There is no doubt that Martin Scorsese is a living legend of cinema. With a career spanning over 60 years and still going strong, the acclaimed movie-man has tried his hand at numerous genres and styles under different studio backing and has never failed to let his genius shine. Regarded by many to be the greatest director of all time, movies like Raging Bull, Taxi Driver, Killers of the Flower Moon, and many others are fair examples of such a high claim.

Scorse has both been profoundly influenced by other filmmakers and influenced new and up-and-coming talents, proving that cinema truly is a collaborative effort. Fans who love and appreciate Scorsese's artistry might want to check out these other movies that share thematic, stylistic, or narrative approaches as his best and most well-known efforts. They might be modern or older, R-rated or PG-13; the point is that they capture the same truthful and humane essence as Scorsese's best movies.

10 'The Godfather' (1972)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

Scorsese's relentless production of gangster film classics has made him the biggest director in the iconic genre. The Godfather is the genre's biggest film, with this winding tale of crime and family widely considered an all-time classic. The movie follows Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), head of a mafia family, who makes the heartfelt choice to hand over the running of his business to his son, Michael (Al Pacino). However, things quickly start to unravel, with bloodshed and grief just around the corner.

It's tough to say something about a film that has almost had everything already said about it. The Godfather is a masterpiece and one Scorsese himself would surely have been proud to helm. A movie just as interested in meticulously crafted violence as it is in intricate character development, The Godfather won three Oscars upon release and is now considered a landmark, game-changing entry in New Hollywood cinema and the gangster genre.

The Godfather (1972) Release Date March 14, 1972 Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes Writers Mario Puzo , Francis Ford Coppola

Watch on Paramount+

9 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Image via Paramount Vantage

Paul Thomas Anderson is another filmmaker with an enormous pedigree, much like Scorsese, albeit in a shorter timeframe. Anderson's 2007 epic There Will Be Blood is set in turn-of-the-century California and follows Daniel Day-Lewis in a career-defining performance as Daniel Plainview, a man who will stop at nothing to fashion an oil empire from the ground up.

Like Scorsese, Anderson proves his detailed eye for history in There Will Be Blood, with a story that feels bathed in the essence of its infamous period as well as relatable enough to feel timeless. A double Oscar winner, There Will Be Blood pulls no punches in delivering hard-hitting beat after hard-hitting beat, leaving the audience with barely a moment to catch their breath before another gut-punch of a revelation.

There Will Be Blood Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date December 28, 2007 Cast daniel day-lewis , Martin Stringer , Matthew Braden Stringer , Jacob Stringer , Joseph Mussey , Barry Del Sherman Runtime 158 minutes Writers Paul Thomas Anderson , Upton Sinclair

8 'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Image via Warner Bros.

Scorsese is certainly no stranger to a mammoth epic with a runtime to match, and neither is the great Sergio Leone, with this crime classic clocking in at 3 hours and 49 minutes. Once Upon a Time in America follows David "Noodles" Aaronson (Robert De Niro), a penniless former gangster who returns to the Lower East Side of Manhattan after many years away. There he is forced to confront the demons of his past that he had buried in the back of his mind.

If one is a fan of De Niro-led gangster movies that run for over 3 hours, Scorsese's The Irishman sounds like it fits the bill. Alas, so does Once Upon a Time in America, with the pair both sharing striking similarities in the way they pensively weave their stories fronted by an all-time great performance from the same actor. Leone's eye for detail makes sure to leave no stone unturned, with viewers sure to feel thoroughly indulged in this immersive story once the credits finally roll. Furthermore, Scorsese has close ties with Once Upon a Time in America, ensuring its restoration to Leone's original vision after the studio butchered it.

7 'City of God' (2002)

Directed by Fernando Meirelles, Kátia Lund

Image via Globo Filmes

Goodfellas is regarded by many to be Scorsese's magnum opus, and City of God is cited as the "Goodfellas of Brazil." The film follows the rise of two children throughout decades of gang violence in the titular Cidade de Deus, with one taking the path towards shooting his camera and the other towards shooting his gun.

Like Goodfellas, City of God is fervently passionate about detailing the evolution of crime over several decades. However, distinctly, City of God is much more interested in a visceral, almost documentary-like uncovering of these truths. To achieve this purpose, Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund were keen to hire non-actors, with this neorealist approach leading to a viewing experience likely to churn stomachs and change lives. Whether different or the same, both Goodfellas and City of God are unquestionable classics.

City of God Release Date February 13, 2004 Cast Alexandre Rodrigues , Leandro Firmino , Matheus Nachtergaele , Phellipe Haagensen , Douglas Silva , Jonathan Haagensen , Seu Jorge , Jefechander Suplino Runtime 130 Minutes Writers Paulo Lins , Bráulio Mantovani

Watch on Paramount+

6 'Catch Me If You Can' (2002)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Stick Leonardo DiCaprio in a suit, have him exude enormous confidence and charm, and place him in a semi-autobiographical tale, and you could easily have Scorsese's sensational The Wolf of Wall Street. You could also have another fascinating flick from a different legend, Steven Spielberg's Catch Me If You Can, which follows DiCaprio's con artist Frank as he goes on the run under many guises from an FBI agent hell-bent on catching him, Carl (Tom Hanks).

