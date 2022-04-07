It won’t be wrong to say that the recent Reacher series has brought back memories of Tom Cruise’s Jack Reacher. The 2012 movie, followed by its sequel in 2016, had made the fictional army investigator synonymous with Tom Cruise’s characterization. The reasons are not so surprising. Jack Reacher is everything that you can expect in a hero – handsome, well-mannered, extremely smart, and professional. But the moment you mess with him, he can unleash his dangerous side and crush anything and anyone who stops him from achieving his missions. And Tom Cruise fits into the character like a hand in a glove.

Based on the crime novel series of the same name by British author Lee Child, the movies follow ex-army investigator Jack Reacher. The first movie revolves around a case where five people are shot down and there’s only one obvious suspect. But when Jack gets involved in the investigation, things start to take a more unexpected turn, and he uncovers unsavory truths hidden deep in the bellies of bureaucracy. The second movie sees Jack on the run with an army major who has been framed for espionage, and soon, both of them learn about a sinister government conspiracy.

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the 2012 movie is based on the book One Shot. The sequel, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, is directed by Edward Zwick and is inspired by the novel Never Go Back.

With a fast-moving narrative, intense action, and thrilling plot twists, Jack Reacher movies have all the best ingredients that appeal to crime thriller fans. If you loved either or both of these movies and you're looking for more such gripping stories, then here are seven such movies that you can add to your watch list right now. Each full of suspense, action, and drama, these movies promise the same thrilling experience as Jack Reacher.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Related:8 Fictional Characters Who Could Beat Jack Reacher In A Fight

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Image via Paramount Pictures

Another popular fictional hero, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit is based on the eponymous character created by novelist Tom Clancy. However, the movie’s plot is original and doesn’t follow any of the stories in the novel series. The plot follows Jack on a mission to tail a Russian business tycoon, but on this mission, he uncovers a deadly terrorist attack plan.

The character of Jack Ryan is both similar to and different from Jack Reacher. Ryan is a former soldier who works with the CIA as an analyst. His work involves using his brain more than his brawn. But that doesn’t mean this movie shies from actions. He fights equally brilliantly with both his mind and fists, very much like Jack Reacher. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the movie features a star-studded cast including Chris Pine, Kevin Costner, Kenneth Branagh, and Keira Knightley among others. Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit is the fifth movie in the Jack Ryan series and the second reboot of the franchise.

The Bourne Identity

Image via Universal

This movie is often said to be a turning point in Matt Damon’s acting journey. Based on Robert Ludlum’s novel of the same name, The Bourne Identity is the first in the Jason Bourne series. Matt Damon plays the titular character, a former CIA assassin with psychogenic amnesia who is wanted by the U.S. government. To seek the truth about himself and what led to this hunt, he assumes the identity of Jason Bourne and goes on a global search for answers.

Directed by Doug Liman, this spy action thriller also features Clive Owen, Chris Cooper, Brian Cox, Franka Potente, Julia Stiles, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje in prominent roles. The Bourne Identity is the perfect balance of action, suspense, and political intrigue, very similar to Jack Reacher. On its release, it received a great reception from fans and critics alike, for its gritty narrative and unique plotline.

John Wick

Image via Lionsgate

An action-thriller movie list is incomplete without John Wick. And there’s no John Wick without Keanu Reeves. Drama, adventure, action, and a trained hitman seeking payback, that’s roughly what this movie is about. But there’s more.

Often considered an action classic of this generation, this is the story of John Wick, a retired hitman, who is forced to relive his career. John is living a quiet and peaceful life until some men decide to rob his house, steal his vintage car, and most disturbingly, kill his dog, which was the last gift from his deceased wife. He sets out to avenge his loss and take those men down, all by himself.

John Wick stands out for its inventive action sequences using “gun-fu”, a mix of gun-slinging using Kung Fu moves. While these elements might not relate to Jack Reacher in any way, the story of a one-man-army fighting for the right thing is definitely the common factor between the two movies. Directed by Chad Stahelski, as his directorial debut, John Wick stars Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Adrianne Palicki, Bridget Moynahan, Dean Winters, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, and Willem Dafoe in major roles.

