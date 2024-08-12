It Ends With Us was the novel that launched Colleen Hoover from just another writer to one of the best-selling novelists. Now that the novel has been adapted into a movie, more people are getting to know the story Hoover wrote back in 2016. It Ends With Us follows florist Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), who moves to Boston following her father's funeral and meets a neurosurgeon named Ryle (Justin Baldoni), eventually getting married. But after a while, Ryle starts to abuse Lily, and she has to decide whether she will leave him as her childhood love, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar), reappears in her life.

With the huge success of the novel, it is no surprise that the movie is following suit at the box office. It Ends With Us deals with many different themes, which makes it easier for fans to find similar movies. From resilient women fighting against their abusers to reconnection between past lovers, movies like Sleeping With the Enemy and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind are perfect to watch for those who enjoyed It Ends With Us.

10 'Safe Haven' (2013)

Directed by Lasse Hallström

Safe Haven follows Erin (Julianne Hough), who escapes an abusive marriage and moves to Southport, North Carolina, to begin a new life as Katie. In Southport, Katie meets Alex (Josh Duhamel) who is a widower struggling with raising his two kids, and the two fall in love. However, Katie and Alex's relationship and happiness are threatened when Katie's abusive husband, Kevin (David Lyons), sets out to find her.

It Ends With Us shares many thematic similarities with Safe Haven. They are both adaptations of beloved, successful novels, as Safe Haven is an adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same name. Both movies revolve around women confronting their abusive husbands and trying to find happiness after such a hard event. Both stories revolve around the healing of the female protagonists from past trauma, and they are empowering stories highlighting how resilient women can be.

9 'The Notebook' (2004)

Directed by Nick Cassavetes

The Notebook is another Nicholas Sparks adaptation and one of the most iconic romance films today, inspired by a real love story. The movie starts with an elderly man (James Garner) reading to an elderly woman (Gena Rowlands) a love story. Noah (Ryan Gosling) is a poor man who falls in love with the wealthy Allie (Rachel McAdams), a wealthy young woman. However, Allie's parents' disapproval of the relationship separates the couple. Seven years later, Noah and Allie reunite, and old feelings reignite.

The Notebook explores a complicated relationship impacted by societal challenges, while It Ends With Us explores a complicated relationship worsened by the abuse of Lily at the hands of Ryle. Both stories have immense emotional depth that impacts the audience and stays with them for a while. Finally, personal growth and character development are central to both stories. While the plots of The Notebook and It Ends With Us aren't completely identical, fans of either movie will enjoy the other.

8 'A Star Is Born' (2018)

Directed by Bradley Cooper

A Star is Born has been remade several times. The 2018 version follows famous country rock musician Jack Maine (Bradley Cooper), who discovers and falls in love with a struggling artist, Ally (Lady Gaga). Jack launches Ally into the spotlight, and they start a relationship. While Ally's career keeps getting bigger and better, her relationship with Jackson worsens as his alcoholism and drug addiction get worse.

A Star is Born is a tragic story about how love isn't enough in many relationships. Addiction has a destructive impact on the central relationship, despite Jack and Ally's efforts to save it, while It Ends With Us tells a story of how domestic abuse can destroy love. The cyclical nature of the past plays a part in both movies. Jack's actions are a product of his past of addiction and family history, while Lily's childhood, where she witnessed the abuse of her mother at the hands of her father and how she kept it a secret, influences Lily's decisions.

7 'Blue Jay' (2016)

Directed by Alex Lehmann

Blue Jay follows former high school sweethearts Jim (Mark Duplass) and Amanda (Sarah Paulson) after they unexpectedly reunite 20 years later. The movie starts with Jim and Amanda running into each other at a supermarket, greeting before going their separate ways. However, when they run into each other again in the parking lot, they decide to have coffee, spending the day together and navigating old, resurfacing feelings.

Blue Jay shares similarities with the secondary plot of It Ends With Us, the childhood relationship between Lily and Atlas. In Blue Jay, the former teenage couple share unresolved feelings triggered by their reconnection, while in It Ends With Us, Lily's relationship with Atlas has a profound impact on her, and his reappearance in her life helps her change her situation. Furthermore, both stories are character-driven and focus on the emotional journey of the characters while centering a challenging event for them.

