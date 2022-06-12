Whether you like it or not, the Jurassic Park series has surpassed the decades and remained a consistent cult classic to generations of viewers. Since 1993, audiences have followed the rejuvenation tale of one of the greatest creatures on Earth: Jeff Goldblum.

No, but seriously, what we're really talking about is dinosaurs. Since the premiere of Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park and the sequels that followed - Jurassic Park: The Lost World, and Jurassic Park III - we've been able to catch a glimpse of what the world would be like if we lived amongst dinosaurs. And unsurprisingly, the reality is that it wouldn't be so great. Believe it or not, between humans and dinosaurs, humans are lower on the food chain. Shocking!

As technology developed, so did the concept of Jurassic Park, and in 2015, we were introduced to Jurassic World. Continued from the same storyline as Jurassic Park, audiences followed Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Bryce Dallas Howard (The Help) as they dealt with the chaos that, naturally, a dinosaur park would cause. Jurassic World: Dominion is the latest in the long line from the franchise to be released. The wildly exceptional element in this film, however, is that the storyline doesn't just follow Pratt and Dallas Howard's characters, but also features original cast members. The likes of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will once again be gracing our screens. How lucky are we?

Naturally, once you've seen Jurassic World: Dominion, you'll be in the adventure mood. We've compiled a list of the movies we think will keep that mood alive once you've left movie theaters with the adrenaline pumping and your energy at an all-time high.

One of the greatest performances from any of the Jurassic Park films is none other than New Zealand actor Sam Neill. Since his 1977 performance in Sleeping Dogs, Neill has become an exceptionally versatile actor who has worked across the globe in both national and international productions. Despite being a different pace to the films in the Jurassic Park franchise, Hunt for the Wilderpeople still resonates with much of what the film series embodies: humor, adventure, and Sam Neill's "majesticalness". Released in 2016 and directed by Taika Waititi, the movie was filmed and set on location in the New Zealand wilderness.

The movie follows the story of young orphan Ricky Baker, played by Julian Dennison (Deadpool II) who is placed in the foster care of Bella Faulkner (Rima Te Wiata) and her husband Hec (Sam Neill). After some bad life decisions and a tragic event, Ricky goes on the run from child protection services with his "Uncle Hec", braving the wilderness that begins at his back door. There is nothing more hilarious than New Zealand humor, and though Hunt for the Wilderpeople is a story of friendship, survival, and being one with nature, it's also a film that will guarantee a split in your side and a tear in your eye.

If there's something people can agree on globally, it's that Taika Waititi is not only a terrific director, but he's arguably one of the funniest men in Hollywood. With the potential to turn an action film into something full of genuine humor, Waititi did the unexpected: he made a Marvel film a proper comedy. The Marvel franchise has earned millions and millions at the box office, with each film becoming more successful and suspenseful than the next. But a film in the franchise that was arguably the turning point for the series from serious action films to action films that were also filled with smart and witty comedy, was Thor: Ragnarok.

While he kept the core elements of what made Thor Thor, and what makes a Marvel film Marvel, he also cast his own unique spin on the film. Much like Jurassic World, where the chaos of the situation is made light of by Pratt's humor, Thor: Ragnarok is the perfect film to watch that will quench all of your humor, adventure, and Jeff Goldblum needs.

Since its release in 1975, there is no movie soundtrack that people will recognize more than: "ba-dum." Jaws was a terrifying film for its time, and definitely enough to persuade anyone in their right mind to stay out of the water. The ultimate adventure film of the 70s, it preceded the original Jurassic Park and helped to pave the way for blockbuster movies. A great film to watch if you want the anticipation that comes with a dinosaur being camouflaged in the undergrowth, or someone being just out of reach of the clutches of a terrifying monster, Jaws is the perfect follow-up to Jurassic World: Dominion.

If not for the action, then at least watch the film for the props. For a time when visual effects were few and far between, Jaws is a great film to compare to any from the Jurassic Park franchise, if only to appreciate and respect just how far visual effects have developed since the 70s.

