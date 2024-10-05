To be perfectly blunt, and despite what that headline might say, you probably didn’t love Joker: Folie à Deux, the provocative courtroom drama/musical/psychological thriller/romance film that serves as a sequel to 2019’s Joker. That film felt self-contained, with Folie à Deux rather boldly adding another perhaps unneeded chapter to the whole thing, throwing Lady Gaga into the mix and wading into some unexpected areas genre-wise.

It was a little easier to compare Joker to other movies, given how it borrowed from the likes of Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy quite liberally. Joker: Folie à Deux also has a few movies from the past that it either references or feels reminiscent of, but the process of finding and comparing such titles proves to be a little more abstract. Whether you loved (again, unlikely) Joker: Folie à Deux, or tolerated it enough to want to see something comparable in one way or another, the following films have ties to Todd Phillips’s sequel; some obvious, and some not so much.

10 'Chicago' (2002)

Director: Rob Marshall

Image via Miramax

Chicago is probably the movie that most prominently comes to mind when trying to find potential influences on Joker: Folie à Deux. Both films spend most of their scenes either in prison or in a courtroom, feature musical numbers interspersed throughout, and – to some degree – comment upon themes surrounding the fame or infamy of people standing trial for crimes that involved people dying.

In contrast to Joker: Folie à Deux, Chicago is a good deal more lively, funny/satirical, creative, and memorable when it comes to staging its big music numbers. Much of the singing and choreography in Joker: Folie à Deux blurs together and fails to stand out, whereas Chicago embraces being a musical more wholeheartedly and feels like a more confident picture overall. It has things to say while showcasing songs to be sung, and, most importantly, has some genuine fun while doing so.

9 'One from the Heart' (1982)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Close

Joker: Folie à Deux came out around the same time as Megalopolis, another divisive 2024 movie that at least had more passion than the Joker sequel, albeit while also feeling debatably messier. Megalopolis feels like it could be a swansong for Francis Ford Coppola, who’s made his fair share of big, risky films since blowing up in the 1970s, with One from the Heart standing out in this regard.

It’s a colorful, unusually paced, uniquely dreamy, and oftentimes scattershot romance film that also happens to be a musical, presenting itself in bold and colorful ways while telling a sometimes emotionally difficult story about falling in and out of love. Big risks like One from the Heart and Megalopolis don’t often pay off, but the medium of film is ultimately made better by people like Coppola really going for broke and doing unexpected things.

Rent on Apple TV

8 'Dancer in the Dark' (2000)

Director: Lars von Trier

Image by Constantin Film

A full-on arthouse musical that aims to be subversive and downbeat, Dancer in the Dark is a movie about a working-class single mother who loves musicals. She does what she can to get by, but finds herself slowly losing her eyesight as the film goes on. Things get much worse for her when she ends up getting accused of committing a terrible crime for which the consequences could be deadly.

It’s a film with very little hope; only hints and there, if you're able to wade through all the sad stuff (and it is very sad). But there’s a blending of fantastical music numbers, the crime genre, and psychological drama that’s broadly comparable to Joker: Folie à Deux, albeit with a very different style. Dancer in the Dark is, while potentially divisive, also a good deal better than Folie à Deux, feeling like a more complete and coherent artistic statement.

Watch on Tubi

7 'Annette' (2021)

Director: Leos Carax

Image via UGC Distribution

People are likely to find Joker: Folie à Deux weird and/or surprising, but it feels like baby’s first weird movie compared to something like Annette, which feels like it was scientifically constructed to be as strange as possible. It combines a committed Adam Driver performance, unsettling direction from Leos Carax, a creepy puppet, a strange screenplay by Sparks, intentionally unfunny stand-up comedy, and consistently weird songs to create a fascinating sort-of mess of a movie.

Why “sort of”? Because Annette kind of works, at least in bursts. It might seem like a love-it-or-hate-it film on the surface, but it’s easy to have a more nuanced reaction here, admiring certain scenes and qualities while being confused or bored by other parts of the film. Its provocative and out-there elements nonetheless leave more of a mark than Joker: Folie à Deux’s comparable qualities, though.

Annette Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 6, 2021 Director Leos Carax Cast Adam Driver , Marion Cotillard , Simon Helberg , Rebecca Dyson-Smith , Dominique Dauwe , Wim Opbrouck Runtime 139 Main Genre Romance

6 'The Batman' (2022)

Director: Matt Reeves

Image via Warner Bros.

You could point to any number of DC movies and recommend them to anyone interested in seeing more movies that are even slightly related to Joker: Folie à Deux. That would be a bit too easy to do (or Deux), though, especially if one were to say “Watch Joker if you liked Joker: Folie à Deux.” So to pay some lip service to the broader DC universe – fractured though it may be – one might as well just say watch The Batman.

This 2022 film exists in what’s almost certainly a different universe from the world found in the Joker movies, but there’s a darkness to both Joker (2019) and The Batman (2022), as well as a notable de-emphasis on action, compared to most comic book movies. The Batman is also just really good at what it tries to do, and has an undeniably bold and memorable atmosphere throughout. It’s a good antidote to the much more all-over-the-shop Joker: Folie à Deux.