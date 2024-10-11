When HBO & BBC's Industry premiered in November 2020, most of the world was still preoccupied with re-watching the first season of Ted Lasso or baking (more) banana bread to notice. Two full seasons and the addition of a Game of Thrones star later, Industry Season 3 debuted to a 60% increase in viewership and widespread critical and fan acclaim. Predominantly a finance show, Industry portrays the early work life of five graduates and new hires at the fictional London investment bank, Pierpoint. Over the seasons, the show follows the experiences of those grads as they grow into full-time employees, company men and women, and eventually, power players in their own right.

Industry has garnered a dedicated fanbase for its exciting and propulsive storytelling, transgressive humor, and rich and complex characters. Co-created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the show also takes an honest and unsparing look at the complexities of friendships, the British class system, addictions and trauma, to name a few. Like most great shows, Industry is a result of its many influences that the show and its creators choose to wear as a badge of honor instead of shying away from. So, for those still mourning the end of Season 3 and eagerly awaiting Industry Season 4, these ten films are perfect companion pieces to the beloved banking drama.

10 '12 Angry Men' (1957)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

12 Angry Men, Sidney Lumet's directorial debut, follows the personally motivated deliberations of a group of jurors on the guilt of an 18-year-old defendant. Industry Season 3's penultimate episode centers on Eric Tao (Ken Leung) and Bill Adler (Trevor White) in the fight for "Pierpoint's soul." With Pierpoint on the verge of bankruptcy, the episode finds Eric and Bill arguing for a specific approach to saving the company against contrary approaches suggested by other board members.

The episode echoes 12 Angry Men in both its structural and thematic elements. Structurally, it is a very long conversation set entirely in one room (a boardroom in this case, as opposed to a jury room). Beyond the structure, the Pierpoint set discussion is a constant battle of conflicting agendas, just as in 12 Angry Men. Despite the expectations of a shared final goal, the leading members of Pierpoint's board and the 12 jurors in 12 Angry Men all come into the discussions with their motivations, differing world views, and preferred outcomes. This disparity in motivations and desires makes both 12 Angry Men and the episode so thrilling. The combination of these biases, the claustrophobic location, and the compressed timeframe leads to excellent drama.

9 'Animals' (2019)

Directed by Sophie Hyde

One of the most central tenets of Industry and a fan-favorite relationship is the loving, complicated, and intense friendship between Harper (Myha'la), an American estranged from her family, and Yasmin (Marisa Abela). In Animals, a similarly complex and loving friendship is depicted between Tyler (Alia Shawkat), an American estranged from her family, and Laura (Holliday Grainger).

Both Industry and Animals efficiently and honestly depict the often misrepresented range of female friendships. While Industry's Harper & Yasmin's may be more volatile than Animals' Laura and Tyler, both properties show the level of love, complexity, and emotions inherent in the relationships. Just like with Industry, Animals tackles how self-development, maturity and wholesale personal changes can either enhance or hinder a long-lasting friendship.

8 'Heat' (1995)

Directed by Michael Mann

Admittedly, Michael Mann's epic crime thriller about the relationship between an LAPD Detective (Al Pacino) and a prolific thief (Robert De Niro) has no direct connection to the HBO banking drama. However, a more forensic analysis would reveal that Michael Mann's fingerprints, especially that of Heat's, are all over the Pierpoint offices. The sharpest tool in Industry's arsenal is how it makes audiences understand the reality of specific financial situations without understanding the jargon. By simply making the trading sequences exhilarating and visually legible, they could guide audiences on what to feel instead of what they needed to know.

In its sophomore season, the show's creative team discovered the best way to present these scenes. It was not with the numerical boredom of an actual trading deal but with the excitement and legibility of a well-executed car crash scene or, in the context of Heat, a bank robbery. Just like with Michael Mann's most intense scenes, audiences watch these scenes with bated breath, always understanding where every character stands in the scene, even if they don't necessarily know what is being bought or sold or for how much. Heat also remains the only film to have been directly quoted twice on the show.

7 'Margin Call' (2011)

Directed by J.C. Chandor

"12 Angry Men meets Margin Call" was how Industry's creators described Season 3's penultimate episode ahead of its debut. While Sidney Lumet's film had a noticeable influence on that episode, Margin Call is perhaps a bigger one. Margin Call, the directorial debut of J.C. Chandor, follows an investment bank's tumultuous hours in the lead-up to the 2007/2008 financial crisis. Faced with the prospect of insolvency due to their risk profile, the bank's board is tasked with coming up with a solution (and a scapegoat) in a limited amount of time.

