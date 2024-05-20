The latest directorial venture from John Krasinski, IF is a fantasy family movie that follows 12-year-old Bea as she gets wrapped up in the mysterious and magical world of imaginary friends, also known as IFs. Bea does what she can to help find new children companions for a large group of IFs, whose original children have grown up and forgotten about them. In the process, she lets loose and gets in touch with her inner child, learning the importance of imagination and creativity, no matter one's age.

While IF is substantially different than Krasinski's previous directorial horror films, there are still a great number of other exceptional and beloved fantasy films that tackle the same themes of imagination and childhood wonder. Especially as more and more people fall in love with the world and characters that Krasinski has created and are looking for more imaginary fun, these films are sure to scratch that itch for endless creativity that IF awakens in them.

Watch in Theaters

10 'Inside Out' (2015)

Directed by Pete Docter

Image via Disney

While not live-action, Inside Out is another family film that takes a heavily emotional approach to growing up and being in touch with one's childhood. The film takes place inside the mind of young girl Riley, following the perspective of the personified emotions that live inside her head and guide her in her day-to-day life. When Riley's family moves to a new home across the country, the emotions band together to help her during this troubling time.

While he doesn't appear until partway through the film, Inside Out features an imaginary friend as one of the most prominent and memorable characters in the film, Richard Kind's Bing Bong, one of Pixar's best side characters. Inside Out takes the time and effort to reflect the similar themes and concepts of moving on and no longer needing an imaginary friend as one grows up. However, just like IF, Inside Out establishes the importance that an imaginary friend can play in one's life and doesn't shy away from a tearjerking emotional goodbye.

9 'Lyle, Lyle Crocodile' (2022)

Directed by Josh Gordon, Will Speck

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is another live-action fantasy family film that balances its silly premise and large CGI character with themes and messages of growth and finding oneself. The film follows the Primm family, who, after moving into their new home in New York City, make the terrifying discovery of a giant crocodile living in their attic. However, Lyle is far from an ordinary crocodile, as he spends his time singing, taking baths, and wanting to make friends; it doesn't take long before the Primm family considers him a part of their family.

Having a fantasy creature that becomes friends with a child has continuously been a trend in family movies for decades. Yet, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile's unique approach makes it one of the most underrated family movies in recent memory. The film has a distinct self-awareness, understanding the absurdity of revolving around a singing Crocodile played by Shawn Mendes, and completely leans into its chaotic nature. This full embrace of its more creative and childish aspects gives Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile much more parallels with IF than one would initially expect.

Watch on Netflix

8 'Paper Man' (2009)

Directed by Michele Mulroney, Kieran Mulroney

Image via MPI Media Group

While certainly not nearly as child-friendly as IF, it's difficult to deny the film's similarities with Paper Man, another imaginary friend-centric comedy starring Ryan Reynolds. The film follows Richard Dunn (Jeff Daniels), a neurotic man and struggling writer who relies on the help and guidance of his childhood imaginary friend, Captain Excellent (Reynolds), to guide his life. However, a new and unexpected friendship with a Long Island teen has him reevaluating his life and teaching him a lesson about growing up.

It's already a wild coincidence that Reynolds was the main character in an imaginary friend-centric comedy 15 years before IF, but this is far from the only parallel the films have in common. Paper Man also tackles themes and messages of self-growth and reexamination of one's childhood for the sake of bettering their life and perspective in the present, although in a much more adult and raunchy execution.

7 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl' (2005)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

Image via Dimension Films

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl sees the titular superhero duo traveling to the real world and requesting help from their creator, Max. They take him to their incredible imaginary world to take down a dastardly villain who threatens to destroy all of the dreams, showing Max that it doesn't take superpowers to be special.

Instead of focusing on a large group of different imaginary friends imagined by different people, Sharkboy and Lavagirl explores a vast and colorful world from one child's creativity brought to life. Much like IF, the film explores the concepts of facing one's imagination, although this facet goes beyond simply characters and has Max traveling to space and exploring a full planet he created. Much like the other films in Robert Rodriguez's family movie universe, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl is filled with creativity and sugar-coated chaos in nearly every frame.

6 'The House with a Clock in its Walls' (2018)

Directed by Eli Roth

Image Via Universal Pictures

Similarly to IF, The House with a Clock in Its Walls follows a young child who loses a parent and is suddenly wrapped up in a chaotic and magical world of unexplainable creatures and concepts. The film follows Lewis, a young ten-year-old forced to move in with his mysterious Uncle Jonathan (Jack Black). There, Lewis learns his uncle is actually a Warlock, and under his supervision, Lewis begins to learn the ways of magic. His skills will soon be tested by an impending force that threatens the entire world.

The House with a Clock in Its Walls uses the concept of magic to create a multitude of creative creatures and magical capabilities that go beyond one's imagination. This approach allows its wild concepts and unpredictable nature to amplify the stakes and themes of the film. The House with a Clock in Its Walls' energy and balance between creativity and drama perfectly put it in line with other fantasy family films from Amblin Entertainment, making it one of the most distinct in recent memory.

