Over a decade later and Inception is still one of the coolest movies ever. With mind-blowing cerebral concepts and visuals, along with well-delivered explanations to describe said concepts and visuals, Inception takes viewers on a detailed tour through the world of our own mind – an unconscious world that affects our conscious reality. Leonardo Dicaprio is Don Cobb, an expert in corporate espionage who is tasked with assembling a team that can achieve inception – the infiltration of a person’s dream state to plant an idea for organic growth within the mind. This is a highly sought-after skill among the wealthy elite, and the ability to manipulate the mind’s interpretation of its dreamed reality comes with a big payout, but perhaps even bigger consequences. Cobb agrees to take on this final job – a job that will push him to the limits of sanity, with memories projected from his own mind threatening to jeopardize the entire mission and the very lives of his team.

There are similar movies to Inception that also bend and manipulate the limits of reality, and that might even set audiences off on some existential pondering of their own - and existential pondering is a Christopher Nolan specialty, so you shouldn't be surprised to find so many of his films made it onto the list. Of course, they're not all Nolan, but each of these films is visually interesting, and has that overall slickness factor – the thing that makes Inception so darn cool. Whether it's recurring actors and other behind-the-scenes people, or plots and concepts that question the nature of reality, the movies here are similar to each other in some form or another. So, if you liked the mind-trip that is Inception, buckle up for more cerebral movies to watch next.

15 'The Prestige' (2006)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

When you think of cerebral movies like Inception, a period piece set in the late 1800s may not immediately come across your radar. But with Christopher and Jonathan Nolan behind the scenes, and Christian Bale and Michael Cain on screen together before their Batman days, you can bet that The Prestige belongs here! No one should leave out Hugh Jackman leading the cast, along with David Bowie as Tesla. Yes, that’s David Bowie, the rockstar, as Nikola Tesla, the energy genius.

The 2006 film features Bale and Jackman as rival magicians who consistently wow both the onscreen and real-life audiences, and deliver twist upon twist and layer upon layer of deception to the story, constantly elevating their rivalry toward dangerous, violent consequences. And again, yes, real-life historical figure Nikola Tesla is somehow weaved into the plot in a very satisfying way. The reveal at the end of the movie can only be described with a visual: imagine my hands making a slow-motion explosion movement around my head. The setting and imagery in the film are visually stunning — the detail of the timeframe is just downright neat to look at. It's cerebral entertainment like Inception that flies under the radar.

14 'The Departed' (2006)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

In the spirit of examining the Scorsese-Dicaprio-Nicholson connection, there is The Departed — another Boston-based cop thriller, and perhaps the least overtly Inception-ish movie here. The Departed is like Inception in that it’s a tense crime thriller and involves lots of double-crossing and spying, gun-firing, and suit-wearing – it’s definitely one of the more raw and violent suggestions. So, for audiences with delicate sensibilities, prepare yourself for a plethora of f-bombs, exploding headshots, and even more f-bombs.

The Departed stars an A-list cast including the already mentioned Leonardo Dicaprio and Jack Nicholson, as well as Matt Damon, Alec Baldwin, Mark Wahlberg, and other great talent. The dialogue alone highlights the Boston setting that plays such a role in the film itself, and fans won't be able to get enough of the hilarious work from Wahlberg in this movie, who steals every scene he’s in. If you like the psychological head games played in Inception, then you’re sure to like The Departed. And as for the bleak final few minutes of the film? Try not to leave your jaw on the floor.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

Contact is a science fiction thriller that will keep viewers guessing until the very end. Based on Carl Sagan's thought-provoking novel, the film follows Dr. Ellie Arroway (Jodie Foster), a brilliant astronomer who receives a coded message from outer space. This discovery unleashes a firestorm of controversy as governments and religious groups grapple with the implications of extraterrestrial contact. Ellie finds herself at the center of a moral dilemma, thrust into a race against time to decipher the message and build a machine that could change humanity's place in the universe.

For viewers who enjoyed the mind-bending concepts of Inception, Contact is a must-watch. Both movies are intellectual feasts, inviting viewers to question the very nature of reality. Contact takes this exploration to a whole new level, venturing beyond the human mind and into the vast unknown of space. The movie doesn’t just feature a sci-fi concept front and center but is also filled with political intrigue and philosophical debate, which is perhaps why it’s recommended by NASA. – Jom Elauria

12 'Another Earth' (2011)

Directed by Mike Cahill

The discovery of a mysterious Earth looming large in the night sky sets the stage for the psychological sci-fi drama Another Earth. The movie follows Rhoda Williams (Brit Marling), a young woman haunted by a tragic accident. As she grapples with the consequences of her actions, the appearance of Earth 2 ignites a spark of hope and a yearning for a different path. Is the new earth a mirror image of the real earth, or something entirely different?