Similar to 12 Angry Men, Margin Call's similarities with the "Useful Idiot" episode of Industry Season 3 are very plainly evident. Additionally, like with Industry, Margin Call examines the types of people that inhabit these financial institutions and the nature of characters willing to turn a blind eye to common sense alarms. It also dissects the general attitude to capitalism, the role of these financial institutions, and the ease at which they can return from near collapse to restart the cycle.

6 'The Big Short' (2015)

Directed by Adam McKay

One of the main plotlines of Industry's third season was the revelation that Pierpoint had taken over-leveraged bets on their ESG positions, leading them to bankruptcy. This development incentivized certain characters to take outsized shorts on the Pierpoint stock, hastening their downfall. For anyone who may have nodded along to this plot without entirely understanding what was going on, Adam McKay's Oscar-winning 2015 film, The Big Short, should be their next stop.

The Big Short depicts the real-life events around the 2000s Housing Bubble and the ensuing 2007/2008 Financial Crisis. The film explains the risky positions the banks took (similar to Pierpoint in Industry Season 3), the short traders that realized what was on the verge of happening, and how their short positions enabled them to profit from the banks' collapse. It is a humorous and devastating portrayal of the greed, callousness and egotism of the banks and bankers leading up to the collapse, an excellent, chilling and illuminating companion piece to Industry.

5 'The Riot Club' (2014)

Directed by Lone Scherfig

Few shows have analyzed and interrogated the British class system as effectively as Industry. In it, the University of Oxford is a placeholder for the British aristocracy, institutional wealth, and privilege. Show creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay (fellow University of Oxford graduates) use many University of Oxford graduates to examine themes of class and privilege. This roster of graduates includes those with access to institutional and political power like Gus Sackey (David Jonsson), Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), Charles Hanani (Adam Levy) and those who pointedly could only afford to stay in the school through scholarships or exceptional academic records like Robert Spearing (Harry Lawtey) or Venetia Berens (Indy Lewis).

One of many points about class and privilege that Industry makes is that even in an institution like the University of Oxford, not everyone is equal. The Riot Club also makes this point through its fictionalized titular club. The Riot Club is centered on a drinking club at the University of Oxford consistently made up of ten upper-class male students, all of whom have been privately educated. Like Industry, the film aims to address the types of people and behaviors that these environments create and normalize. It also queries how much sympathy a nation's leaders, who have all been products of this private school and secluded upbringing, can ever have for the majority working class.

4 'Rogue Trader' (1999)

Directed by James Dearden

Industry is about, if nothing else, the volatile and uncertain nature of finance and the risky attitudes of those who control it. James Dearden's 1999 film, The Rogue Trader, perfectly encapsulates that ethos. The film tells the real-life story of Nick Leeson, a former derivatives trader and ex-convict whose reckless and fraudulent trades led to the collapse of Barings Bank in 1995. Portrayed by Ewan McGregor, the film charts how Nick's reckless attitudes were encouraged and indeed rewarded by his superiors in the bank's capital of London and in Indonesia and Singapore, where he was working.

The trading floor is an environment that rewards risk-taking and places results above all else, a model built to reward the worst impulses while stifling caution and care.

Despite the flashy jargon and impressive tailoring, Industry continues to sing a wake-up call about the types of people that succeed on the trading floor. As is evident through several of its characters, the trading floor is an environment that rewards risk-taking and places results above all else, a model built to reward the worst impulses while stifling caution and care. This combination shouldn't be acceptable at institutions that house working people's livelihoods and futures. Just like Industry, The Rogue Trader impresses the necessity for caution in the face of risk and highlights what can happen when the worst impulses are celebrated.

3 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Directed by Martin Scorcese

On a surface level, both The Wolf of Wall Street and Industry are foul-mouthed financial dramas. Beyond that superficial reading, however, both The Wolf of Wall Street and Industry deal with highly deplorable characters and examine their attitudes to wealth, greed, and their numerous vices. Led by Leonardo Dicaprio, the Martin Scorcese 2013 hit plots the real-life rise and fall of Jordan Belfort and his associates.

Unfortunately, just like The Wolf of Wall Street, Industry falls into the seemingly unavoidable trap of glamorizing that which it is satirizing. Both properties show the highs associated with these lifestyles and the attractiveness of being ultra-wealthy. Thankfully, on further analysis, it is evident that they are also highlighting the toxic nature of this financial world and its inhabitants. They detail the made-up nature of finance and how malleable it can be in the right, conniving hands and make critical statements about the continuing negative ways greed and capitalism have influenced all aspects of modern life and society.