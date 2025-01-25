Taylor Sheridan's latest series Landman is a dive into the occupation of a landman, an individual employed by an oil company who interacts and negotiates with landowners for several purposes, mostly to acquire leases and rights for exploring minerals (mostly oil) on their land. The landman of the show is Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton, and he's the one who interacts with the public in the name of his director, Monty Miller, played by Jon Hamm.

The series focuses on Tommy's family a bit, too, but it's mostly about the day-to-day life of a landman and the troubles that can come up with his occupation, from oil rigs to legal issues. Since Landman's first season ended with an explosive episode, fans might want to see more of something similar before season two arrives. Fortunately, besides other Taylor Sheridan shows, there are movies set in arid Texas, or where characters are digging for oil, and even those that show Billy Bob Thornton in his best roles.

[info tag landman]

10 'Boom Town' (1940)

Starring Clark Gable and Spencer Tracy

Image via MGM

A beautiful and dramatic story of the American Dream, Boom Town represents two oil well explorers and friends who go from broke drillers to oil magnates within a span of ten years. Clark Gable portrays Big John McMasters, whose oil well exploration becomes successful after moving to New York; Spencer Tracy portrays Square John Sand, the less successful man of the two, who loses his oil business in South America. The two break up their friendship over a woman (Claudette Colbert), and decide each other's fates with the flip of a coin.

Boom Town shows the instability and malevolence of the oil industry, even in the 1940s, before it was exploited to impossible heights. Gable and Tracy portray their characters brilliantly, and the movie is a true Western drama at heart, blending it with some romance, comedy, and adventure. Fans of Landman will surely enjoy this star-studded throwback to the Golden Age of Hollywood, and may even be surprised by how much the idea of the American Dream hasn't changed since then.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Boom Town Release Date August 30, 1940 Runtime 119 minutes Director Jack Conway Writers John Lee Mahin Producers Sam Zimbalist Cast Clark Gable Big John McMasters

Spencer Tracy Square John Sand

Claudette Colbert Betsy Bartlett

Watch on Prime Video

9 'Beirut' aka 'The Negotiator' (2018)

Starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike

Image via Bleeker Street

Whoever watched Landman knows what happens to Jon Hamm's character at the end of season one; since Hamm has been a common lead in numerous TV series, from Mad Men to Fargo, it's rare to see him in any kind of feature film. There is one movie that fares similar to Landman in some ways, and it's Beirut, also known as The Negotiator (primarily in the UK). In it, Hamm portrays CIA negotiator and former US diplomat Mason Skiles.

The movie is set in 1982, and Skiles must return to Beirut after ten years and a personal tragedy experienced there to negotiate the freedom of an old friend. While it may not be fully Landman-coded - there's no oil exploration or burning Texas sun - fans who enjoy seeing Jon Hamm in these serious, heroic roles will enjoy Beirut for what it is. Beirut is one of Hamm's best roles, but it's also entertaining and captivating.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Beirut Release Date April 11, 2018 Director Brad Anderson Writers Tony Gilroy Cast Jon Hamm

Shea Whigham

Douglas Hodge Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



Watch on Netflix

8 'Local Hero' (1983)

Starring Burt Lancaster, Peter Riegert, and Peter Capaldi