It's been seven years since the apes last graced the screen. Now, the rebooted Planet of the Apes trilogy adds a fourth film to its canon, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, with the events taking place generations after War for the Planet of the Apes as a new tyrannical leader emerges to solidify apes' control of the world. The latest installment stars Owen Teague, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and more using motion capture suits to provide their primate counterparts with foundational movements and facial expressions.

After watching every Planet of the Apes movie in order (original and reboot), where should viewers turn next? Kingdom spans multiple genres, casting a wide net for audiences seeking similar titles that explore technically stunning filmmaking styles, in-depth world-building franchises, ideological conflicts and society disparities, or a good old-fashioned post-apocalyptic survival tale. Those who enjoyed the packaging and delivery of this franchise are sure to enjoy these picks.

10 'The Book of Eli' (2010)

Directed by Albert Hughes & Allen Hughes

A swing that was not quite a hit and not quite a miss for the Hughes brothers, The Book of Eli is still a worthy watch for Kingdom's shared viewership. Denzel Washington stars as the titular hero, Eli, as he treks across a desolate post-apocalyptic America, possessing a powerful resource that can restore humanity. Gary Oldman and Mila Kunis co-star in this dystopian action flick.

The Book of Eli presents a worst-case scenario for humanity in its given circumstances, much like Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes demonstrates with the intelligence shift between humans and apes. Eli and Kingdom's Mae (Freya Allan) are similar characters; Mae's search for the special book inside the bunker to deliver hope back to the humans shares similarities with Eli's journey protecting his world's last bit of hope. Both are determined to restore humanity, no matter the cost.

9 'Deep Blue Sea' (1999)

Directed by Renny Harlin

A B-horror movie that's evolved into a shark-week icon, Deep Blue Sea shares some surprising parallels with Kingdom, making it not the first movie that comes to mind but one that should. In an offshore research facility, scientists search for the cure to Alzheimer's by using great white sharks as their trial subjects. Their promising results come at a deadly cost as the test sharks become highly intelligent and instigate a deadly game of hide-and-seek as they flood the facility.

It's a so-bad-it's-good horror movie whose 90s precursory plot is the basis for the rebooted franchise: what happens when tests in a laboratory backfire, and the roles reverse between predator and prey? Obviously, Deep Blue Sea is a horror film for a reason and not a social commentary piece like Kingdom. However, both films question the ethics and logic of animal testing while steering audiences to root for the bodily autonomy of the non-human characters.

8 'I Am Legend' (2007)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

A page-to-screen adaptation, I Am Legend is sure to satisfy the sci-fi audiences seeking more virus-based chaos, like the one that launched the rebooted Planet of the Apes movies. Robert Neville (Will Smith) and his dog Sam are seemingly the sole survivors in New York City following a viral plague that turns patients into bloodthirsty beings. A skilled scientist, Neville studies his immunity to the virus while observing and evading the highly intelligent infected in hopes of finding a cure.

Like Kingdom, I Am Legend utilizes motion capture techniques to bring the infected to life, and while it is nowhere near as clean, it still allows audiences to witness the technology's evolution. These movies also share the psychologically taxing effects of carrying a heavy burden alone. Neville knows his immunity is the key, and his trials keep failing; meanwhile, Noa (Owen Teague) and Mae reckon with intense coming-of-age journeys in an unforgiving world.

7 'The Jungle Book' (2016)

Directed by Jon Favreau

This live-action remake is the perfect companion for the Apes movies for surface-level reasons and deep-rooted ideological elements. Using masterfully executed CGI, The Jungle Book brings to life the characters of Rudyard Kipling's famous tale of the boy Mowgli (Neel Sethi), who is being hunted and driven from the jungle he calls home by the menacing tiger Shere Khan (Idris Elba).

Besides the obvious animal characters and stunning performances, The Jungle Book is an interesting watch after Kingdom when considering their emphasis on the law of the jungle. Shere Khan, Proximus (Kevin Durand), and Noa hold strong interpretations of the laws that rule their worlds, providing the basis for how both sides overcome adversity to coexist or remain adversaries until a bitter end. Not only are the characters analyzing their belief system and societal hierarchy, but the audience gets involved too when choosing who to identify with.

6 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

For audiences needing another franchise to fixate on, there's no doubt returning to Jurassic Park will satisfy that craving. The iconic series begins when billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) funnels his money into genetic research to resurrect dinosaurs and open a theme park. When he invites his grandchildren, paleontologist Alan Grant (Sam Neill), paleobotanist Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), to tour the park, the prehistoric creatures break free and wreak havoc on their guests.

