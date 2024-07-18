Oz Perkins' highly anticipated horror movie Longlegs (2024) was recently released in theaters to critical acclaim. Currently certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and scoring an aggregate 78/100 on Metacritic, Longlegs has also surpassed box office expectations with a strong opening weekend, relative to its incredibly modest budget. It's a great success story for independent film studios and horror enthusiasts alike.

Longlegs follows FBI agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) in her pursuit of a serial killer known only as Longlegs (Nicolas Cage). It's a compelling blend of art horror and mind-bending thriller that draws viewers into a dark and twisted world. For those itching for more, this is a selection of movies that fans of Longlegs should check out.

10 'The Blackcoat's Daughter' (2015)

Directed by Oz Perkins

Image via A24

At a distinguished Catholic boarding school in upstate New York, two girls (Kiernan Shipka & Lucy Boynton) find themselves left behind over winter break. The nuns who run the school are rumored to be Satanists and a sinister energy plagues the grounds. Meanwhile, a psych-ward escapee (Emma Roberts) is determined to get to the school by any means necessary, however morbid.

Oz Perkins' debut feature film The Blackcoat's Daughter is a great showcase of the director's unique vision for horror. Artfully presented, yet horrifically violent and menacing, The Blackcoat's Daughter establishes an atmospheric dread that is unrelenting. It's a slow-drip horror that doesn't provide all the answers but takes every opportunity to unnerve.

9 'It Follows' (2014)

Directed by David Robert Mitchell

Image via The Weinstein Company

After a seemingly insignificant sexual encounter, Jay (Maika Monroe) becomes the latest victim of a dreadful affliction; a shape-shifting, unstoppable entity will continuously follow her until it can reach and kill her. As the distance between them constantly shortens and her options dwindle, Jay and her friends are forced to make a final stand.

It Follows allowed Monroe her breakout role that still stands today as one of her best. Jay is a competent and resourceful lead character that's embodied well by a performance from Monroe that's restrained but compelling. Her performance aside, It Follows is a frighteningly original and genuinely chilling horror movie that preys upon primal instincts in clever ways.

It Follows Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date March 15, 2015 Director David Robert Mitchell Cast Bailey Spry , Carollette Phillips , Loren Bass , Keir Gilchrist , Maika Monroe , Lili Sepe Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Horror Studio RADiUS-TWC Expand

8 'Copycat' (1995)

Directed by Jon Amiel

Image via Warner Bros.

Criminal psychologist Helen Hudson (Sigourney Weaver) is left agoraphobic after a heinous attack that nearly took her life. From the confinement of her home, she analyzes the modus operandi of a new serial killer — one that draws inspiration from serial killers of the past. With the help of two police detectives (Holly Hunter & Dermot Mulroney), Dr. Hudson must overcome her trauma and put an end to the copycat killer.

An all-around underrated movie, Copycat will surely land with those who enjoyed the investigative aspects of Longlegs. Intelligently written and well-acted, Copycat is a mystery thriller that's tense and exciting throughout.

7 'Mandy' (2018)

Directed by Panos Cosmatos

Image via RLJE Films

Red (Nicolas Cage) is a lumberjack who lives a quiet, secluded life with his artist girlfriend Mandy (Andrea Riseborough). Their serenity is disrupted when a crazed cult leader summons demons that terrorize the couple. Afflicted with an unquenchable bloodlust, Red's vengeance seemingly knows no bounds as he aims to dismantle the cult at the cost of his sanity.

Suitably bonkers and utterly distinctive, Mandy is an action-horror mood piece imbued with an energy that is more easily felt than described. Mandy is a bizarre and brutal trip that is uncompromisingly stylistic, anchored by a Cage performance that stands out as one of the most triumphant. Those who enjoyed Cage's deeply unsettling turn in Longlegs are likely to appreciate him at his most unhinged in Mandy​​​​​​.

6 'Gretel & Hansel' (2020)

Directed by Oz Perkins

Image via United Artists Releasing

Siblings Gretel and Hansel (Sophia Lillis & Samuel Leakey) happen upon a peculiar house in the middle of the dark forest. The woman who lives in the house, named Holda (Alice Krige), entices the children in with promises of food and shelter. It's not long before the evils of the house and its keeper are uncovered.

Based on the classic children's story sharing (almost) the same name, Gretel & Hansel is a grim and horrifying spin that accentuates and builds upon the darker elements of the original cautionary tale. Perkins once again does not concisely provide answers but rather weaves a challenging narrative that rewards attention. Absorbing and darkly peculiar, Gretel & Hansel is sure to be admired by those with an affinity for Perkins' distinctive style in an atypical setting.

5 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

Directed by David Fincher

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Investigative journalist Michael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) is hired by an elderly industrial tycoon to investigate the 20-year-ago unsolved murder of his niece. Allowed a research assistant, Blomkvist is joined by Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara), a technically gifted and anti-social computer hacker. The deeper they dig, the more sinister the findings.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a bleak and uninviting mystery thriller that methodically peels back layers of dense narrative to reveal its sinister throughline. The investigation at the core of the story is made all the more compelling as the toll it takes on the characters is elaborated on. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is icy and deliberately paced, and the dismal atmosphere is similar to what can be found in Longlegs.

4 'Watcher' (2022)

Directed by Chloe Okuno

Image via IFC Midnight

Julia (Maika Monroe) begins a new life with her husband Francis (Karl Glusman) when they move to Bucharest. When she notices a stranger (Burn Gorman) watching her from an apartment window, her investigations into him lead her to believe that he's a serial killer.

Monroe is always being followed, it seems. Watcher is a confident, smartly made thriller with some striking horror visuals sure to make hairs stand on end. Monroe once again demonstrates that she can reliably convey paranoia and unease while maintaining subtlety. The narrative escalates in shocking ways, building to a cathartic climax.