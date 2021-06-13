Theatres have been closed for quite some time, so it’s no secret that they have been missed! Blockbuster successes like A Quiet Place Part II and Cruella are entertaining movie-goers now, but there is much more in store for you in the next few weeks. While there are many films that you are welcome to watch in the comfort of your own laptop or TV, this one will probably shake things up for those who miss the whole cinematic experience. If you are a dreamer and a Broadway enthusiast, watch out, because In The Heights will hit the big-screen and HBO MAX with bright colors, musical numbers, and a lot of Latinx “fuego”!

Based on the musical originally created by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, In The Heights is centered on a bodega owner named Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who dreams of opening a bar in the Dominican Republic, his home country. He also has feelings that may or may not be reciprocated by Vanessa (Melissa Barrera), a hairdresser who envisions herself as an up-and-coming fashion designer. These two aren’t the only ones taking center stage here! Both characters are situated in a Latin community hub that is oozing with passion like themselves. For instance, Benny (Corey Hawkins) seeks to reckon his relationship with former girlfriend Nina (Leslie Grace), who is uncertain if remaining in Stanford is the right place to be.

A blend between culture and vibrant sing-alongs, you might want to refuge yourself in similar films and tv shows after this. So here are a couple of picks that, in one way or another, will remind you of the film and its underlining message.

West Side Story (1961)

Image via United Artists

This musical is probably the most cut-to-the-chase recommendation for you. West Side Story pays an homage to the Latin community in New York City in a Romeo and Juliet style. Maria (Natalie Wood) and Tony (Richard Beymar) struggle with a forbidden love affair since they were born in rival grounds. Maria is part of the Puerto Rican squad that is referred to as Sharks, while Tony is integrated in The Jets. Even though this romance already foreshadows tragedy, we can’t help but feel enamored by songs like “America” and “Somewhere”. A quick reminder that this Academy Award-winning production might be back on the game next year with the Steven Spielberg adaptation set to hit theatres in November.

Hamilton

Image via Disney

The next obvious pick is another deeply cherished musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. While In The Heights is a more personal story, Hamilton sparked the attention of people young and old to connect with the Broadway world. In this fresh and rap-driven version of American History, we come to understand more about Alexander Hamilton (played by Miranda himself), one of the Founding Fathers. The musical was an astounding success when it came out, snatching 11 Tony Awards in total. It was a breakout moment for many Broadway stars to try film too. Some examples that come to mind are recently Oscar-nominated Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs.

Hairspray

Image via New Line Cinema

Packed with an A-lister ensemble that goes from John Travolta to High School Musical sweetheart Zac Efron, Hairspray is a feel-good musical confronting heavy topics like racism and body image in the 1960s. Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonski) loves to “bust a move” and she decides to grasp onto the opportunity of dancing on the Corny Collins’ (James Marsden) show. However, Tracy encounters some obstacles along the way, primarily related to her weight. Despite not fitting into the traditional size-0 blondie stereotype, nothing is going to stop her from trying to show her talent on TV.

La La Land

Image via Lionsgate

“Here is to the fools who dream!” After watching a dream-filled production, it is never too late to dream some more. La La Land is easy in the eyes and restores your soul with its colorful shots and its leads. Mia (Emma Stone) is an aspiring actress working at the Warner Brothers café. She meets Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a traditional jazz piano player in the hopes of owning a jazz bar that will maintain the music’s classic essence. They fall in love, but their future together is uncertain when their dreams come in conflict with their relationship. Although the ideal recommendation would be to watch this movie on the big-screen, you shouldn’t miss the opportunity to witness Damien Chazelle’s beautiful directorial take on old Hollywood influences.

Rent

Image via Sony Pictures

Here is another Broadway musical tackling social issues and softening hearts. Rent uses rock-n-roll tunes to unveil one year in the life of a group of bohemians situated in East Village New York. When Mark Cohen’s (Anthony Rapp) roommate Roger Davis (Adam Pascal) tests HIV-positive, he sets his filmmaking abilities to action in order to capture love, hardship, and modern-day struggles. Fun fact is that Idina Menzel, who played Maureen Johnson in the original Broadway production, was able to reprise the role in the feature film.

Glee

Image via Fox

Many musical on-screen versions were mentioned until now, but here is a TV show recommendation that celebrates many of the previous picks and on top of that, it also showcases characters who dream big. Glee focuses on a group of misfits from the William McKinley high school who decide to join Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) in the choir room, despite the backlash. In the middle of rehearsals and show choir competitions, we see Rachel (Lea Michele), Finn (Cory Monteith), Santana (Naya Rivera), and more in their journey to self-discovery in and out of the glee club.

The Greatest Showman

Image via 20th Century Fox

You might not be a musical lover, but I bet you will feel a welcoming sense of escapism after watching The Greatest Showman. P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) opens up a circus filled with society’s so-called “freaks”. To his amazement, the circus becomes a hit and it even gains recognition from the queen. As he tries to attain all the money and triumph he was never able to have growing up, Barnum must balance his will to thrive and what truly holds value to him. It’s so great to see former Disney stars Zendaya and Zac Efron play each other's love interests and sing “Rewrite the Stars”. This song and all the others in the soundtrack will probably be on repeat after you have seen the film.

