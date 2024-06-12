House of the Dragon captivated audiences with its epic tales of power struggles, family dynamics, and fantastical worlds. Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke lead Team Black and Team Green in the next season, with promises of a war of kin, as seen in the official trailer for Season 2. This thrilling prequel to Game of Thrones has reignited the passion for medieval landscapes filled with political intrigue, complex characters, and breathtaking visuals, leaving audiences wanting more of such cinematic adventures.

While waiting for the second season of House of the Dragon, these movies are sure to satisfy the same thirst for intricate plots. From sweeping fantasy epics to historical dramas brimming with intense conflict, these films will transport viewers to worlds where the stakes are high and the battles, both personal and political, are fiercely fought. From Ben-Hur to The Green Knight, here are 10 movies that echo the essence of House of the Dragon, each offering a rich tapestry of storytelling that delves into themes of ambition, betrayal, and the relentless pursuit of power.

10 'The Green Knight' (2021)

Starring Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander

Image via A24

The Green Knight is an epic fantasy adventure rooted in the timeless Arthurian legend. The film follows Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), the ambitious nephew of King Arthur, as he embarks on a daring quest to confront the mysterious Green Knight, an emerald-skinned figure who challenges the honor of men. Along the way, Gawain encounters ghosts, giants, thieves, and plotters, turning his journey into a profound exploration of his character and a quest to prove his courage to his family and kingdom.

Directed by filmmaker David Lowery, this movie offers a fresh and bold reinterpretation of a classic tale from the Knights of the Round Table. The Green Knight shares thematic similarities with House of the Dragon through its exploration of power struggles, honor, and familial duty within a medieval fantasy setting. Both narratives feature complex characters embarking on perilous quests that test their resolve and redefine their legacies.

9 'Valhalla Rising' (2009)

Starring Mads Mikkelsen and Alexander Morton

Image via BBC Films

Set in 1000 AD, Valhalla Rising follows One Eye (Mads Mikkelsen), a mute warrior with supernatural strength who has been imprisoned for years by the Norse chieftain Barde. With the help of Are, a young slave, One Eye kills his captor, and they embark on a perilous journey. They join a Viking ship, which soon becomes lost in an impenetrable fog that only lifts when they arrive at an unfamiliar land. As the new world unveils its dark secrets and the Vikings face a brutal fate, One Eye begins to uncover his true identity.

Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, this movie has very few lines of dialogue (approximately 120 lines). Mikkelsen accepted the lead role, initially believing it would be an easy task due to the lack of dialogue. However, he soon discovered the demanding physical challenges of filming in the harsh Scottish landscapes. This movie's intense power struggles, brutal battles, and dark, atmospheric storytelling mirror the themes found in House of the Dragon.

Valhalla Rising (2009) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date September 4, 2009 Director Nicolas Winding Refn Cast Mads Mikkelsen , Maarten Stevenson , Gordon Brown , Andrew Flanagan , Gary Lewis , Gary McCormack Runtime 100

8 'The Last Duel' (2021)

Starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer

Image via 20th Century Studios

Directed by Ridley Scott, The Last Duel has a very talented cast, including Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck, and Michael McElhatton, who portrayed Roose Bolton in Game of Thrones. Set in medieval France, the film follows Knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) as he challenges his former friend, Squire Jacques Le Gris (Driver), to a legally sanctioned duel after Jean's wife, Marguerite (Comer), accuses Jacques of assault. The narrative unfolds through three distinct perspectives: Jean's, Jacques's, and Marguerite's, each presenting their own version of the events leading up to the duel.

Originally, writers Damon and Affleck were set to play the two leading roles in the film. However, Driver was cast to take over Affleck's leading role, with Affleck stepping into a supporting role instead. This change was made to avoid a scheduling conflict with the production of Deep Water (2022), in which Affleck was committed to star. This movie, like House of the Dragon, explores themes of honor, betrayal, and intense personal conflict within a medieval setting.

7 'Gladiator' (2000)

Starring Russel Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, and Richard Harris

Image via Universal

In another epic story directed by Ridley Scott, Russell Crowe is Maximus, a revered Roman general who is favored by the people and the aging Emperor, Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris). Upon the Emperor's death, Maximus is named heir over the Emperor's own son, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), igniting a deadly power struggle that results in Maximus and his family being sentenced to death. Unable to save his family, Maximus loses his will to live and is captured and forced into the brutal Gladiator games. Now driven by a burning desire for vengeance, his only goal is to rise through the ranks and confront the man responsible for his suffering.

Gladiator was praised for its acting, direction, cinematography, production design, and musical score. It grossed $465.4 million globally, making it the second highest-grossing film of 2000. The film won five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe. A sequel, Gladiator II, with Paul Mescal, is set to be released in the United States on November 22, 2024. Both Gladiator and House of the Dragon feature intense power struggles and themes of revenge.

6 'Kingdom of Heaven' (2005)

Starring Orlando Bloom, Eva Green, and Liam Neeson

Image via 20th Century Studios

Kingdom of Heaven is the third movie by Ridley Scott to enter this list. In 1184, Balian (Orlando Bloom), a grief-stricken French village blacksmith, is offered a chance at redemption after the deaths of his wife and child. Reluctantly accepting, Balian flees to Jerusalem, where he is trained in the ways of war and chivalry, ultimately becoming a knight. As Jerusalem faces threats from within and without, Balian must navigate the treacherous political landscape to defend the city against overwhelming odds.

The film required an extensive wardrobe, with approximately 12,000–15,000 costumes meticulously crafted, each comprising numerous components such as helmets, boots, gloves, belts, and scabbards. Both House of the Dragon and Kingdom of Heaven embark on epic tales of power struggles, intricate political dynamics, and grand-scale conflicts set against historical scenarios, captivating audiences with their immersive storytelling.