One of DiCaprio's most underrated performances, and indeed one of Hanks', too, Catch Me If You Can takes a true tale of dastardly deception and carves into 140 minutes of non-stop immersion. Spielberg's handling of an extraordinary story without ever sacrificing either sensitivity to its reality or a single jaw-dropping beat proves why he, alongside the likes of Scorsese, is one of the most trusted men in Hollywood. This classic tale of deceit, corruption, and desire might be a more lighthearted take on Scorsese's usual approach.

5 'You Were Never Really Here' (2017)

Directed by Lynne Ramsay

Image via Amazon Studios

Much like Scorsese's Taxi Driver, Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here follows a grizzled war veteran looking for salvation in a broken world. This war veteran is Joaquin Phoenix's Joe, a man who uncovers a seedy underbelly in his hometown on the hunt to save a kidnapped girl. What unfolds is his relentless pursuit of vigilante justice under the guise of a silent, brutal killer.

De Niro's Travis Bickle is a character with enormous depth who becomes consumed by the world around him and tries to seek justice through vigilante means. Those who love Travis will certainly love Joe, who spends the movie teetering on the edge of darkness but always seemingly justified in his many, often harrowing actions. Much like De Niro in 1976, Phoenix uses this performance to cement himself as one of the greatest actors of his generation, helped by Ramsay's intricate and poignantly sensitive direction of such a deeply affecting story.

4 'Wall Street' (1987)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Image via 20th Century Studios

Twenty-six years before Scorsese detailed its infamous Wolf, Oliver Stone was unpacking the greed-hungry daily life of the stock world in the riveting drama Wall Street. It follows Bud Fox (Charlie Sheen), a hungry young stockbroker who will stop at nothing to claw his way to the top. Bud marvels at the image of Gordon Gekko (Michael Douglas), who becomes his spiritual and literal mentor, leading Bud to uncover the harsh realities of such a cutthroat industry.

Stone's magnum opus, Wall Street is a terrifying, hard-hitting feature wrapped in the realities of a busy modern world. Despite releasing 37 years ago, the film feels startlingly more relevant today than ever before, as greed-fueled businessmen climb higher in society than many could've ever imagined. The fascinating dynamic between Bud and Gordon carries an already strong script into a new realm, with this immersive, strangely life-affirming flick even winning Michael Douglas an Academy Award for his troubles.

Wall Street Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date December 10, 1987 Cast Charlie Sheen , Tamara Tunie , Franklin Cover , Chuck Pfeiffer , John C. McGinley , Hal Holbrook Runtime 125 minutes Writers Stanley Weiser , Oliver Stone

3 'Donnie Brasco' (1997)

Directed by Mike Newell

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The king of gangster movies and one of the genre's biggest stars took far too long to work together, with Scorsese and Pacino finally linking up in 2019's The Irishman. Over 20 years prior, Pacino was starring in another crime classic as Lefty in Donnie Brasco. Based on a true story, Donnie Brasco follows FBI agent Joe Pistone (Johnny Depp) as he goes undercover in the New York Mafia as the titular Brasco. As Brasco dives further into his work, the depth of undercover action begins to take its toll on his mind and family.

A masterpiece from Mike Newell, the film captures the entire range of human emotion. From biting comedy to moments of bitter sadness, Donnie Brasco is a cathartic viewing experience made all the more so, thanks to its truth. Depp and Pacino are both at their very best, demanding attention without ever making it known. Like Scorsese's Academy Award-winning The Departed, Newell seems to have an intricate understanding of the ebbing and flowing that comes with undercover policing and the very real dangers that accompany it.

2 'Snatch' (2000)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The American crime genre may be dominated by Scorsese, but across the pond, another takes the crown for British crime films: Guy Ritchie. The director's magnum opus came at the turn of the millennium with Snatch, a story of several factions in the criminal underbelly of London as they fight to find a stolen diamond.

The gangster genre can often be dark, sometimes heavy, and almost always emotionally demanding. In Snatch, Ritchie takes the devilishly indulgent aspects of the genre and amplifies them for a wild ride of pure joy that only ever tenderly edges drama. A striking comedy worthy of a laugh-a-minute, Snatch makes for a gangster flick that can be appreciated no matter preconceptions or generational differences, something Scorsese's work can often also claim to achieve.

1 'The Ten Commandments' (1956)

Directed by Cecil B. DeMille

Image via Paramount Pictures

It would be impossible to accurately represent the works of Scorsese without paying homage to one of his movie's most persisting themes: religion. The Ten Commandments is undoubtedly one of the grandest epics to ever come out of the religious movie sub-genre, following the life of Moses, played by the iconic Charlton Heston. Nurtured as a prince of Egypt in the Pharaoh's household, Moses soon learns of his Hebrew heritage and begins his mission to banish slavery and save his people.

In over three and a half hours, Cecil B. DeMille delivers a sweeping epic that remarkably captures the innate gravity that exists within the story of Moses. The climax of DeMille's iconic career, the film still stands as an eye-popping reflection of the potential of cinema even nearly 70 years on. A monumental feat of filmmaking, The Ten Commandments is a true champion of biblical cinema and a reminder of the standards set by the industry's greats.