Released in 2021 by streaming service Netflix, Hypnotic dives deep into the world of hypnotism and psychological horror. In Hypnotic, audiences follow anxiety-stricken and unmotivated Jenn Tompson as she deals with a recent breakup with her fiancee Brian and the emotional pain of a miscarriage. After being recommended to see her friend's psychotherapist who utilizes hypnotherapy in his practice, she opens up only to find that there are deadly consequences that come with letting go of control. Jenn has no memory of the terrible acts she commits and must find answers before it’s too late.

The film, which stars Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House) utilizes a mix of positivity and bright colorful visuals with darkness and visceral fear. The theme of losing time and being controlled creates startling terror in those watching while playing with the idea that we may not know what our minds are up to and that we could possibly lose control of ourselves with the power of a single word.

If you’re looking for more mind-bending movies featuring mesmerizing terror then we’ve got some recommendations for you. Lose hours of time watching these 12 films like Hypnotic.

Get Out

Written by Jordan Peele, who also made his directorial debut with the film, Get Out is an award-winning horror movie that features themes of hypnotherapy. In addition, the film shines a light on the disparity of attention to missing black men as opposed to white women and is a modern take on slavery and the white savior trope. The film follows Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya), a black man who goes to meet the parents of his white girlfriend Rose Armitage (Allison Williams) for the first time. Her father Dean is a neurosurgeon, and her mother Missy is a hypnotherapist. After Missy pressures Chris into a hypnotherapy session, he begins to uncover a dark secret about the family. The terrifying film was a box office success, grossing 255.5 million against a budget of $4.5 million. Get Out holds a 98% approval rating on the review website Rotten Tomatoes, along with CinemaScore grading the film an A-. Critics praised Jordan Peele’s direction as well as his writing which addressed different levels of racism with creativity, comedy, and sheer terror.

Gothika

The 2003 supernatural horror film Gothika stars Halle Berry as Dr. Miranda Grey, a psychiatrist at Woodward Penitentiary who ends up on the other side of the cell. After crashing her car when swerving to avoid hitting a girl on the road she awakens in the mental hospital in which she works. Unable to remember anything past the accident, she is told that her husband is dead, and she is the sole suspect in his brutal murder. Dr. Miranda discovers that she must solve the case of the girl on the road in order to prove her innocence, uncovering the misdeeds of one of her therapist colleagues. The film begs the question: how can you trust someone who thinks you are crazy? Berry stars alongside Robert Downey Jr. in the fourth film produced by Dark Castle Entertainment, a production company known for the horror films House on Haunted Hill, Thirteen Ghosts, House of Wax, and Orphan. Audiences enjoyed the film more than critics, who criticized the plot and dialogue while praising Berry’s performance as the troubled doctor.

Distorted

Lauren Curran suffers from bipolar disorder after a home invasion left her injured and her baby dead. Looking for a safe home she and her husband Russell move away from the busy city to a high-tech smart apartment with state-of-the-art security and a luxurious appeal. After noticing strange noises and seeing occasional images flash on the screen of their television Lauren surmises that the residents of the apartment are involuntary subjects of a consumer-psychology experiment. She reaches out for help from a journalist who believes what Lauren says about the building, while her husband Russell believes this is paranoia and part of her bipolar disorder. Soon the subliminal messages try to coerce her to do something terrible. Christina Ricci stars alongside John Cusack in the thriller film that deals with subliminal messaging and mind control. The film received low critic ratings but high audience approval, which makes one wonder what caused the disparity between the two ratings.

Shutter Island

The neo-noir psychological thriller Shutter Island stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Deputy US Marshal Edward Daniels, who is sent to the remote titular landmass to investigate the disappearance of a patient from the windswept island's psychiatric facility. As he investigates the disappearance of a woman who seems to have vanished from inside a locked room, the deputy learns dark secrets of the hospital's tests and finds that the truth may lie in his forgotten memories. The marshal must face his own dark secrets or lose his mind for good. The psychological period piece, directed by award-winning director Martin Scorsese, pays homage to the works of Alfred Hitchcock and mixes the detective genre with fantasy while layering the psychological thriller film with plot twists and mystery. The film, which has been called a work of art and an intellectual puzzle, plays with themes of guilt and the human psyche’s reaction to trauma.

