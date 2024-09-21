Tom Clancy is one of the most popular authors of espionage fiction in the 20th century, and the character of “Jack Ryan” has proven to be the greatest hero in his bibliography. Unlike other spy characters like James Bond or Jason Bourne, Ryan is a grounded hero who simply wants to see the values of his nation represented. Many of the best entries in Clancy’s original string of novels inspired five relatively successful films, as well as a very popular streaming series starring John Krasinski that ran for four seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

Those who enjoyed the realistic depiction of spycraft in Jack Ryan may appreciate other thriller and spy films that explore real world issues like international terrorism, vigilante justice, judicial corruption, civil conspiracies, and military strategic procedures. Here are ten movies to watch if you love Jack Ryan.

10 ‘The Falcon and the Snowman’ (1985)

Directed by John Schlesinger

The Falcon and the Snowman is a very dark look at the “American dream,” as it centers on two young Americans who get involved with the smuggling of weapons. The excellent performances by Timothy Hutton and Sean Penn are what elevates The Falcon and the Snowman other military-themed spy thrillers; both Academy Award winning actors show the extent to which being involved in such a dangerous profession forces them to reflect on what their values really are.

The Falcon and the Snowman essentially looks at the dark side of what a Ryan-esque character could look like, as its protagonists are not patriotic in the slightest, and do not feel any obligations to act in the better interests of others. The excellent direction from industry legend John Schlesinger ensures that all the details regarding arms details are as accurate as possible.

9 ‘Presumed Innocent’ (1990)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula

Presumed Innocent is a thrilling courtroom drama that explores the flaws of the justice system when a morally conflicted lawyer (Harrison Ford) is forced to defend himself after being falsely accused for the murder of a woman that he had been having a sexual relationship with. The Ryan films often call American military leaders out for the destructive (and at times corrupt) practices that they follow, and Presumed Innocent devotes a similar amount of attention to the judiciary branch.

Presumed Innocent is worth seeking out because of the unique performance by Ford, whose work in the film couldn’t be more different than the version of Ryan that he portrayed in Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger. It’s yet another reminder that while Ford is one of the most famous movie stars of all-time, he is also one of the most versatile actors.

Presumed Innocent Release Date July 27, 1990 Director Alan J. Pakula Cast Harrison Ford , Brian Dennehy , Raul Julia , Bonnie Bedelia , Paul Winfield , Greta Scacchi , John Spencer , Joe Grifasi Main Genre Thriller Writers Alan J. Pakula , Scott Turow , Frank Pierson

8 ‘The Russia House’ (1990)

Directed by Fred Schepisi

The Russia House explored many of the Cold War tensions that were very present in the original Clancy novels, as they were written and released at a time in which the United States and the Soviet Union were constantly monitoring each other’s military developments to ensure that they were prepared for a potential war to break out. Although most audiences would have known him best for playing James Bond in seven different films over the years, Sean Connery succeeds in giving a grounded performance as a regretful, older spy who begins to reflect on what a lifetime of working in espionage has actually done for him.

The Russia House does include a lot of action-packed stunt pieces or extended chases, but it does examine the hallmarks of patriotism in a way that may be appealing to those that enjoy Clancy’s work.

The Russia House

7 ‘The Informant!’ (2009)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

The Informant! is an unusual espionage thriller in which an unlikely hero is selected to be a spy; this is a premise that many Jack Ryan fans may be familiar with, as at the beginning of the Amazon Prime series, Krasinski’s version of the character claimed to be an analyst with no knowledge of (or interest in) field missions that would place him in the middle of danger.

The Informant! stars Matt Damon in one of his most underrated performances as Mike Whitacre, a whistleblower on the ASM price fixing scandal who was recruited to sell out his former employers, and ended up embezzling millions of dollars for himself. As with any film directed by Steven Soderbergh, The Informant! Has an extraordinary attention-to-detail, and breaks down some very nuanced topics in a manner that actually makes sense to those who are not experts.

The Informant! Release Date September 17, 2009 Director Steven Soderbergh Cast Matt Damon , Lucas McHugh Carroll , Eddie Jemison , Rusty Schwimmer , Craig Ricci Shaynak , Tom Papa Runtime 108 Main Genre Comedy Writers Scott Z. Burns , Kurt Eichenwald Tagline Based on a tattle-tale. Website http://www.theInformantmovie.com/ Expand

6 ‘Jack Reacher’ (2012)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie

Jack Reacher is a character and franchise that is often compared to Jack Ryan, as they are both morally upstanding spies who often come into conflict with figures of authority that they feel have overstepped their duties. While Lee Child’s novels were eventually adapted into another popular Amazon Prime spy streaming series, the first Jack Reacher film adaptation starring Tom Cruise still managed to capture the spirit of the source material.

Jack Reacher shows Cruise at his most primal and incisive; his version of Reacher is an experienced military contractor who is brought into solving cases relating to a national tragedy. Cruise may be far shorter than Reacher is described as being in the novels, but it doesn’t take very long into Jack Reacher for him to sell the idea that he has advanced military training,and could easily take down his opponents.

5 ‘Argo’ (2012)

Directed by Ben Affleck

Argo explores the creative problem techniques that spies use to save lives in situations that could potentially start international tensions, a theme that is very present throughout the Jack Reacher franchise. Loosely based on a true story, Argo centers on the CIA agent Tony Mendez (Ben Affleck), who puts together the crew for a fake movie in order to go undercover in Iran to rescue hostages that were taken captive during a political uprising.

Argo marked a major step forward for Affleck, who both gave an empathetic performance as an unlikely hero, and proved that as a filmmaker he was capable of creating prolonged moments of suspense and intrigue. It certainly served as a redemption for the disappointing version of Ryan that he portrayed in the 2002 prequel film The Sum of All Fears, which didn’t quite crack the tone of Clancy’s novels.

