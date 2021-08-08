The concept of a mystery focused on a closed circle of suspects goes way back — like, all the way back to Victorian novelist Wilkie Collins — and has been a continual source of innovation within crime fiction. The closed-space mystery creates a pliable backdrop against which the smallest details become clues. In the 2019 film, Knives Out, all of the conventions of the murder mystery are executed flawlessly as detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) pieces together the very puzzling circumstances of the death of a wealthy mystery author who was found dead the morning after his birthday party.

Each family member that was present at the party is a suspect, making every dysfunctional aspect of every relationship a liability. While you’re waiting for the third installment in the franchise, check out these other mysteries. From classics to neo-noir to satirical takes on the detective, each of these pieces brings its own flavor of crime-solving entertainment.

10 'Fletch' (1985)

Directed by Michael Ritchie

Fletch injects a comedic twist into the classic whodunit, with SNL alum Chevy Chase front and center. In it, Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher, a resourceful reporter with a sharp tongue and a talent for disappearing in plain sight poses undercover to investigate a suspected drug operation. However, he soon finds himself entangled in a far more complex web of deceit.

Fletch isn't the typical detective story thanks to the healthy dose of humor thrown in by Chase's iconic portrayal of Fletch. Chase seamlessly blends comedic timing with detective skills, creating a character that's as funny as he is resourceful. The film follows Fletch as he goes undercover, encountering a web of lies and hidden agendas, similar to the complex mysteries unraveled in Knives Out. However, Fletch keeps things light with witty dialogue, hilarious disguises, and laugh-out-loud situations. Viewers who love the film can watch its underrated sequel Fletch Lives and the recent reboot released in 2022.

9 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

Directed by David Fincher

A wealthy family harbors a chilling secret in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, the second film adaptation of Stieg Larsson's acclaimed novel directed by David Fincher. When journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) is hired by Henrik Vanger (Christopher Plummer) to investigate the 40-year-old disappearance of his niece Harriet, he teams up with the enigmatic hacker Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara). Together, they embark on a dangerous journey while uncovering a series of violent crimes and dark secrets that have plagued the Vanger family for generations.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Knives Out share a genre-bending approach, combining intricate plots with a thrilling tone. Just like in Knives Out, every seemingly insignificant clue in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo leads deeper into the mystery, with every revelation shocking the audience. Both The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Knives Out also have headstrong female protagonists who are fiercely resilient while still vulnerable.

8 'Brick' (2005)

Directed by Rian Johnson

When it comes to finding a film like Knives Out, it’s perhaps most simple and satisfying to track Rian Johnson’s fingerprints on other projects. Over a decade before sneaking the voice of Joseph Gordon-Levitt into Knives Out, he cast Levitt as the leading sleuth in a high school neo-noir called Brick.

In it, a social outcast has to plunge himself into the complicated politics of the various cliques in order to solve his ex-girlfriend’s murder, a woman who he still loves and who — in one of her last known actions on earth — called him for help. Brick is a fascinating look at the power struggles at play in the teenage drug economy. The dialogue, sewn together with Johnson’s characteristic wit, is the driving force of this brooding mystery.

7 'Dial M for Murder' (1954)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock