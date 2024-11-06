Korean dramas can be a hit or miss in the drama world. With their cheesy and corny dialogue and fun but sometimes unnecessary tropes, fans love Korean dramas for good reason: because oftentimes, they are uplifting stories and messages on love, they include plenty of good yet comedic dialogue, and they move viewers like no other film or TV show. But sometimes the K-drama world can be a bit overwhelming. After all, the selection is huge, and sometimes, you watch all that is available.

But that is the least of a K-drama fan's concern because there are other films out there that carry the essence of a K-drama (minus the unique editing). Though not quite like K-dramas, some American films can essentially be Korean dramas due to their surprising similarities, themes, and whole (or heartbreaking) messages. Ranging from Anne Hathaway's romantic "The Idea of You" to Adam Sandler's hilarious "Just Go With It," here is a list of films to enjoy for those who love Korean dramas.

10 'The Idea of You' (2024)

Directed by Michael Showalter

Divorced mother Solène Marchand (Anne Hathaway) is the owner of an art gallery. One day, she has a weekend to herself, and her husband bails on their daughter's trip to Coachella. This leaves Solène no choice but to take her daughter, Izzy, and her friends. While there, Solène meets one of the lead singers of August Moon, a boyband, and the two form an unusually intimate connection.

The Idea of You has fanfiction vibes written all over it. It's every woman's dream come true to date a super-famous singer or artist. But what makes The Idea of You similar to K-dramas in the fact that it is unbelievably cheesy, and the storyline itself is almost too good to be true. Though it deals with mature themes such as age difference, hook-up culture, and relationship problems, the core idea that a woman is able to win the heart of a male artist so easily is reminiscent of K-dramas, like So I Married an Anti-Fan or I Picked Up a Celebrity on the Street.

9 'To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before' (2018)

Directed by Susan Johnson

Based on a book by Jenny Han, To All the Boys I've Loved Before is a romance story following junior high school student Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) as she navigates high school after her sister sends out letters addressed to her past crushes. However, one crush, Peter (Noah Centineo), offers a proposal: they fake date so that he can make his ex-girlfriend jealous while making Josh (Israel Broussard), another recipient, think that she is interested in someone else.

An enemies-to-lovers and fake-dating love story, To All the Boys I've Loved Before is another story that is reminiscent of love stories in Korean dramas. Enemies-to-lovers is such a popular and beloved trope that it is seen in various famous K-dramas like Boys Over Flowers, Cheese in the Trap, and Full House. Those who love these type of stories will undoubtedly also love this film, and there are some pretty cheesy moments to get the butterflies going.

8 'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

Directed by Jon M. Chu

Based on a novel by the same name, written by Kevin Kwan, Crazy Rich Asians follows professor Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding) for a wedding. However, though Rachel and Nick are happy with each other, their class differences pose a problem to Nick's mother.

Like a more mature K-drama, Crazy Rich Asians follows the traditional story of a wealthy mother who does not approve of her son or daughter's love interest. This is commonly seen in K-dramas like Boys Over Flowers and Heirs, and it makes viewers frustrated because the lack of approval results in a complicated relationship between the lead couple. However, these couples persevere in love stories, making for an endearing love story.

7 'She’s the Man' (2006)

Directed by Andy Fickman

When Viola Hastings (Amanda Bynes) decides to cover for her twin brother at his boarding school, she discovers how hard it really is to pretend to be someone you're not. While falling for the soccer team's captain Duke (Channing Tatum), Viola must navigate through various challenges while pretending to be both her brother and herself.

Interestingly enough, She's the Man is an adaption of Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare, which is a romantic comedy. While challenging gender-assigned roles and stereotypes at the time, She's the Man is a beautifully written romantic comedy that will make viewers laugh and empathize with Viola. Not to mention, there is some suspense and tension as Viola attempts to keep her real identity a secret. K-drama fans who enjoy the switch-up and disguise trope—You're Beautiful, Coffee Prince, Secret Garden—will undoubtedly have a blast watching She's the Man.

She's the Man Release Date March 17, 2006 Director Andy Fickman Runtime 105 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Ewan Leslie , Karen McCullah Lutz , Kirsten Smith

Directed by Peter Segal

Womanizer Henry Roth (Adam Sandler) is afraid of long-term commitments. To avoid them, he dates tourists instead of locals. But then one day he meets Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore), who he learns has anterograde amnesia after a traumatic accident. Henry spends his days with her, and he finds himself falling for her, despite her not remembering him each time.

Amnesia is a popular trope in Korean dramas, and for good reason. It affects the romance between leads or other characters, adding to the emotional tension of the show. While it can be an annoying trope that TV needs to abandon, when done in good taste, it can lead to an emotionally beautiful watch. Some Korean dramas that deal with amnesia include Boys Over Flowers, Fated to Love You, and Shopping King Louie. A wonderful romantic comedy, fans of the amnesia trope will undoubtedly love 50 First Dates.

5 'Pride and Prejudice' (2005)

Directed by Joe Wright

Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) is one of three sisters who are to be married off eventually, though no bachelor catches her eye—at least, except for the snobbish Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen). The two find themselves at odds with each other, at least, until they find themselves falling for each other.