Related:The Top 10 'Jack Reacher' Books, Ranked Just in Time for the New TV Series

RED

Image via Summit

There are two reasons why you should watch this movie. One, RED’s story is almost on the same lines as that of Jack Reacher, with political conspiracy and all. And two, Bruce Willis. That’s actually reason number one. Based on the eponymous DC comic-book series by Warren Ellis and Cully Hamner, RED features Bruce Willis, of course, with an ensemble cast of Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren, Karl Urban, Mary-Louise Parker, Rebecca Pidgeon, Brian Cox, Richard Dreyfuss, Julian McMahon, Ernest Borgnine, and James Remar in major roles.

RED is one of those skewed crime action thrillers that uses humor as an integral part of the narrative. For instance, the title of the movie is an acronym for Retired, Extremely Dangerous. So, you can imagine how unique the storytelling is in this movie, as are the stellar performances by the cast. The plot follows CIA agent, Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) who is wanted dead by some people, but who he doesn’t know. So, he decides to get to the bottom of this and rounds up his old CIA friends to find the truth. With conspiracies hiding in the highest ranks of the government, and one man determined to uncover it all, Frank Moses will definitely remind you of Jack Reacher.

Taken

Image via 20th Century Fox

Hell hath no fury like a father whose daughter has been kidnapped. And when that father is Liam Neeson, you don’t mess with him. Taken is one of those great crime thrillers that redefined Liam Neeson as one of the best action stars.

Taken follows retired CIA agent, Bryan Mills, (Liam Neeson), whose daughter and her friend are kidnaped by a bunch of Albanian sex traffickers when the girls are vacationing in Paris. Bryan has no information on the girls or the kidnapers, so he travels to Paris to find them, no matter what it takes. Liam Neeson’s character, balancing between a tough agent and a loving father, is what primarily drives this movie and appeals to fans.

This French-English language movie is packed with high octane action set pieces, a gripping storyline, and powerful dialogues, making it a must-watch for everyone who loves crime thrillers. You may think that Taken is nothing like Jack Reacher, but in its underlying tone, it is very similar. When it comes to leaving no stone unturned to right the wrong, Jack and Bryan are not so different from each other. Taken was followed by two sequel movies, Taken 2 and Taken 3, and a spin-off television series of the same name, where Bryan Mills is portrayed as a younger agent, played by Clive Standen.

The A-Team

Image via 20th Century Studios

Another Liam Neeson classic, The A-Team, and Jack Reacher have an almost similar premise. So, this should definitely be on your watch list.

This military action thriller features five soldiers of the United States Army Special Forces who have been betrayed by their own government and imprisoned for crimes they didn’t commit. The team, led by John “Hannibal” Smith (Liam Neeson) plans to break out of prison and clear their names. The A-Team is based on a 1980s television series of the same name, created by Stephen J. Cannell and Frank Lupo. The star-studded cast of The A-Team also includes Bradley Cooper, Quinton Jackson, Sharlto Copley, Jessica Biel, Patrick Wilson, and Yul Vazquez in leading roles. While it is essentially labeled as an action thriller, you’ll also find a bit of comedy and espionage thrown into the narrative.

White House Down

Image via Columbia Pictures

Directed by Roland Emmerich, White House Down was also released around the same time as Jack Reacher and explores a terrorist attack on the White House. The action-thriller follows US Capitol Police officer John Cale (Channing Tatum), a war veteran whose daughter goes to the White House on a tour but gets trapped when the premise is seized by a group of terrorists. John must save his daughter and also the President of the United States while fighting off the attackers.

White House Down relates more to Taken than to Jack Reacher, mostly because it’s a father rescuing his daughter at all costs. But the action sequences and the unwavering persistence of the protagonists in both the stories are where you may find a connection between John Cale and Jack Reacher. The movie also stars Jamie Foxx, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Joey King, Jason Clarke, Richard Jenkins, Michael Murphy, and James Woods in leading roles.

How to Watch 'Reacher' Season 1: Where It's Streaming, Episode Details, and More

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Maddie P (27 Articles Published) Maddie is a freelance Resource Writer at Collider. She is also a content marketing consultant and works with lifestyle brands. When not working, Maddie is often found baking, improvising on recipes, and managing her newfound Instagram store. More From Maddie P