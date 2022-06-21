One of the most highly anticipated movies of this year has finally been released, with Pixar fans everywhere storming their nearest cinema. Lightyear is a spinoff from the much-loved Toy Story saga, that follows the adventures of Buzz. The story is set a long time before he ends up in Andy's bedroom or even meets Woody and the gang, focusing on the early years of his career. Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) and the rest of his crew find themselves marooned on a hostile planet and must find a way to return home. The film also sees the return of the evil Emperor Zurg (James Brolin), a character that seems to be very Darth Vader-esque but of course, that is why we love him. Lightyear is nothing short of a stellar sci-fi movie, chronicling the intergalactic adventures of the world's most famous space ranger. Thankfully animation technology has come a long way since the early days of Toy Story, having transcended our expectations and evolved to what we witness in Lightyear today. So whether you loved the animation, the sci-fi theme, or perhaps even both, here is a list of sci-fi animated movies that will offer the same sweet satisfaction of a truly epic expedition into the unknown.

Image via Disney

Related:‘Lightyear’ Review: Buzz’s Solid Origin Story Has Pixar “Falling With Style”

Image via 20th Century Fox

Based on the children’s book The True Meaning of Smekday by Adam Rex, this sci-fi comedy takes place in the not-so-distant future, when Earth is invaded by aliens. The film centers on one particular alien named Oh (Jim Parsons) who is a fugitive on the run and a feisty young girl called Tip (Rihanna), whose mother has disappeared. Enemies at first, they eventually decide to help each other, realizing that they stand a better chance if they work together. Being hunted down by aliens and in an anxious search for Tip’s mom, the two gradually become the unlikeliest of friends and the strangest of heroes, as their peculiar quirks are what help them to save the world.

Watch on Netflix

Image via Disney

When a genetically-engineered extraterrestrial called Experiment 626 escapes his captors he seeks refuge on planet Earth, hiding in plain sight by impersonating a dog. Whilst he’s at the animal shelter, a rambunctious and slightly mischievous orphan decides to adopt him, naming him Stitch. The pair get into all kinds of trouble together, causing mayhem and destruction wherever they go, but they soon discover that their actions have very serious consequences. It is a heart-warming story about the importance of family and how love transcends our many differences, so be prepared for a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Watch on Disney+

This coming-of-age film is loosely adapted from the 1883 novel Treasure Island, an epic adventure story of exploration and pirates. Treasure Planet is a sci-fi version of that story, focusing on a rebellious teenage boy who finds himself in the possession of a star map to the treasure of an infamous pirate Captain. He quickly decides to hunt down this treasure, sneaking aboard a ship as a cabin boy and narrowly escaping a mutiny on board. Think of your classic pirate story packed with black flags and buried gold, only it's set in space.

Watch on Disney+

Originally a Marvel comic created by Man of Action, Big Hero 6 follows a young robotics genius who invents an unprecedented piece of technology called microbots. In the beginning, Hiro loves to gamble and compete in illegal robot fights but is later influenced by his older brother to use his talents for something more. Soon after he is accepted to a prestigious tech University, a fire breaks out killing his brother and destroying his invention. Hiro eventually comes across his brother’s final project, an inflatable healthcare robot called Baymax and discovers that the fire had been deliberately started to cover up the theft of his microbots. Determined to avenge his brother and find out the truth behind his stolen invention, Hiro recruits the help of Baymax and some tech-savvy friends.

Watch on Disney+

Image via Disney

Lewis is an orphan boy who aspires to be an inventor. Already extremely intelligent and perhaps a little peculiar, his eccentricities scare off any potential parents who are looking to adopt. He soon decides to create a memory scanner so that he can locate his real mother and showcases it at a science fair, where he meets Wilbur. Claiming to be a time traveler from the future, Wilbur convinces Lewis to help him recover a time machine stolen by a man in a bowler hat and they both set off for 2037. The film focuses on the consequences of meddling with time, teaching Lewis that it is better to look to the future instead of the past.

Watch on Disney+

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)

Image via Paramount PIctures

A young prodigy living in the fictional town of Retroville, Jimmy Neutron creates a satellite in the hopes of contacting alien life. A slightly awkward boy whose inventions usually cause chaos, he is generally shunned by his peers and is eventually grounded by his parents. Meanwhile, an alien species called the Yolkians intercept Jimmy’s satellite and King Goobot (Patrick Stewart) orders an abduction of all the adults in Retroville, including Jimmy’s parents. With the help of the parent-less children remaining, he decides to go on a daring rescue mission constructing rocket ships that will launch them into space.

Watch on HBO Max

Starring Michael J. Fox and Star Trek’s Leonard Nimoy, this movie details the ambitious and heroic expedition of Milo Thatch and a group of hired explorers. Their mission is to locate the mystical continent of Atlantis, a lost city rumored to be the greatest innovation of astounding technology. Mystery surrounds its sudden disappearance but the exuberant and ever-curious Milo is convinced he can unlock the secret. Merging a fictional story with real myths and legends, Atlantis: The Lost Empire is a truly exciting and creative film to experience.

Watch on Disney+

Image via Warner Bros.

Released in 1999, this uplifting story of friendship has since become a cult classic. The film follows the story of Hogarth, a 9-year-old boy who befriends a 50-foot alien robot. He decides to do all he can to protect it from a government agent who is intent on destroying it. Hogarth and his new friend successfully hide and evade the army who are hunting him down, until a missile strike threatens to destroy his hometown of Rockwell. Despite the robot's tremendous size, he has the kindest of souls, resembling the sweetness we see in movies like The BFG. The movie is a beautiful story of sacrifice for the greater good and teaches us all that nothing is as it first appears.

Watch on HBO Max

Set on a dystopian Earth that has become inhabitable, WALL-E is a robot whose sole purpose is to clean up the planet. Being the only robot still operational, WALL-E is completely alone, spending each day collecting and cleaning up garbage until one day a robot called EVE arrives. She’s been sent by the humans living on huge starships in outer space, to check for any signs of life and WALL-E falls in love with her. However, when it is time for her to return to the humans, WALL-E decides to tag along discovering a horrible truth about his makers. This film is a brilliant example of the power of animation as it follows the many adventures of this brave and truly pure-hearted robot, a character you will be hopelessly smitten with by the end.

Watch on Disney+

Related:'Lightyear's Chris Evans on the Movie Toys He Had to Have as a Kid

Planet 51 (2009)

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

Set during the 1950s, a species of green extraterrestrials live peacefully on Planet 51 ignorant to the vastness of the Universe and the many lifeforms that exist within it. However, when a present-day human astronaut crash lands on their home planet, they become convinced that he is an invader who will turn them all into zombies. Despite the large-scale manhunt for the astronaut, he meets a young alien called Lem who understands that he means no harm and agrees to help him get back home. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Gary Oldman, Justin Long, and Seann William Scott, this movie is not only told through the voices of an incredible cast but is a remarkable story about friendship and courage.

Watch on Hulu