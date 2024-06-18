The Big Picture Inside Out 2 continues to explore the complex inner lives of children as they grow up

Movies like Inside Out 2, Coco, and The Karate Kid highlight the importance of emotions and family in children's development

Both Inside Out 2 and My Neighbor Totoro showcase the deep emotional complexity of children and the importance of honoring emotions

Inside Out 2 is a follow-up to one of Pixar's most emotional stories, Inside Out. The sequel builds on Riley's character and how her emotions continue to evolve as she grows up. The emotions featured in both installments demonstrate the rich and complicated inner lives of children. So many of the themes introduced in Inside Out and continued in Inside Out 2 are universal. Riley's story spotlights both the joys and challenges of forging a new identity.

Inside Out 2 introduces additional complexities and expands on themes introduced in Inside Out. The movie focuses on the minute details of human emotions. Movies like Inside Out 2 showcase how emotions are crucial in children's development. Some movies, like Coco, focus on the importance of family in children as they grow up. Others, like The Karate Kid, demonstrate how influential a child's sense of self is to their growth. Each of these stories illustrates the complex world that exists inside the minds of children as they grow up.

10 'Inside Out' (2015)

Directed by Pete Docter

For anyone who loved Inside Out 2, it only makes sense to go back to the beginning. Each of the emotions is introduced here as they work together to make Riley who she is. The story follows Joy (Amy Poehler), in particular, as she confronts Riely, growing up and ultimately becoming more self-aware. Watching Joy work together with Sadness (Phyllis Smith) to confront their new reality is what makes the story charming. This story is a new beginning for Riley and all her emotions.

Inside Out captures the experience of growing up and confronting increasingly complex emotions. Additionally, what makes the story itself so emotional is that it acknowledges the bittersweet experience of growing up. There is a universality in this story of a child having to confront the reality that joy cannot remain one's only emotion forever. Paradoxically, it is so sweet to see a character who obviously grew up so loved by her family.

9 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

Directed by Lee Unkrich

Toy Story 3 is the continuation of a series that began in 1995 and chronicled the story Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), and other toys belonging to Andy (John Morris). In the third movie of the series, Andy is a young adult and is at a crossroads. In a mirror of Andy's journey, his collection of toys must also confront their new roles as their former little boy grows up and makes a new life for himself. This identity crisis culminates in the toys being given a new beginning of their own.

The Toy Story movies explore similar themes to Inside Out 2. However, the third installment features deeply existential questions. Both movies showcase the bittersweet experience of growing up and leaving childhood behind. This coming-of-age story is sure to be relatable to anyone who has ever had to think about how to carry their childhood forward and what parts to leave behind. Like Inside 2, Toy Story 3 allows fans to grow with the characters that they may have been fans of since childhood.

8 'Up' (2009)

Directed by Pete Docter

Up is an adventure story centering around an elderly explorer, Carl (Ed Asner), and Russell (Jordan Nagai), a "Wilderness Explorer." These two end up creating an unlikely friendship as Carl sets out to complete one final quest to keep a promise to his late wife, Ellie. After spending so long in his grief and sadness, Carl has to confront his own crossroads in life. He has to come to terms with the fact that Ellie always wanted him to live a full and adventurous life.

Up's opening sequence is infamously devastating. What makes Up so similar to Inside Out 2 is that it does not shy away from showcasing difficult emotions for children. Both movies are honest in their portrayal of the realities of being overwhelmed with sadness and anxiety at different stages in life. Both stories also end on a hopeful note, however, and demonstrate that there is a brighter future ahead even when emotions seem overwhelming.

7 'Coco' (2017)

Directed by Lee Unkrich

Coco follows 12-year-old boy Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) and his love of music. On the Day of the Dead, Miguel ends up in the Land of the Dead and on a quest to connect with his family. Throughout the story, Miguel develops his musical talent and learns about the importance of memory and family. The core of this story is Miguel's yearning to connect to his family through music. This story illustrates the power of memory and how each generation is tasked with keeping legacies alive.

What makes Coco so similar to Inside Out 2 is its ability to speak to children's perceptions. Both of these stories treat children as people and showcase how children perceive themselves. Both stories emphasize the fact that children are often far more in tune with their families than many adults would give them credit for. Each story captures the complexities that children face as they grow up and how they must find new ways to relate to their families.

6 'Brave' (2012)

Directed by Mark Adams and Brenda Chapman

Brave is a Scottish fantasy story. Brave introduced Princess Merida (Kelly Macdonald), who is a unique Disney princess. As she comes of age, she must reckon with the conflict between her family's wishes for her future and her own vision. Merida's mother, Elinor (Emma Thompson), encourages her daughter to keep on the path that has been chosen for her since childhood. However, both mother and daughter must come together to understand one another better.