Blue Jay Release Date October 7, 2016 Cast Mark Duplass , Sarah Paulson Runtime 80 minutes

6 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Directed by Michel Gondry

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is considered one of the best movies in Jim Carey's career. After a breakup, Clementine (Kate Winslet) undergoes a procedure to erase all of her memories of her ex-boyfriend Joel (Carey). When Joel hears, he decides to undergo the same procedure. During the procedure, Joel relives his memories with Clementine and discovers he doesn't want them gone, so he tries to come up with a way to save them before it is too late.

The film navigates a relationship so complicated and tumultuous that Clementine and Joel choose a very extreme measure to deal with the pain it left behind. In It Ends With Us, Lily doesn't have the option to just erase memories of her relationship with Ryle; instead, she has to decide whether to stay or leave. Both movies focus on the feelings and consequences that remain after love ends, posing difficult questions about the nature of such a strong emotion.

5 'Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' (1966)

Directed by Mike Nichols

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is one of only two movies that were nominated for every eligible category of the Oscars. The movie opens with married couple George (Richard Burton) and Martha (Elizabeth Taylor) returning home from a cocktail party. Martha reveals that she has invited Nick (George Segal) and his wife, Honey (Sandy Dennis). When the young couple arrives and the drinking continues, the night turns wild with verbal altercations and unexpected confessions.

The marriage between George and Martha in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is abusive, with the couple engaging in verbal spats even in front of the young couple they just met. Throughout the movie, viewers witness George and Martha planning, scheming, and emotionally abusing each other. At some point, George even physically attacks Martha in front of Nick and Honey. Similarly, Lily is stuck in a physically abusive marriage with Ryle. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is one of the best movies ever made, earning Elizabeth Taylor a second Oscar and granting Richard Burton his fifth Oscar nomination.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Release Date June 21, 1966 Cast Elizabeth Taylor , Richard Burton , George Segal Runtime 132 Minutes

4 'Revolutionary Road' (2008)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Revolutionary Road revolves around Frank (Leonardo DiCaprio) and April (Kate Winslet), a young married couple who appear to be perfect on the surface. However, they both hate the life they lead, as Frank is stuck and overworked in a job he hates, while Kate is a housewife with unrealized dreams who longs for fulfillment. The personal problems create huge problems in their marriage, and every time they try to change, new obstacles appear to worsen the situation.

Both Revolutionary Road and It Ends With Us revolve around dysfunctional marriages. While the relationship in Revolutionary Road is dysfunctional due to internal conflict, in multiple scenes, Frank almost physically attacks April, which is similar to It Ends With Us. Moreover, the marriage in Revolutionary Road is very emotionally abusive, which leads to a very drastic measure April does at the end of the movie.

3 'Marriage Story' (2019)

Directed by Noah Baumbach

Marriage Story revolves around stage director Charlie (Adam Driver) and actress Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) going through a divorce after Nicole moves from New York City to Los Angeles. The process becomes more complicated as issues surrounding custody of the couple's son, Henry (Azhy Robertson), arise. The movie's most popular scene is the fight between Charlie and Nicole, which influenced another iconic fight scene in Anatomy of a Fall.

Both movies focus on women grappling with the idea of divorce. Nicole thinks of divorcing her husband because he neglects her and her ideas, while Lily thinks of divorcing her husband to save herself and end the cycle of domestic abuse. Both movies also tackle co-parenting between divorced parents; Nicole and Lily are two powerful women who take their destiny into their hands to control their lives.

2 'Blue Valentine' (2010)

Directed by Derek Cianfrance

Blue Valentine alternates between two linear narratives, one at the beginning between Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (Michelle Williams) and the other at the end of the relationship after years of marriage. The movie portrays an ugly yet accurate picture of marriage filled with turmoil and desperation, further complicated by their daughter Frankie (Faith Wladyka), who wants nothing more than for her parents to stay together.

Both Cindy and Lily grew up in houses where abuse was present. Cindy's father was verbally abusive, while Lily's father was physically abusive. Both female protagonists also wish to end the cycle of abuse to prevent their daughters from growing up in abusive homes like they did. While It Ends With Us doesn't rely on two linear narratives as much as Blue Valentine, it still makes use of flashbacks to explain Lily's story.

Blue Valentine (2010) Release Date December 29, 2010 Cast Ryan Gosling , Michelle Williams Runtime 112 Minutes

1 Sleeping With the Enemy (1991)

Directed by: Joseph Ruben