Argo Acting under the cover of a Hollywood producer scouting a location for a science fiction film, a CIA agent launches a dangerous operation to rescue six Americans in Tehran during the U.S. hostage crisis in Iran in 1979. Release Date March 22, 2012 Director Ben Affleck Cast Ben Affleck , Bryan Cranston , Alan Arkin , John Goodman , Victor Garber , Tate Donovan Runtime 120 minutes Main Genre Biography Writers Chris Terrio , Tony Mendez , Joshuah Bearman Tagline The movie was fake, the mission was real. Website http://argothemovie.warnerbros.com/ Expand

4 ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ (2012)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Zero Dark Thirty is a psychological war thriller that examines many of the same manhunt and espionage techniques that are seen throughout the Jack Ryan franchise; the only major difference is that Zero Dark Thirty is based on real events, as Kathryn Bigelow’s Best Picture nominated masterpiece focused on the real CIA director (Jessica Chastain) who helped locate, identify, and eventually execute Osama bin Laden.

Bigelow goes deep in her exploration of the tactics that the CIA used, and certainly elicited some controversy when it came to the way in which the film seemed to lionize the use of torture. Regardless of how viewers interpret the political statements that it was trying to make, Zero Dark Thirty is excellently put together by one of the greatest living directors in the action genre, and is worth watching purely for its visceral qualities.

Zero Dark Thirty A chronicle of the decade-long hunt for al-Qaeda terrorist leader Osama bin Laden after the September 2001 attacks and his death at the hands of the Navy S.E.A.L.s Team 6 in May 2011. Release Date December 19, 2012 Director Kathryn Bigelow Cast Kyle Chandler , Jennifer Ehle , Harold Perrineau Jason Clarke , Reda Kateb , Jessica Chastain Runtime 157 Main Genre Drama Writers Mark Boal Tagline The greatest manhunt in history. Website http://zerodarkthirty-movie.com/ Expand

3 ‘13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi’ (2016)

Directed by Michael Bay

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi was the first project that proved that Krasinski had a more serious side to him, as previously viewers would have most closely associated him with his performance as Jim in the American version of The Office. 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi is based on the real, controversial Benghazi crisis, and allowed Krasinski to show depth with his performance as a real American hero who risked his life to defend the outpost he was assigned to protect.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi served as a major comeback for Michael Bay, who many critics seemed to feel had lost his way after spending too much of his career dedicated to making Transformers sequels. If nothing else, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi proved that Bay was capable of telling more mature stories.

13 Hours 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi is a biographical action movie based on a Mitchell Zuckoff book of the same name. Its narrative centers around six Annex Security Team members who defended an American diplomatic compound in Libya from waves of militant attacks in September of 2012. attacks The movie had a budget of around $50m and was filmed predominantly in Malta and Morocco. Release Date January 14, 2016 Director Michael Bay Cast John Krasinski , James Badge Dale , Pablo Schreiber , David Denman , Dominic Fumusa , Max Martini Runtime 144 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Chuck Hogan , Mitchell Zuckoff Studio Paramount Pictures Tagline In 2012, the threat level in Benghazi, Libya was deemed "critical". When everything went wrong, six men had the courage to do what was right. Website http://www.thirteenhoursmovie.com/ Expand

2 ‘War Dogs’ (2016)

Directed by Todd Phillips

War Dogs explores many of the themes about international terrorism and weapons trafficking that are addressed in the Jack Ryan series, but is told from the perspective of the dealers and suppliers that seek to benefit from the violent situation. Based on a wild true story, War Dogs stars Miles Teller and Jonah Hill as two childhood friends who begin scoring major contracts to supply guns to the United States military during the conflicts in the Middle East.

War Dogs was able to take an interesting perspective on international conflict, as it showed how harmful American ignorance could be when those in power refused to hold themselves accountable. If there was ever a film that needed Ryan to come in and save the day by uprooting the conspiracy and finding a peaceful solution to the conflict, it would be War Dogs.

War Dogs Loosely based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim Diveroli, who won a three hundred million dollar contract from the Pentagon to arm America's allies in Afghanistan. Release Date August 19, 2016 Director Todd Phillips Cast Miles Teller , Steve Lantz , Gregg Weiner , David Packouz , Eddie Jemison , Julian Sergi Runtime 114 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Stephen Chin , Todd Phillips , Jason Smilovic , Guy Lawson Studio Warner Bros. Tagline An American dream. Expand

1 ‘Allied’ (2016)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

Allied is an old-fashioned World War II drama that has no qualms about paying homage to the “Golden Age of Cinema;” while the Ryan films and show feel somewhat nostalgic for a classical sense of espionage, Allied is a throwback to an even older generation of World War II adventure and thrillers that were made in the aftermath of the conflict’s actual conclusion in 1945.

Allied examines many of the moral quandaries that the Ryan films do, as it focuses on an American spy (Brad Pitt) who questions his loyalties when the woman (Marion Cotillard) that he fell in love with is accused of potentially being a Nazi spy. Like the Ryan films, Allied is smart, thrilling, and occasionally quite emotional entertainment aimed at adults, and it is odd that it feels like such an oddity when compared to the other projects that Hollywood seems to have no issues churning out on a yearly basis.

Allied Release Date November 17, 2016 Director Robert Zemeckis Cast Brad Pitt , Vincent Ebrahim , Xavier De Guillebon , Marion Cotillard , Camille Cottin , Michael McKell Runtime 121 Main Genre Thriller Writers Steven Knight Studio Paramount Picture, GK Films and New Regency Tagline The enemy is listening. Website http://www.facebook.com/AlliedMovie/ Expand