Jacob's Ladder

Released in 1990, Jacob’s Ladder follows infantryman Jacob Singer after he returns from war. Jacob begins to witness strange hallucinations, and when he asks his platoon mates about this he learns that they have been seeing the visions as well. When one of his fellow infantrymen is killed Jacob begins to believe he is being followed. Soon the paranoid soldier gets in contact with a chemist from the army’s chemical warfare division and Jacob learns of what really happened overseas and why he’s seeing such terrifying images. Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption) stars as the deranged soldier Jacob in the Adrian Lyne-directed film. Jacob's Ladder has been praised for its engaging story, with critics noting Lyne’s ability to mix the element of war into an art film creating an emotional and creepy thriller.

Donnie Darko

Donnie Darko is a 2001 psychological thriller featuring science fiction elements and themes of lost time, hypnotism, time travel, and mental health. The dark film follows Donnie, a troubled teenager who narrowly escapes a freak accident with his life. Donnie begins to experience visions of Frank, a haunting figure in a rabbit costume who comes to Donnie when he is in a trance-like sleepwalking state and warns him of the impending end of the world. Donnie sees Frank again when under hypnosis conducted by his psychiatrist who is attempting to understand the cause of the sleepwalking and believes that his visions of Frank are hallucinations due to paranoid schizophrenia. Frank begins to instruct Donnie to commit a barrage of crimes, and in his own attempts to understand what is happening to him, Donnie begins to uncover theories of time travel and experiences strange vortexes leading him to answers. Jake Gyllenhaal stars along with his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, James Duval, Drew Barrymore, and Patrick Swayze. The cult classic film was written in just 28 days by Richard Kelly, who is known for the 2009 film The Box, and was financed through Barrymore’s company Flower Films. Donnie Darko premiered at Sundance Film Festival and received widely positive reviews with critics noting the dreamy, eerie calmness as the menacing evil draws nearer.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Drawing from the 2016 novel of the same name written by Iain Reid, I’m Thinking of Ending Things follows a young woman, who is referred to by many names throughout the film. Lucy, Louisa, Lucia, or Ames, the young woman accompanies her boyfriend Jake to visit his parents at their farm. Things don’t add up as she recognizes herself as the child in an old photo of her husband, and Jake’s parents transform between young and old throughout the interaction. On the drive home, Jake asks the young woman about incidents during the dinner that she has no recollection of. The pair get separated and when searching for Jake, the young woman sees another version of herself with hints that she may be stuck in some sort of time loop. The suspenseful and visually beautiful fever dream of a film is enchantingly captivating, strange, and dark. I’m Thinking of Ending Things received positive reviews with critics noting how the lack of clear answers enhances the intense exchanges between characters. The film is full of foreshadowing, complex symbolism, and uncomfortable tension that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Fight Club

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton star in the cult classic psychological thriller Fight Club. Based on the 1996 novel of the same name written by award-winning author Chuck Palahniuk, Fight Club dives into the dark world of a character called The Narrator, as he deals with sleep deprivation and modern masculinity by starting an underground fight club with his charismatic new acquaintance Tyler Durden. When The Narrator tries to stop Tyler and his anti-corporate gang of vandals he learns what his mind is really up to when he thinks he’s asleep. Dealing with themes of lost time, repression, masculinity, and sacrifice, Fight Club is an explosively entertaining film that features visceral violence and unmatched dark twists. Fight Club is a must-see film of the 90s that had a violent cultural impact with a handful of audience members starting their own underground fight clubs and Project Mayhem-style anti-corporate groups of young rebels.

