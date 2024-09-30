After a 40-year-long battle to get his passion project off the ground and in movie theaters around the globe, Francis Ford Coppola has finally achieved his goal and unleashed Megalopolis out into the world. It's the grand tale of the city of New Rome, a battleground between the brilliant architect Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver) and the greedy mayor Frank Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito). The former is in favor of building a utopian future, while the latter insists that the status quo is the way to go.

Though the film has tragically been a critical and financial disaster so far, cinephiles from all over the world are having rich, interesting debates about the movie, Coppola, and the future of cinema. Those craving to see which films might have inspired the director's passion project, or just movies that are in some way similar, thankfully have a wide selection of great works to choose from. These movies are perfect companions to Megalopolis and are sure to keep audiences satisfied after experiencing the singular uniqueness of Coppola's passion project.

10 'Click' (2006)

Directed by Frank Coraci

Generally agreed to be one of Adam Sandler's more enjoyable movies, Click is a high-concept comedy with surprisingly effective dashes of heartfelt drama. It's about Michael Newman, a workaholic architect tired of the dull, mundane bits of his life. Finding a remote control that allows him to fast-forward and rewind time, Michael discovers the perfect way to live life to the fullest. However, complications arise when the remote starts to overrule his choices.

Whereas Megalopolis is a film about an architect who wants time to slow down just a bit so that he can devise a better way to improve the future, Click is about an architect who just wants to speed ahead to the exciting parts of life. In this sense, both movies complement each other's themes surprisingly well, even if their tones and intentions don't line up much.

9 'Beau is Afraid' (2023)

Directed by Ari Aster

After he shocked the world with Hereditary, Ari Aster showed that he was a voice to look out for in modern Hollywood horror. Indeed, his latest film, the dark surrealist comedy Beau Is Afraid, cements his reputation as an outstanding filmmaker. Inspired by Homer's The Odyssey, it's about an anxiety-ridden man who, after the sudden death of his mother, confronts his darkest fears as he embarks on a Kafkaesque journey back home.

One of the most head-scratchingly weird movies of recent years, Beau Is Afraid is, like Megalopolis, a surreal dissection of male fears and anxieties with some of the most trippy visuals imaginable. Caesar and Beau aren't particularly similar characters, but Adam Driver and Joaquin Phoenix's performances are outstanding anchors for films that would probably be even more chaotic without them.

8 'Nostalghia' (1983)

Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky

The legendary Soviet auteur Andrei Tarkovsky was one of the greatest arthouse directors of his time, and to this day, he remains one of the most influential. His second-to-last work, which he made in Italy while exiled from the Soviet Union, was Nostalghia. It's about a Russian poet and his interpreter traveling to Italy to research the life of an 18th-century musician. There, they meet a ruminative madman who tells the poet that the world is about to end but may still be saved.

It may not be Tarkovsky's most accessible movie, but Nostalghia is an absolute must-see for those who enjoy slow-burning, poetic cinema. Much akin to one of Megalopolis's key themes, its main thesis is present throughout all of Tarkovsky's esoteric filmography: in order to build something new and better, one must destroy the old entirely. The idea is explored in quite distinct ways in both films, but at their heart, they share the same ideas about how to make the world a better place.

Directed by John Frankenheimer

Not to be confused with its significantly inferior 21st-century remake, The Manchurian Candidate is by far one of the greatest political thrillers of all time, let alone of the 1960s. It's about an American prisoner of war in the Korean War who's brainwashed as an unwilling assassin for an international Communist conspiracy. Reflecting the Red Scare fears of American society at the time, The Manchurian Candidate is not only a phenomenal film but also a fascinating social commentary.

The movie has a powerful sense of paranoia permeating its every scene, thanks to a plot not too dissimilar from Coppola's latest. Both films find their main source of drama in the conflict between humanity and politics, critiquing state-sponsored brainwashing and the dangers of certain conservative ideologies. Megalopolis's inspirations are evident throughout, and this is one of the most noticeable ones.