5 'Elizabeth' (1998)

Starring Cate Blanchett

Image via PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

With Cate Blanchett in one of her best performances, Elizabeth shows an important part of British history. After the death of Catholic Queen Mary, the throne passes to Elizabeth (Blanchett), her Protestant half-sister, who inherits a kingdom fraught with political intrigue and religious tensions. As Elizabeth navigates the treacherous waters of court politics, she faces pressure to secure her rule and produce an heir, all while battling with the dilemma of choosing between duty and personal desire. In a world where every decision carries immense consequences, Elizabeth must determine the fate of England and her own legacy.

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, this was the movie that brought the largely unknown Blanchett to international attention. Although it was nominated for four Oscars in 1999, it only won one, for Best Makeup. Blanchett was nominated for Best Actress, ultimately losing to Gwyneth Paltrow and her role as Viola De Lesseps in Shakespeare in Love.

Elizabeth Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date September 13, 1998 Director Arlene Sanford Cast Jonathan Taylor Thomas , Jessica Biel , Adam LaVorgna , Gary Cole , Eve Gordon , Lauren Maltby Runtime 124 minutes

4 'The King' (2019)

With Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattison

Image via Netflix

In The King, Hal (Timothée Chalamet), a rebellious prince and unwilling heir to the English throne, has abandoned his royal duties to live among the common people. However, after the death of his tyrannical father, Hal ascends as King Henry V and must confront the responsibilities he once shunned. As the new king, he must navigate the complexities of palace politics, the turmoil of war, and the emotional ties of his previous life, including his bond with his closest friend and mentor, the aging and alcoholic knight John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton).

The King shares similarities with House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones through its exploration of royal succession, political intrigue, and the heavy burdens of leadership. Both Hal's journey and the characters in House of the Dragon navigate treacherous power struggles, complex personal relationships, and the challenges of ruling a kingdom fraught with conflict. Directed by David Michôd, this movie also stars Dean-Charles Chapman, who portrayed Tommen Baratheon in Game of Thrones.

Watch on Netflix

3 'The Northman' (2022)

Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, and Anya Tylor-Joy

Directed by filmmaker Robert Eggers, known for The Witch and the Lighthouse, The Northman is a stunning cinematic journey through the Viking Age. Prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), the wronged son of King Aurvandill War-Raven (Ethan Hawke), is consumed by hate and vengeance. He journeys to the cold, windswept lands of Iceland to reclaim what was stolen from him: his father, his mother (Nicole Kidman), and his kingdom. Like a relentless predator, Amleth embarks on a ruthless quest to find the despised enemy intertwined with his fate.

Director Eggers collaborated with historians and conducted extensive research into the era to ensure that the sets, costumes, and props were as authentic as possible, aiming to depict a time before Christian influences permeated Viking culture. The Northman shares similarities with House of the Dragon through its intense focus on familial vengeance, power struggles, and a richly detailed historical setting.

2 'Troy' (2004)

Starring Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, and Orlando Bloom

Image Via Warner Bros.

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen and with an all-star cast (Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Sean Bean, Brian Cox, Brendan Gleeson, Diane Kruger, and Orlando Bloom), Troy is a loose adaptation of Homer's Iliad, recounting the entire tale of the decade-long Trojan War. Set in 1250 B.C., two rising nations begin to clash after Paris (Bloom), the Trojan prince, persuades Helen, Queen of Sparta (Kruger), to leave her husband, Menelaus (Gleeson), and accompany him to Troy. When Menelaus discovers his wife's abduction, he asks his brother Agamemnon's (Cox) aid to retrieve her. Agamemnon, seeing this as a power grab, assembles 1,000 ships carrying 50,000 Greeks to sail to Troy. With the aid of Achilles (Pitt), the Greeks challenge the previously undefeated Trojans, led by Hector (Bana), the brave Prince of Troy.

Pitt and Bana performed their own stunts for their intense duel. They agreed to compensate each other for any accidental hits: $50 for light blows and $100 for hard ones. By the end of filming, Pitt had paid Bana $750, while Bana didn't owe Pitt anything. Pitt did intensive training for six months to get a body that looked like that of Greek statues and even tore his left Achilles tendon during production. House of the Dragon and Troy's narratives depict power struggles within royal families, full of political intrigue and strategic alliances.

1 'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Starring Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins, and Stephen Boyd

Image via Loew's, Inc.

Winner of 11 Oscars, Ben-Hur is an epic film inspired by the book Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ, written by Lew Wallace in 1880. The movie was directed by William Wyler, who directed several Oscar-winning performances, and stars Charlton Heston as the title character. Judah Ben-Hur (Heston), a wealthy Jewish prince and trader in Jerusalem during the early 1st century, reunites with his old friend Messala (Stephen Boyd), who has become the commanding officer of the Roman legions. However, their reunion is short-lived as their conflicting political beliefs drive them apart. When an accident injures the governor during a welcome parade, Messala unjustly punishes Judah by sending him to the galleys and imprisoning his family. Despite the betrayal, Judah vows to return and seek vengeance.

To shoot the chariot race scene, production needed a whopping 15,000 people on a set sprawled across 18 acres at Cinecitta Studios near Rome. The set was such a spectacle that tour buses swung by every hour for visitors, and filming the race itself took a solid five weeks. Ben-Hur and House of the Dragon share similarities in the narrative, featuring intense power struggles and political intrigue, immersing audiences in epic tales of ambition and betrayal.

Ben-Hur Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date November 18, 1959 Director William Wyler Cast Charlton Heston , Jack Hawkins , Haya Harareet , Stephen Boyd , Hugh Griffith , Martha Scott Runtime 212 minutes

Next: The 10 Best European War Movies, Ranked