"A game for those to seek to find, a way to leave their world behind..." There is no eerier phrase as far as we're concerned. In 1995, director Joe Johnston released the fantasy adventure Jumanji. We all love a good board game, and the concept of a board game sucking you to its core sounds both enthralling and terrifying, but when it comes to Jumanji, it is only pure terror. The film documents the disappearance of Alan Parrish (Adam Hann-Byrd) in 1969 after he starts playing the game with his friend Sarah Whittle (Laura Bell Bundy). Fast-forward twenty-six years later, and there's a new family who have bought the abandoned Parrish home.

Judy (Kirsten Dunst) and her brother Peter (Bradley Pierce) somewhat accidentally become involved in the game but to continue, they have to find the original players. Judy and Peter are much like Jurassic Park brother and sister duo Lex (Ariana Richards) and Tim (Joseph Mazello), or the brothers from Jurassic World, Zach (Nick Robinson) and Gray (Ty Simpkins). It's crazy to think what siblings who don't have a lot in common can achieve, but it's only when they push their differences aside that they realize just how similar they truly are.

If you live in middle America, one of the most terrifying things you may ever encounter is a twister. Written by Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton, the 1996 film Twister follows a gang of scientists that call themselves "storm chasers", as they develop new technology to help the weather bureau have more time to alert residents of severe weather warnings.

The film stars Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as a couple who have just endured separation from their marriage. Unfortunately, fate throws them back together. With the common goal to finally gain the scientific data they've been working towards for their entire careers, the only thing that can stop their perseverance is perhaps debris. Much like Jurassic World: Dominion, Twister is full of adventure, anticipation, and the fear that there's something big looming.

Animals gain control of the human world through the use of human technology - sound familiar? There's no film that's more like Jurassic World: Dominion than Rise of the Planet of the Apes. You might say that by this point in filmmaking, humans would have learned their lesson. Apparently not! We never seem to learn, and thank god we don't, because it's always a great concept for blockbuster adventure movies.

The 2011 film follows Caesar (Andy Serkis), a chimpanzee who can think and react like humans after being exposed to a specific drug introduced to him by his owner, Will (James Franco). After an injustice is posed against Caesar, he decides to lead a mass uprising against humankind. In the Jurassic World series, audiences learn about a new breed of dinosaur - a hybrid between a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Velociraptor, and various other species. What's most terrifying about the creature is that it has the capacity to learn, much like Caesar in Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Dinosaur (2000)

If there is something that I remember being totally thrilled by as a child, it was Dinosaur. Directed by Ralph Zondag and Eric Leighton, and released in 2000, the film showcased its incredible use of visual effects, by almost developing a "live-action" cartoon. A herd of herbivorous dinosaurs is migrating together to find a large source of water and their idea of an oasis. On the way, they must run from the dreaded carnivores who threaten the extinction of their species, as well as the natural elements.

Much like The Land Before Time, this is a story about dinosaurs, told by dinosaurs. Starring D.B Sweeney as Aladar, our leading dinosaur, and Hayden Panettiere as our leading lemur (you'll have to watch the film to understand) the film documents what's possible when different species work together as a team. Suitable for younger viewers, this is a very family-friendly film to watch if you're looking for the thrill of Jurassic World, without the gore.

Released in 2014, Guardians of the Galaxy was another Marvel film from the franchise that embodied a perfect balance between action and comedy. Though it's not humorous in the same way that Taika Waititi's style is, it made Marvel films more accessible to people who didn't want to take the action too seriously. Directed by James Gunn, the film features Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), also known to his friends as Star-Lord, who is abducted by alien thieves in 1988. After some thieving, a lot of things going wrong, some running, and new friendships being made, it's up to the Guardians of the Galaxy to inevitably save the day.

The cast also features Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, and Karen Gillan as Nebula. Though Chris Pratt is arguably a bit of a rebellious psycho who just loves his 80s music in the Marvel series, his character in many ways is similar to Owen in Jurassic World. He's a leader to his friends, he works (relatively) well under pressure, and some of his best friends are weird and wacky creatures.