Pride and Prejudice is a classic romance film featuring an enemies-to-lovers storyline between Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy. With such a complicated dynamic, viewers who love the enemies-to-lovers story in K-dramas—Scarlet Heart Ryeo: Moon Lovers, Emergency Couple, and Full House—will love Pride and Prejudice. It's so popular that there is a Korean remake starring Kim Go-eun.

Pride and Prejudice (2005) Sparks fly when spirited Elizabeth Bennet meets single, rich, and proud Mr. Darcy. But Mr. Darcy reluctantly finds himself falling in love with a woman beneath his class. Can each overcome their own pride and prejudice? Release Date September 11, 2005 Director joe wright Cast Keira Knightley , Matthew Macfadyen Runtime 127 Minutes Main Genre Drama

4 'About Time' (2013)

Directed by Richard Curtis

Twenty-one-year-old Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) learns that the men of the family can travel to the past. Tim decides to use this newfound power to change and improve his love life, though he finds himself disappointed the first time he makes the attempt, realizing love cannot be altered. However, he attempts again when he meets Mary (Rachel McAdams) and hits it off with her, though when he goes back in time to help someone in need, he changes his future with Mary.

Both comedic and emotionally endearing, About Time is a sweet, meaningful film about taking life one day at a time and appreciating all its little blessings. It makes use of a time travel concept and uses it to blur the emotional lines between past and present, creating for a somewhat sad yet wholesome story about the different types of love. Those who enjoy wholesome time travel K-dramas like Familiar Wife and Tomorrow With You will love About Time.

About Time At the age of 21, Tim discovers he can travel in time and change what happens and has happened in his own life. His decision to make his world a better place by getting a girlfriend turns out not to be as easy as you might think. Release Date September 4, 2013 Director Richard Curtis Cast Domhnall Gleeson , Rachel McAdams , Bill Nighy , Tom Hollander , Margot Robbie , Lydia Wilson , Lindsay Duncan , Richard Cordery Runtime 123 minutes Writers Richard Curtis

3 'The Time Traveler’s Wife' (2009)

Directed by Robert Schwentke

Henry DeTamble (Eric Bana) is a librarian with an odd genetic disorder: he can time travel, though it is absolutely sporadic. Then he meets the love of his life, Clare (Rachel McAdams), and they get married, but his spontaneous time traveling leads to difficulties for the two lovers.

The Time Traveler's Wife, despite having its own problematic aspects, is a tragic film from start to finish. Being unable to control his time traveling, Henry is at the mercy of time and fate itself, and so is his wife. A beautifully heartbreaking film, The Time Traveler's Wife is a story of love, even when fate attempts to tear them apart. Fans of Scarlet Heart Ryeo: Moon Lovers and Goblin will appreciate the theme and overall story of The Time Traveler's Wife.

2 'Notting Hill' (1999)

Directed by Roger Michell

Divorced William Thacker (Hugh Grant) owns a book store in Notting Hill. One day, Hollywood star Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) visits his shop and purchases a book. This chance encounter leads to a spontaneous kiss between William and Anna leads to a full-blown affair.

Notting Hill is a classic romantic comedy that is just plain fun. It's a feel-good movie exploring the complex relationship between two individuals from completely different worlds, leading to a beautifully developed romance that viewers will swoon over. Dealing with classic romantic comedy tropes, K-dramas similar to this film include Crash Landing on You, Boys Over Flowers, and Cheese in the Trap.

Notting Hill Starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, Notting Hill is a romantic comedy that tells the story of a charming British bookseller who falls in love with an American movie star. Released in 1999, the romantic comedy written by Bridget Jones's Diary and Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis was a critical and box office success. Release Date May 28, 1999 Director Roger Michell Cast Julia Roberts , Hugh Grant , Richard McCabe , Rhys Ifans , James Dreyfus , Dylan Moran Runtime 124 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Richard Curtis Expand

1 'Just Go With It' (2011)

Directed by Dennis Dugan

Before his wedding, Danny Maccabee (Adam Sandler) learns that his soon-to-be wife has been cheating on him, only marrying him for his success. Heartbroken, Danny decides to pretend to be married to avoid commitment, and years down the road, he asks his assistant Katherine (Jennifer Aniston) to pretend to be his ex-wife so that he could continue to see a woman that he likes. However, little do Danny and Katherine know, they end up falling for each other.

Another lighthearted romantic comedy, Just Go With It is an extremely fun and exhilarating film that is filled with cliches, tropes, and plenty of funny moments that will have the viewer laughing. This is a charming film that viewers will want to come back to, time and time again, and even though it's not an exceptionally deep film, it's a fun one that is worth the rewatch. Similar K-dramas include Marry My Husband, which is similar in terms of story and overall vibe,

Just Go With It Release Date February 10, 2011 Director Dennis Dugan Cast Nicole Kidman , Nick Swardson , Brooklyn Decker , Bailee Madison Adam Sandler , Jennifer Aniston Runtime 110 Main Genre Comedy Writers Allan Loeb , Timothy Dowling , I.A.L. Diamond , Abe Burrows , Pierre Barillet , Jean-Pierre Grédy Expand