Another Earth is similar to Inception in the sense that both movies feature colliding worlds in entirely different approaches. Another Earth uses the sci-fi concept as a springboard for examining themes of redemption and the human capacity for change. Marling delivers a captivating performance as Rhoda, a character grappling with guilt and yearning for a chance to rewrite her past, similar to how Cobb desires to change the fate of his wife. – Jom Elauria

11 'Being John Malkovich' (1999)

Directed by Spike Jonze

Written by Charlie Kaufman and directed by Spike Jonze, Being John Malkovich is a surreal comedy that defies definition. The movie takes a look at Craig Schwartz (John Cusack), a puppeteer whose life takes a bizarre turn when he discovers a portal into the head of actor John Malkovich. This discovery sets the stage for a hilarious and unsettling exploration of identity, perception, and the very fabric of reality. As Craig and his co-worker Maxine (Catherine Keener) exploit this anomaly, the lines between self and other become hopelessly tangled.

Being John Malkovich is a unique blend of dark comedy and surrealist fantasy, offering a film experience unlike any other. Like Inception, it has a mind-bending plot that sees characters go further into someone’s mind. However, Inception uses a high-octane thriller format for dream manipulation, while Being John Malkovich chooses a comedic path. Despite the movie's weird plot, it’s easy to recommend Being John Malkovich due to the flawless choices made in visuals and writing. – Jom Elauria

10 'Shutter Island' (2010)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Shutter Island evokes the sort of visceral response that its title suggests and is quite a bit darker than Inception. The film is based on the 2003 novel by Dennis Lehane and connects multiple recurring players found on this list, including Leonardo Dicaprio, Ben Kingsley, and Martin Scorsese. Following a trail of clues and codes left by mysterious characters, U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels (Dicaprio) is investigating the disappearance of a patient from Ashecliffe Hospital; a psychiatric facility for criminals, located on the rainy and isolated Shutter Island, outside of Boston. Daniels has a personal attachment to this case, as one particularly mysterious patient on the island may hold the key to unlocking the truth behind the tragic death of Daniels’ wife - a truth that inevitably calls into question everything Daniels believes about who he is as an officer, WW2 soldier, and husband, prompting a new sort of investigation into just what exactly he’s doing on Shutter Island in the first place.

Like Inception, Shutter Island explores the concept of planting an idea into another person's mind, and it also depicts Daniels experiencing dreams within dreams. Similar to Dicaprio’s Cobb in Inception, Teddy Daniels is haunted and manipulated by the memory of his dead wife. The ending of Shutter Island may also be open to interpretation, much like Inception, with a keen viewer of the film left wondering if Teddy Daniels was actually fully aware of the real implications in the final scene. The cinematography of Shutter Island is beautifully gritty and gray, and the musical score ominously complements the unsettling exploration of the disturbed minds housed at the institution.

9 'Tenet' (2020)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Tenet is a movie that feels like Inception. In fact, it’s a movie that really just wants to be Inception. That said, it does have that overall “slick” vibe – the cool Nolan-esque signature defined by cerebral concepts, stunning imagery, epic musical scores, and, dudes in suits. Tenet is totally a "dudes in suits" movie. It’s also an intricate maze of a movie, and beyond that, it’s a puzzle – a palindrome in more ways than one. Like the spelling of its title, Tenet is a palindrome: it has the same composition moving forward as it does backward, a fitting touch to the time-inversion premise of the film. Basically, the timeline and structure of the film itself become inverted, with the second half of the film actually being the first half, in reverse.

Where the characters of Inception utilize time to their advantage through manipulation of a person’s dream state, the protagonists of Tenet – that's what the lead character is literally referred to as, The Protagonist – are using technology to harness time itself. While Tenet lacks the emotional depth and character connection that makes Inception such an enduring classic, it surely doesn't lack the existentially mind-bending concepts and signature Nolan style. If you enjoyed the fast-action plot and corporate espionage backdrop of Inception, then you should definitely check out Tenet.