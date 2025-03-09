Mad Men's visual style and pithy elevator-pitch premise (i.e. ad agencies in the 60s) may not seem unique. But, lovers of the AMC series know that what makes the show special is much more complicated than just time and place. Beneath the incredible costuming and manicured sets is a writhing bed of complexity and intrigue, which is barely smothered by the prim and proper artifice of the time. Masculinity, loneliness, social mobility and identity are all at the core of Mad Men, which ran for seven seasons on AMC.

Plenty of films share the romantic and idealized visual-style of the mid-century that Mad Men is famous for. But not all of those films are as thematically rich or interesting. Some of the films on this list share the same period-setting as Mad Men, but all of them touch on the same poignant themes that made the series appointment viewing in the 2010s.

10 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Paramount Pictures

Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) is 25 when he secures a job as a Wall Street stockbroker. Despite early success, the Black Monday stock market crash results in Jordan losing it all. He takes a job working with penny stocks on Long Island to get back on his feet. Jordan's aggressive tactics, charisma and flexible morals allow him to build his wealth and ultimately start his own firm.

The tasteful and often dignified settings of Mad Men clash violently with the gaudy and repulsive excess of The Wolf of Wall Street. But this difference in aesthetic doesn't mean that the two worlds are all too different. Greed, stock market manipulation and governments that kowtow to corporate interests didn't spontaneously come to life in the mid-80s. Strengthening of corporate interests, globalization and profit-seeking have been shaping the world for decades. The humble beginnings of capitalist takeover are seen throughout Mad Men's 7 seasons, and can be seen coming to their natural conclusion in The Wolf of Wall Street.