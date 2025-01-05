Dark musical fantasy Labyrinth is hailed as a classic, and for good reason. With direction and puppets by Jim Henson and David Bowie in one of his most memorable acting roles, plus music he also wrote and performed, what's not to love? The film follows teenage girl Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) on her quest through a winding labyrinth to rescue her baby brother from the Goblin King after wishing him away while frustrated over another night of babysitting. Labyrinth was once a box-office flop with mixed reviews, but the movie has since become a cult classic, likely due in part to Bowie's involvement.

While Labyrinth did its unique brand of dark fantasy particularly well, it's not the only film to have done so. The 1980s, in particular, were marked by a number of dark fantasy films, from those directed towards children to others reinterpreting the genre for a more adult audience. The best films sharing similar themes deal with children, often young girls, being whisked away to another world, one far more dangerous than our own.

Your changes have been saved Labyrinth Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 27, 1986 Director Jim Henson Writers Terry Jones Cast David Bowie Christopher Malcolm , Toby Froud , Shelley Thompson , Jennifer Connelly Runtime 101 minutes Tagline Budget $25 million Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures , Columbia Pictures , Sony Expand

10 'MirrorMask' (2005)

Directed by Dave McKean

Image via Samuel Goldwyn Films

In a moment of anger, 15-year-old Helena (Stephanie Leonids) becomes fed up with her life in the circus with her parents and wants to live a normal life in MirrorMask, and she wishes her mother dead. Her mother then becomes gravely ill, and Helena finds herself in the bizarre world of the Dark Lands, made up of pictures Helena had drawn. The film was directed by Dave McKean, with a screenplay written by Neil Gaiman.

MirrorMask and Labyrinth both feature young girls wishing away loved ones in a moment of frustration, only to have their wish granted. They realize it’s not what they truly wanted, but it’s too late and they’re forced to go to great lengths, including other worlds, to fix things. Although the plot and execution of MirrorMask fall just short of other similar films, it still presents a fascinating and visually stunning world.

MirrorMask Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 25, 2005 Director Dave McKean Cast Stephanie Leonidas , Jason Barry , Rob Brydon , Gina McKee , Dora Bryan , Stephen Fry Runtime 104 minutes

9 'The Cat Returns' (2002)

Directed by Hiroyuki Morita

In the Japanese anime fantasy The Cat Returns, 17-year-old Haru (Chizuru Ikewaki) rescues a cat about to be hit by a truck and discovers he is actually Lune, the prince of cats. His father, the Cat King, brings Haru into their world. The film was directed by Hiroyuki Morita and produced by Studio Ghibli, and it is a spiritual successor to Whisper of the Heart. The English dub includes voiceover work by Anne Hathaway and Tim Curry.

Although not one of Studio Ghibli’s more well-known and beloved offerings, The Cat Returns is still a great, underrated film. It’s plenty of fun, with a lighthearted tone and wonderful humor—The Cat Kingdom in particular is a delight. While their plots are very different, Labyrinth and The Cat Returns share a few things in common, notably a teenage girl being whisked away into another world and learning some important lessons along the way.

The Cat Returns Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 13, 2005 Director Hiroyuki Morita Cast Chizuru Ikewaki , Yoshihiko Hakamada , Aki Maeda , Takayuki Yamada , Hitomi Sato , Kenta Satoi , Mari Hamada , Tetsu Watanabe , Yôsuke Saitô , Kumiko Okae , Tetsurô Tanba , Yô Ôizumi

8 'The Adventures of Baron Munchausen' (1988)

Directed by Terry Gilliam

Image via Columbia Pictures

A theater production about the impressive life of famed German aristocrat Baron Munchhausen is about to take place in the late 1800s The Adventures of Baron Munchhausen. A man comes forward claiming the performance is full of inaccuracies—and that he is the real Munchhausen (John Neville). The movie was based on the novel Baron Munchausen’s Narrative of his Marvellous Travels and Campaigns in Russia, and it was co-written and directed by Terry Gilliam, known for his work with Monty Python, particularly the animation.

The Adventures of Baron Munchhausen is quintessential Gilliam, with amazing visuals typical of his work and an impressive fantasy world only he could dream up. It also boasts an impressive star-studded cast, including Robin Williams and a young Uma Thurman in her first film role. It’s considered a fantasy film for adults which explores the idea that stories are more important than a straightforward, accurate retelling of events, while also making it difficult to discern reality from fantasy.

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 10, 1989 Director Terry Gilliam Cast John Neville , Eric Idle , Sarah Polley , Oliver Reed , Uma Thurman Jonathan Pryce , Valentina Cortese , Bill Patterson Runtime 126 Minutes

7 'The City of Lost Children' (1995)

Directed by Marc Caro and Jean-Pierre Jeunet