5 'Alice in Wonderland' (2010)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Tim Burton's smash hit reimagining of the classic Disney film that ushered in a new era of live-action remakes from the company, Alice in Wonderland revolutionized and recontextualized the classic world and characters for a new audience. The film follows an older, 19-year-old Alice as she is whisked away to a much darker and gothic Wonderland, having much more in common with a nightmare than a dream. As she acclimates and acquaintances herself with the talking animals and creatures of the world, Alice becomes the key figure of a long-lasting war.

Burton's distinct gothic and darker style of filmmaking fits perfectly with the world and characters of Alice in Wonderland, acting as one of many dark interpretations of the classic story. The film builds upon the classic and further explores its themes and concepts of imagination and staying in touch with one's childhood. Much like IF, Alice in Wonderland gets a great deal of mileage out of its multitude of creative and imaginative character designs, with each one more wild and unique than the last.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Disney+

4 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' (2019)

Directed by Rob Letterman

Image via Legendary Entertainment

Another Ryan Reynolds-centric fantasy comedy with an increased focus on creative and unique creatures, Pokémon Detective Pikachu brilliantly brought the massively popular franchise to live-action. The film follows Tim Goodman (Justice Smith), who travels to the big city after hearing that his father died in a car accident. After forging a strange partnership with a talking Pikachu that only he can understand, the duo set out on an adventure to solve the mystery behind Tim's father's death.

While the film may not do enough to acclimate those who aren't familiar with the Pokémon world, Detective Pikachu is still filled to the brim with highly creative creature designs. Ranging from highly popular Pokémon like Pikachu and Psyduck to deep-cut picks like Ludicolo and Loudred, the variety and intricacies of this creature-filled world parallel the imaginary friends in IF. Reynolds is at the top of his game as Pikachu, providing another classic comedic performance filled with his signature wit and banter concerning the wild world around him.

Watch on Hulu

3 'Bedtime Stories' (2008)

Directed by Adam Shankman

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Bedtime Stories is an Adam Sandler-led fantasy comedy that sees him as Skeeter Bronson, a man in a strange situation where the magical bedtime stories he tells to his niece and nephew come to life the next day. As he attempts to handle the chaotic consequences of his imagination and fantasies, he finds his gift's unexpected benefits, coming to terms with the lessons and messages of his stories in relation to his real life.

Easily one of Sandler's funniest movies, Bedtime Stories balances the increasing insanity of these tales brought to life with the manic and straight-laced Sandler attempting to deal with it all. The dynamic between the film's creative, dream-like storytelling sequences and their eventual connections to the real world is its core crux and makes for a poignant message, giving it parallels with IF and other similar movies about the boundless power of imagination.

2 'Where the Wild Things Are' (2009)

Directed by Spike Jonze

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Adapted from the classic children's book, Where the Wild Things Are follows young Max as he imagines running away from his mom and sailing to a far-off land to roam and live with large talking beasts. The beasts soon crown him as their king, and they spend the days playing, building forts, and discovering the many secrets the land has to offer. However, it's only a matter of time before Max must come to terms with his reality.

Where the Wild Things Are builds upon the baseline concept and ideals of the classic children's book to weave together an emotionally poignant and powerful tale of limitless possibilities clashing with the frustrations of the real world. The film was controversial around its release because of just how adult its themes and messaging are, making it not a perfect fit for kids of all ages; still, its messages and themes are hard-hitting and powerful. IF tackles similar messages of the relationship between escapism and real-life trauma, but Where the Wild Things Are perfects them.

1 'Christopher Robin' (2018)

Directed by Marc Forster

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

More than simply acting as a live-action interpretation of Winnie the Pooh and its beloved characters, Christopher Robin is an acute examination of the importance of childhood imagination throughout well into adulthood. The film follows a now adult Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor), who has seemingly lost the childhood spirit and wonder he once held in the Hundred Acre Wood. It soon becomes up to the wonderful and whimsical stuffed animals of his past to remind him of the importance of friendship and awe.

Christopher Robin's emotionally charged and wholesome story of imaginary friends coming to the aid of their child friend is a central tenet of IF's storytelling and premise. Both films tackle this concept of childhood figures leaving an impact on a person well into adulthood, showing that those one loves will never truly leave their heart. Christopher Robin is considered one of the best Disney live-action remakes, largely thanks to its earnest and heartwarming approach to a familiar but evergreen theme.

Christopher Robin Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date August 2, 2018 Cast Ewan McGregor , Hayley Atwell , Bronte Carmichael , Mark Gatiss , Oliver Ford Davies , Ronke Adekoluejo Runtime 104 Writers Alex Ross Perry , Tom McCarthy , Allison Schroeder , Greg Brooker , Mark Steven Johnson , A.A. Milne

NEXT: New Movies Streaming Now For the Whole Family to Enjoy