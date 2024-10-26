Moana has quickly yet assuredly proven itself to be one of Disney's most acclaimed and beloved cinematic outings in recent memory, with its lovable characters and themes of personal strength striking a chord with audiences worldwide. Even 8 years after the film's release, the film is still a consistent hit that is watched by millions worldwide, acting as a defining pillarstone of modern-day Disney's original animated films. Especially with the upcoming Moana 2 and Live-Action remake on the horizon, Disney is fully capitalizing on the inherent popularity of this fan-favorite film.

However, as great of a film as Moana is, there is a wide variety of other exceptional animated family films that are able to fulfill the niche and energy that the film provides for those tired of constantly rewatching Moana. Whether it be bonafide Disney classics that acted as great inspiration points for Moana to underrated journeys that provide a similar sense of fun and adventure, there are countless great options for those looking for an animated film similar to Moana.

10 'Encanto' (2021)

Directed by Byron Howard, Jared Bush

Another one of the major successes in Disney's recent outings, Encanto is yet another Lin Manuel Miranda-helmed animated musical that follows a plucky young idealist who wants more out of her life. The film follows Mirabel, a member of the magical Madrigal family, yet the only member of the family who wasn't given a magical gift, with her family members having abilities like incredible strength, talking to animals, or controlling the weather. However, when Mirabel begins to learn that the magic may be disappearing, she realizes that she may be the solution, as her family's last hope.

Thanks to having the same songwriter in Lin Manuel Miranda, Encanto's various musical numbers have a similar upbeat and inspiring energy as Moana, with standouts like "Surface Pressure" and "We Don't Talk About Bruno" being filled with Miranda's distinct style. While Encanto more directly deals with themes of familial struggles as opposed to the larger-scale societal themes of Moana, the classic Disney tone helps it feel in line with what a modern Disney musical should be.

9 'Luca' (2021)

Directed by Enrico Casarosa

One larger theme that helped entice many audiences into checking out Moana in the first place was the revolutionary way that it animated water and the vast possibilities of the ocean. The only other recent animated Disney film that has tapped into this similarly aquatic theming is Pixar's Luca, another coming-of-age story about someone finding their place in a world completely different than the one they've spent their whole life in. The film follows the sea monster best friend duo of Luca and Alberto, who find themselves having a summer of fun and adventure while disguised as humans on the Italian Riviera.

Luca takes the baseline concept of an aquatic ocean-based story and characters like Moana while being able to create a distinctly different coming-of-age story that is just as compelling among modern audiences. Both films have an effective message of finding one's own voice with their main characters going out on their own journeys and learn about themselves in the process, although Luca's approach is much more quaint and simple compared to Moana's adventurous approach.

8 'Over the Moon' (2020)

Directed by Glen Keane

While they've certainly been the face of animated family films for generations, Disney is far from the only studio that is releasing exceptional animated adventures for audiences of all ages, with one of the best modern examples being Netflix's Over the Moon. The film follows the story of Fei Fei, who while inspired by cherished memories of her mother, ends up building a rocket to the moon on a mission to prove the existence of the mythical moon goddess. However, once arriving on the moon, she realizes that the goddess is far from the glorious and perfect figure that she always assumed she would be.

Similarly to Moana, Over the Moon also follows a young, family-driven female protagonist who ends up going on an adventure largely caused by and involving a mythical deity figure engrossed in their local culture. As much as Moana is a love letter to ancient Polynesian culture and mythos, Over the Moon acts as a similar love letter to ancient Chinese mythology, with a wide array of signature iconography and beloved mythical figures. However, much like Moana, the inspiration only scratches the surface of the film's effective coming-of-age storytelling, making for one of Netflix's best animated movies.

7 'Atlantis: The Lost Empire' (2001)

Directed by Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise

One of the most underrated films in Disney's catalog, Atlantis: The Lost Empire is an expansive sci-fi fantasy adventure film that acted as a brilliant combination of top-notch 2D animation and then revolutionary 3D CGI graphics. The film follows a crew of advanced archaeologists and explorers led by Milo Thatch as they board a massive submarine in search of the mysteries of the deep reaches of the ocean. Their expedition, however, takes an unexpected turn when they discover the long-lost city of Atlantis, with their mission transforming from the exploration of the city to protecting it.

Despite not being nearly as beloved or acclaimed as Disney's other 2D animated adventure films that came before it, there are a lot of attributes and stylistic choices made in Atlantis that are reminiscent of choices made in Moana 15 years later. Aspects like the increased focus on adventurous higher stakes and the increased focus on the strength and power within acceptance and collaboration over deceit have helped make Atlantis a cult classic for decades as well as making Moana a massive modern day success.

6 'Tangled' (2010)

Directed by Byron Howard and Nathan Greno

While Disney had toyed with 3D CGI throughout the 2000s, it wasn't until Tangled that the studio truly unlocked the ability to bring to life their magnificent storytelling abilities to the new standard of theatrical animation. Acting as a modern interpretation of the classic fairy tale of Rapunzel, Tangled follows young teenager Rapunzel as she rebels against her stepmother to leave the safety of her tower home to explore the world. She finds herself accompanied by dashing criminal Flynn Rider, as the duo are constantly on the run from palace guards and Rapunzel's stepmother on their journey.

Being the first gargantuan success that Disney would find of the princess formula in 3D, a lot of the stylistic choices and tone that Tangled established would find itself influencing Disney's work going forward, Moana included. These parallels are especially apparent through the films' distinct writing styles and sense of humor, combining effective and heartwarming emotional moments with quaint humor with goofy animal sidekicks and a brash male lead to the headstrong female lead.

5 'Raya and the Last Dragon' (2021)

Directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada

One of the largest-scale fantasy adventure films that Disney has ever created, Raya and the Last Dragon brings to life a vast and varied world to tell its story of the importance of bonds between cultures. The film follows the story of Raya, a lonesome warrior scouring the wastelands of Kumandra after an evil force destroyed portions of humanity when she was a child. In an attempt to finally destroy the evil and bring together the divided factions of Kumandra, she embarks on a quest to track down the final remaining dragon.

While its premise is much more serious in concept compared to Moana and the other Disney adventure films, Raya and the Last Dragon still lends itself into the same classic styles and mixture of emotion and humor that defined Disney in the modern era. Raya's biggest strengths especially come from its vast worldbuilding and varied setpieces, creating a thriving and living world that creates a sense of adventure that further amplifies the adventurous tendencies of Moana.