, Coup de Chance starts with romance and leads to crime. The movie dives deep into marital infidelity and forbidden love, but in a way that is actually pretty hysterical.

Coup de Chance tackles a lot of societal and abstract concepts, making it emotionally moving at times.

This underrated flick scored great with critics, with many acknowledging that the movie is one big, long joke with the punchline appearing at the end. Naturally, there are a lot of other little jokes scattered throughout to keep the audience entertained before the big reveal at the end. Despite the comedic aspect, it also tackles a lot of societal and abstract concepts, making it emotionally moving at times. As such, Hit Man lovers will come to appreciate it, if not because they share the same genre and themes.

3 'Fallen Angels' (1995)

Directed by Wong Kar-wai

Image via Kino International

Fallen Angels is another movie coming from Wong Kar-wai, and while it's not quite as good as Chungking Express, it's still a remarkable entry into Wong's resumé. Like his previous film, Fallen Angels features two separate stories: one is about a hitman who wants to leave the criminal world and begins falling for a sex worker, and the other is about a mute prisoner on the run from the police along with a newly-singled woman.

Fallen Angels is really enjoyable for those who watch if they happen to be its target audience.

With lots of love, hilarity, and its criminal plotline, Fallen Angels is yet another ideal pick for fans of Hit Man. This movie made waves when it first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, as it deals with a lot of social and political commentary that provoke a lot of thought. While it might be niche, Fallen Angels is really enjoyable for those who watch if they happen to be its target audience.

2 'Out of Sight' (1998)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Image via Universal Pictures

Out of Sight boasts a lot of big names in its cast, including Jennifer Lopez, George Clooney, Ving Rhames, Albert Brooks, Steve Zahn, and Don Cheadle. It also received two Oscar nominations for editing and writing. Its writing is where it really shines because it won two more awards for just that: one Edgar Award and one award from the National Society of Film Critics.

This is another crime movie that features a really unconventional relationship, as a bank robber kidnaps a US Marshall, and they both begin to fall in love with each other. Lovers of HIt Man's odd yet wholesome relationship and lovers of rom-coms with some crime and action sprinkled in will definitely appreciate this movie, as many others have since. Out of Sight is sizzling, sexy, and clever, a remarkably alluring and stylish crime comedy that made a star out of George Clooney.

1 'The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!' (1988)

Directed by David Zucker

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! is a crime-comedy movie and the first installment in a series of spin-off movies based on the crime-comedy show Police Squad! In it, iconic comedic actor Leslie Nielsen stars as Drebin, a bumbling police detective who is caught up trying to foil a scheme to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II.

This is one of the quintessential and classic crime comedies, with both the show and the movie series providing some absurd yet hysterical humor, perfect for fans of Hit Man. Fans today will also appreciate how unashamedly cheesy The Naked Gun is, which is part of what makes it so enjoyable. Kitschy, goofy, and even a little naughty, The Naked Gun makes for a wild ride for those who enjoy klutzy police officers trying to dismantle a criminal syndicate.