Jurassic Park and its subsequent films are a cinematic reminder not to mess with evolution and nature's balance. Natural and scientific evolution is a key factor in Kingdom and its set-up movies, making Jurassic Park an easy jump to watch. Kingdom is an example of humans forced to live regressively in the ape world as a consequence of their actions, while Jurassic Park progressively foreshadows that it will soon be the dinosaur's world if humans keep messing with evolution.

5 'Children of Men' (2006)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

A rather eerie film, considering it takes place in 2027, Children of Men checks multiple boxes for audiences scrolling for options after finishing a complete marathon of the Apes franchise. In a war-torn world, women have become infertile and the last child has died. Thus, the stakes have never been higher when Theo (Clive Owen), a former activist, agrees to help transport a pregnant woman to a haven.

The three-time Oscar-nominated feature co-stars Julianne Moore, Michael Caine, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Where it's similar to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is in its ravaged society. There is a clear divide between the other clans and Proximus, with conflicting beliefs on humans and the potential for coexistence. Children of Men serves as a cautionary tale while telling a dramatic story of preserving that one glimmer of hope in restoring order and peace.

4 'King Kong' (2005)

Directed by Peter Jackson

For another primate plot and classic remake, Peter Jackson's King Kong is the way to go. A group of filmmakers gets more than they bargained for when they arrive at Skull Island for their latest film and encounter cannibalistic natives and a giant ape named Kong. The ape soon falls in love with Anne Darrow (Naomi Watts), the film's leading lady.

The story of King Kong has been retold many times in classic and modern cinema, but selecting the Oscar-winning remake is a solid choice following Kingdom. King Kong marked one of Andy Serkis's first motion capture performances as an ape, foreshadowing the brilliance that would come with Rise of the Planet of the Apes. Kingdom and King Kong exist in the same genre merely for their formidable primate characters and their selective acceptance of mankind.

3 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Directed by George Miller

On the surface, Mad Max: Fury Road may seem like a hard sell to Kingdom fans, but once inside the runtime, it's an obvious choice. Earning wins for six of its ten Oscar nominations, this dystopian feature re-imagines director George Miller's post-apocalyptic world in which a drifter, Max (Tom Hardy), accompanies a group of women evading their unhinged leader and his entourage of terrifying road vehicles.

Fury Road parallels Kingdom in many ways. Like Kingdom's Noa, Max inevitably becomes a pawn in a larger scheme to establish civilization and escape ideologies that oppress rather than serve. Noa is a pawn in Proximus's hunger for power and Mae's plan to stop him while also advancing the human's attempts to regain control. Fury Road and Kingdom also demonstrate innovative filmmaking styles to build worlds that engross audiences, leaving them hungry for more.

2 'Avatar' (2009)

Directed by James Cameron

This blockbuster franchise checks almost every box for viewers searching for more after Kingdom. Written and directed by James Cameron, Avatar takes audiences into a fantastical future where humans plunder the alien world of Pandora for its powerful resources, threatening the local tribe, the Na'vi. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paraplegic Marine, embeds with the Na'vi to gather intel, but he soon falls in love with their way of life and must choose where his allegiance truly lies.

Avatar's motion capture technology laid the foundation for the Planet of the Apes franchise reboot, in which filmmakers utilized and adapted the same techniques to transform the actors into otherworldly creatures. Avatar and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes share a common thread of mankind's inexplicable ability to exploit and eliminate anything they don't understand, leading to their downfall.

1 'The Creator' (2023)

Directed by Gareth Edwards

A timely and intricate sci-fi feature, The Creator is an attractive choice for Kingdom audiences. This Oscar-nominated film takes place in a time when humans and AI robots are at war following a terrorist attack, presumably at the hands of the robots. A former soldier, Joshua (John David Washington), uncovers AI's most powerful weapon, a child-like robot he names Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles), who mankind seeks to destroy.

The Creator positions audiences to root for the antagonist (the human race) for a moment before shifting perspectives and advocating for their AI counterparts. Kingdom does the same thing with a few more entanglements, ricocheting the audience's sympathy for the ape to the humans and back to the apes. Both films commentate on mankind testing the limits of innovation and scientific advancement just enough to watch themselves become their own worst enemy as they cease to coexist with their creations.