Brave and Inside Out 2 both speak to the fact that as children grow up, their relationships with their families evolve. In particular, both movies highlight how parents play a crucial role in allowing their children to explore and express their emotions. Both stories also showcase how children can feel disconnected from their families if not given the chance to be the truest version of themselves.

5 'Turning Red' (2022)

Directed by Domee Shi

Turning Red is another coming-of-age tale from Pixar, introducing Meilin "Mei" Lee (Rosalie Chiang). When Mei is first introduced, she is shown to be a child who loves her family more than anything and hides her interests to keep her family happy. After Mei has a vivid dream about red pandas, she gains the ability to transform into a fluffy, adorable, and often smelly creature. Throughout Turning Red, Mei reconciles these two versions of herself.

Turning Red and Inside Out 2 both succeed in showcasing two characters who must navigate the conflict of being true to themselves while honoring their families. Both Mei and Riley have to acknowledge the multiple versions of themselves that exist through time. These characters also demonstrate how crucial friendships are to children and how children can influence each other positively or negatively. Family and friends are essential in both of these characters' journeys.

4 'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events' (2004)

Directed by Brad Silberling

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events is based on the book series of the same name. The movie combines the stories featured in the first three books of the series. The Baudelaire children, Violet (Emily Browning), Klaus (Liam Aiken), and Sunny (Kara and Shelby Hoffman), each have unique talents. These talents help them evade the evil Count Olaf (Jim Carrey), who makes it his life's mission to disrupt their lives at every turn. A Series of Unfortunate Events was adapted into a series by Netflix.

What makes A Series of Unfortunate Events so similar to Inside Out 2 is that both stories validate the experiences of children. Both stories steadfastly focus on children's perspectives and portray these children as autonomous human beings. These stories effectively showcase that children have their own perspectives on their surroundings and that these perspectives are valid. While these stories are both aimed at children, they contain valuable lessons for viewers of all ages.

3 'The Karate Kid' (1984)

Directed by John G. Avildsen

The Karate Kid is a martial arts drama that follows Daniel (Ralph Macchio) as he starts a new life with his mother in Los Angeles. He meets Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki "Pat" Morita), an Okinawan immigrant, who becomes Daniel's mentor. Mr. Miyagi gives Daniel the tools he needs to master his own mind through the principles of karate. Daniel learns to defend himself against high school bullies and how to focus his mind to eliminate distractions. The Karate Kid features peak 1980s nostalgia.

Both The Karate Kid and Inside Out 2 spotlight how everyone can benefit from learning to manage their own emotions. The lesson in both stories is that managing and acknowledging emotions is far more effective than "mastering" them. These stories both showcase the emotional turmoil that is a hallmark of the pre-teen and teenage years. Riley and Daniel are both supported by loved ones throughout their stories. However, they are each allowed to grow and make mistakes on their own.

2 'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

My Neighbor Totoro showcases director Hayao Miyazaki's unique style. The story revolves around sisters Satsuki (Noriko Hidaka) and Mei (Chika Sakamoto) and their entry into a fantastical world. This world offers them an escape from the reality of their mother's illness. In this magical world, the sisters encounter several spirits who showcase the beauty of nature. The story is about family, friendship, and the importance of honoring the natural world. My Neighbor Totoro is a beloved Studio Ghibli entry.

Both My Neighbor Totoro and Inside Out 2 demonstrate just how complex the minds of children are. Each story delves into the fact that the mind can so often be used as protection. Additionally, both stories acknowledge the truth that emotions serve a critical purpose in adding depth and color to the world around us. My Neighbor Totoro and Inside Out 2 capture how deeply children feel, especially when faced with anything unknown. Both stories also showcase how emotions can be used to inspire action to improve the world.

1 'Frozen 2' (2019)

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

Frozen 2 is the sequel to Disney's smash success Frozen. The sequel continues the story of Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) and expands on their family's history. It is revealed that their society of snow was, in fact, built on the exploitation of an Indigenous people known as the Northuldra tribe. Throughout the story, Elsa and Anna must reconcile with their own history and how their family contributed to damaging the environment. The Frozen saga remains popular among viewers of all ages.

While Frozen 2 may first appear to have more in common with Elemental because of the importance of the elements, both Frozen 2 and Inside Out 2 give viewers of all ages a chance to consider some complex questions. Frozen 2 presents these difficult issues without presenting easy answers. Both Frozen 2 and Inside Out 2 allow for ambiguity and discomfort in authentic ways. These stories effectively combine humor and heart to resonate with viewers.