The Get Down

Image via Netflix

When music and the Bronx mash-up in Baz Luhrmann’s chaotic style, it becomes an inevitable masterpiece. After the prestigious work in Moulin Rouge, the director partnered with Netflix to work on an original series. The result was The Get Down! Set in the 1970s during a moment of increasing violence, poverty, and economical distress, The Get Down follows Ezequiel (Justice Smith) in his pursuit of success in the hip-hop/disco era. He forms a band and becomes interested Mylene (Herizen F. Guardiola), a girl equally talented and eager to top the charts but her religious father proves to be an obstacle. With vibrant colors, a brilliant soundtrack, and a great storyline, this is a must-see to add to your watch list.

Step Up 2: The Streets

Image via Disney

In The Heights isn’t just about the music. It also features some over-the-top dance numbers! Surprisingly, this is not the first time that the movie director (Jon M. Chu) is responsible for a choreography-led production. His directorial feature debut was in Step Up 2, which is the sequel that came from the Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan film in 2001. This time, the outcast is the talented Andie (Briana Evigan), who is able to join the prestigious Maryland School of Arts, but simply can’t forget her origins. When she finds out about the possibility to compete at The Streets, Andie partners with the school’s top dancer (played by Robert Hoffman) and helps her friends to tackle down the elaborate choreography.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Image via Lions Gate Films

The second Dirty Dancing film isn’t as memorable as the Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze-starring original, but it’s still worth the watch if you are looking for a guilty pleasure. Set in 1958, Katey Miller (Romola Garai) and her family move to Cuba amidst the Cuban revolution after her father receives a job offer. Unhappy with the fact she will change schools during her senior year, Katey has a sudden change of heart once she meets a waiter named Javier (Diego Luna), who shakes things up introducing her to the Cuban dance moves.

Take the Lead

Image via New Line Cinema

The last dance movie recommendation coming your way is Take the Lead, starring Spanish actor Antonio Banderas. Based on a true story, Pierre Dulain (Banderas) volunteers as a dance teacher at a public school, in order to engage students outside of their problematic environment. Even though his primary dance abilities are ballroom style, Dulain incorporates elements of hip-hop into his choreographies with the help of his trainees. Some other notable names here are Rob Brown, Yaya DaCosta, and Laura Benanti.

Coco

Image via Disney-Pixar

From musicals to dance numbers, In The Heights has one more essential element to its narrative: the Latin culture. The cast is majorly Latinax or of Latinax descent, so there had to be a couple of films and shows that made it to the list and tackled the cultural aspect. Here is an acclaimed Disney pick! Coco is an award-winning Pixar masterpiece that celebrates Mexican culture. 12-year-old Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) loves music, but his family’s clan is against anyone who plays tunes. The ban dates to past generations, but no one truly knows the reasoning behind it. Still eager to follow his dream of becoming the next Ernesto De La Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), Miguel goes on a trip to the Land of the Dead, where he meets Hector (Gael García Bernal), his ally in finding the truth behind Miguel’s family decision.

Selena

Image via Warner Bros.

Before the two-part Netflix series came out (you might like to check that one out as well), Jennifer Lopez brought her Latin roots to the big-screen when she incorporated the Mexican-American phenomenon, Selena Quintanilla-Perez. This biopic shares the singer’s rise to fame producing hits that landed on the Latin music charts, as well as her lasting legacy after she was shot in 1995. Selena was J-Lo’s breakout role and continues to be one of her most memorable performances to date.

Jane the Virgin

Image via The CW

Those that grew up watching telenovelas that have dramatic turnarounds and “mucha pasión”, understand Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) full well. Jane grows up with her conservative Abuela (played by Ivonne Coll) and her free-spirited mom Xo (Andrea Navedo). She is determined to marry as a virgin, but she is accidentally artificially inseminated at her appointment with the gynecologist. When you think the story couldn’t get crazier, Jane the Virgin showcases everything from a telenovela star parent (Jaime Camil) to a love triangle between the biological father/ boss Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and her long-time boyfriend Michael (Brett Dier). It’s nuts most of the time, but you will soon get used to it.

Crazy Rich Asians

Image via Warner Bros.

The last recommendation of the list deals with culture and romance, but in Asia. Also directed by Jon M. Chu, Crazy Rich Asians is based-off of a bestseller by Kevin Kwan that depicts the exorbitant wealth within the Chinese upper class. The film follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), a New Yorker about to meet her boyfriend’s family in Singapore. Little does she know he left out an important detail, the zeros in his bank account. Nick Young (Henry Golding) is not only part of one of the wealthiest families in China, but also an attractive sought-out socialite. Despite her genuine feelings for him, Rachel is aware that money can’t guarantee happiness, but it sure leads love into rocky grounds. Crazy Rich Asians was a Hollywood phenomenon at the time of its release, and one of the first Hollywood-bound hits with a primordial Asian-decent ensemble. If you enjoyed seeing Latinax representation on-screen within In the Heights, then get ready for Chinese representation of the same range.