Mulholland Drive

The surrealist neo-noir film Mulholland Drive follows aspiring actress Betty Elms (Naomi Watts) who befriends Rita (Laura Harring), a woman recovering from a car accident who is dealing with amnesia as a result. Together, the two attempt to discover Rita’s true identity in dreamy Los Angeles. The discovery of clues such as a large amount of money, a blue key, and a dead body take the pair down a strange and mysterious road and lead audiences to question who Rita and Betty really are. Written and directed by David Lynch, the dreamlike film features a non-linear storyline filled with nightmarish moments meshed into tranquil scenes and plays with themes of alternate realities while painting a picture of what hides behind the allure of Hollywood. The elaborate plot originated as the start of a series, which was later cut down to a feature. Lynch was forced to remove large parts of the story which led to the final cut losing some of its texture. Fans of Lynch’s films will enjoy the complexity of the characters, story, and its interpretations, which are discussed at length online. Critics praised Lynch’s juxtaposition of nightmare and fantasy in the surreal film, which challenges viewers to suspend belief as the characters symbolize the emotions that the audience themselves are feeling while viewing it.

Equilibrium

Equilibrium takes place in a futuristic world where war has been eliminated by way of a daily dose of the mind-altering drug Prozium, an emotion suppressant. In addition to the daily dose of Prozium being law, forms of art such as books, music, and painting have been banned, with possession of this contraband being punishable by death. When John Preston misses a dose he realizes what he has been missing. Previously entrusted to enforce the strict laws he suddenly feels that he must resist them, and those who created them. Christian Bale (The Dark Knight Trilogy) stars alongside Emily Watson (Punch-Drunk Love) and Taye Diggs (Rent). Equilibrium plays with themes of mind control and fascism and features a fictional fighting style, Gun Kata, where the protagonist can statistically predict the optimal kill shot of his firearm through geometric distribution. The science fiction action film was shot in Berlin to make use of its mix of modern and wartime architecture. While Equilibrium has mixed reviews from critics due to its borrowing from other science-fiction classics, the film received positive reviews from audiences and is praised for its deep thinking message.

Major Ben Marco begins to experience terrible nightmares following his return from the Gulf War. He finds a mysterious implant embedded under his skin and begins to believe that he and his squad-mates had microchips put in them during the war that can alter their personalities or even control their actions. With one of his squad-mates now holding power in the White House while one phone call away from losing control, Major Marco must find answers before it’s too late. The Manchurian Candidate stars Denzel Washington (The Book of Eli), Meryl Streep (The Devil Wears Prada), and Liev Schreiber (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), in a film that deals with mind control, involuntary medical experiments, and politics. The neo-noir psychological thriller is a reworking of the 1962 film of the same name that is based on the novel by Richard Cordon. The award-winning film received positive reviews and praise for its acting performances, especially Streep's.

The Signal

A tale told in three parts shows the effects of a mysterious signal that is transmitted through every cell phone, radio, and television. In The Signal, Mya sees people behaving strangely, unaware that the CD she is listening to through her headphones is blocking a static-like sound that is being broadcast at large through all main forms of technological communication, causing those who hear it to act out with irrational anger, activating violent and murderous behavior. The Signal is a horror splatter film that features themes of mind control in the tale of visceral, primal violence, and post-apocalyptic romance. It was written and directed by independent filmmakers Dan Bush and Jacob Gentry as well as David Bruckner, who went on to co-write the horror anthology film V/H/S.

American Ultra

Mike Howell spends his days smoking weed with his girlfriend Phoebe and drawing comics about a superhero monkey. One day while at work at the local corner store CIA agent Victoria Lasseter comes to the counter and recites a mix of strange words. This turns out to be the code-words needed to activate Mike’s training and kill the two operatives who he catches messing with his car. Mike, who has very little memory of his life, learns of his forgotten past and the truth behind his relationship with the love of his life Phoebe, fighting for survival as CIA agent Adrian Yates attempts to destroy him and the operation that turned him into a skilled killing machine. Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network) stars alongside Kristen Stewart (Twilight), Topher Grace (That 70s Show), and Connie Britton (Nashville) in this action-comedy film in which brainwashing and mind-control lead to uncontrollable violence. The visually enticing film mixes comedy with barbaric brutality in the tale of a stoned cold killer.