6 'Dark City' (1998)

Directed by Alex Proyas

A masterful sci-fi Gothic cult classic that isn't talked about nowadays nearly as much as it deserves, Alex Proyas's Dark City is an iconic cyberpunk spectacle that fans of the subgenre simply must check out. It's about a man struggling with memories of his past, which include a wife he can't remember and a nightmarish world no one else seems to be able to wake up from.

Dark City has stunning cyberpunk visuals, a strikingly original and hard-hitting narrative, and one of the best director's cuts of the '90s. Its themes of lost identity and the suppression of individualism in certain societies are guaranteed to resonate with Coppola fans, and the creative sci-fi elements sure won't hurt. Today, Dark City is widely regarded as a classic of '90s filmmaking; Megalopolis can only hope that, in the future, it becomes a cult classic in the same vein as this one.

5 'The Fountainhead' (1949)

Directed by King Vidor

Recently, Francis Ford Coppola shared through his Letterboxd account a list of movies that inspired his long-awaited modern-day fable. Full of masterworks, both well-known and underrated, it's an outstanding lineup of films for cinephiles to check out. Among the underrated group of movies is The Fountainhead, one of the '40s' most underappreciated films. It tells the story of a visionary architect struggling to maintain his integrity and individualism despite personal, professional, and economic pressure to conform to popular standards.

Both are about similar kinds of characters going through similar kinds of problems.

That premise alone, coincidentally enough, would also flawlessly describe Megalopolis. While the tone, style, and visuals of both films are very distinct, both are about similar characters going through similar problems and dealing with similar themes. With a potent criticism of society's herd mentality and an outstanding pair of lead performances by Gary Cooper and Patricia Neal, The Fountainhead is the best inspiration that Coppola could have possibly chosen for his film.

4 'Brazil' (1985)

Directed by Terry Gilliam

One of the best sci-fi cult classics of all time, Monty Python alum Terry Gilliam's Brazil is the most powerful critique of overly bureaucratic societies that cinema has ever seen. It's about a bureaucrat in a dystopic society who becomes an enemy of the state as he pursues the woman of his dreams. With Gilliam's typical goofy surrealism and idiosyncratic visuals, Brazil is an Orwellian fantasy of tremendous potency.

From visuals to world-building to themes, the hyper-vigilant world of Gilliam's magnum opus is not only strikingly similar to Coppola's colorful, capitalistic, corrupt New Rome but also eerily similar to contemporary Western society. Both Brazil and Megalopolis are playful sociopolitical critiques with more to say than one can put into a single sentence, and both are, at the very least, unforgettable experiences.

3 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Directed by Orson Welles

Another one of the films that Coppola himself has admitted influenced his Megalopolis, Citizen Kane is referred to by many as perhaps the greatest Hollywood movie ever made. Revolutionary at the time in terms of both narrative and craft, it's a character study about a reporter digging through the life and work of Charles Foster Kane, a powerful magnate, to uncover the meaning of his dying words.

One of the best films with non-linear narratives ever, Citizen Kane is an artistic achievement that remains as impressively groundbreaking today as it was over eighty years ago. It's very clear how Coppola took elements of Citizen Kane's visuals to concoct Megalopolis's distinct look, as well as parts of Kane himself, to build the intriguing, mysterious character of Cesar Catilina.

2 'Metropolis' (1927)

Directed by Fritz Lang

The similar-sounding titles aren't the only similarity that joins Megalopolis and legendary German filmmaker Fritz Lang's Metropolis. The latter is one of the most influential sci-fi movies of all time, defining both the genre and German Expressionism back in 1927. It's a social allegory set in a futuristic society sharply divided between the working class and the city planners. There, the son of the city's architect falls in love with a working-class prophet, who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate the differences between the city's social strata.

There's not much subtlety in how Lang transmits his simple social and political themes, but frankly, people who enjoyed Megalopolis shouldn't have a problem with themes that are more than a little on the nose. Besides, the simplicity of this sci-fi allegory feels more like a feature than a bug, allowing its romantic plot to shine, the steampunk atmosphere to come to life, and the entertaining story to make the more than 150 minutes of runtime engaging from beginning to end. With its revolutionary visual effects and impressive performances, Metropolis is a masterpiece that all Megalopolis fans are guaranteed to enjoy.

1 'Southland Tales' (2006)

Directed by Richard Kelly