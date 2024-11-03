Few love stories hit harder than Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! This twinkling, dazzling, tragic romance sweeps audiences into a world where a young English writer, Christian (Ewan McGregor), falls head-over-heels for Satine (Nicole Kidman), a breathtaking courtesan and the star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub. Set amid the Bohemian revolution, their passionate romance unfolds in a pure spectacle club - a swirl of high society meets gritty artist enclave, where aristocrats, creatives, and dreamers collide.

With Luhrmann’s visionary direction, a knockout cast, and a mesmerizing soundtrack, Moulin Rouge! transforms love into an electrifying musical escape. If this story left anyone longing for more, here are 10 movies to watch if you love Moulin Rouge!

10 ‘Chicago’ (2002)

Director: Rob Marshall

Chicago is a dazzling cinematic spectacle that captures the glitz and grit of 1920s jazz-age corruption and ambition. The movie follows murderesses Velma Kelly (Catherin Zeta-Jones) and Roxie Hart (Renée Zellweger), two fame-hunger women who turn their incarceration into a fierce race for the limelight under the scheming direction of lawyer Billy Flynn (Richard Gere).

Beating with rhythmic, show-stopping numbers, each scene leaves no room to take a breath. As dark as the plot is, the humor adds a comical edge to it, and a satirical bite that could make someone break a cold sweat. Combining Zeta-Jones’ sultry and electrifying performance with Zellweger’s wide-eyed ambition, Chicago pulls back the red, velvet curtains and reveals the dog-eats-dog nature of the entertainment industry.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

9 ‘Hamilton’ (2020)

Director: Thomas Kail

A modern-day musical revolution, Hamilton redefines the conventions of theater and American history, reshaping them into a lyrical masterpiece that reflects the political urgency of today’s times. America’s founding story is told through predominantly diverse cast members through a mix of hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and, of course, Broadway. Captured at the Richard Rogers Theater, the filmed production under Kail’s directions retains all the live theater intensity.

With all its creative liberties and theatrical directions, Hamilton’s historical epic might not be wholly truthful in terms of its accuracy. However, the musical’s intense numbers and intricate choreography not only offer a performance that’s relatable to those new to musicals, but it also offers fresh, much-needed escapism in an age where stories of resilience matter more than ever.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

8 ‘Les Misérables’ (2012)

Director: Tom Hooper

Les Misérables is an ambitious take on Victor Hugo’s staggering novel with striking visuals, detailed costumes, and the bleak, gritty atmosphere of post-revolutionary France. Centering on the June Rebellion and Jean Valjean’s (Hugh Jackman) journey of resilience, the leading character’s decision to lead a new life, all while evading the eagle eye of Inspector Javert (Russell Crowe), eventually changes this commoner’s life forever.

At its core, Les Misérables is a heart-pounding tale of the poor working class versus those living off power during one of France’s most tumultuous periods. Every set piece adds a new layer to the struggle between Valjean and the relentless authorities, with an ending that does justice to the musical’s sweeping finale. Despite the cast’s questionable singing capabilities at certain points, the level of acting and emotion demonstrated is not to be underestimated.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

7 ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ (2007)

Director: Tim Burton

Drenched in revenge and jet-black humor, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a complete 180-degree portrayal of regal Victorian London. Far away from the palace and its aristocrats lives Sweeney Todd (Johnny Depp). On the path of revenge, with his trusty barber shop razor, Sweeney isn’t just out for blood - he’s savoring every slice of retribution. Together with pie baker Mrs. Lovett (Helena Bonham Carter), Sweeney has the perfect cover-up to conduct his sinister misdoings.

Sweeney Todd shook the world with the movie’s outward brutality and infamous “meat pies”. But even without the gore elements itself, the sickening macabre of a thriller still stands out thanks to the leading duo’s brilliant deadpan humor. Together, they turn vengeance into a grimly delightful business.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

6 ‘Funny Girl’ (1968)

Director: William Wyler

Nobody’s raining on her parade. Funny Girl isn’t just a movie; it’s a stage for Barbra Streisand to storm in and leave the audience in awe. In this timeless musical staple, Streisand stars as Fanny Brice, the bold, funny, and unapologetically unconventional Ziegfeld star who rose to fame despite her lack of “traditional” beauty. Fanny battles her way to stardom in early 1900s New York, only to find herself in a romantic entanglement with Nick Arnstein (Omar Sharif), a charming gambler with a dubious sense of responsibility.

A household name in film and theater, Streisand not only steals every scene - she grabs it with her two hands and leaves a strong impression. Funny Girl has the makings of a canon. It brings the laughs, the heartbreak, and everything in between, leaving audiences wanting to root for Fanny’s big dreams and a bigger heart.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

5 ‘Dreamgirls’ (2006)

Director: Bill Condon

The time has come for their dreams to be heard. A soulful take on Tinseltown, Dreamgirls chronicles the hustles of Curtis Taylor Jr. (Jamie Foxx). Today, he might be an average car salesman, but deep down he’s a man with big dreams and even bigger schemes. He takes the Dreamettes - three powerhouse vocalists led by Effie White (Jennifer Hudson) - and shapes them into pop royalty.

A harrowing take on the road to fame, Dreamgirls details the hard work that it takes to become somebody in the industry, as well as the bad decisions that could lead to somebody’s downfall. The film brings plenty of sparkles, but ultimately, it’s Hudson’s fiery performance and her unforgettable “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” that steal the spotlight - and earned the singer her much-deserved Oscar.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

4 ‘Evita’ (1996)

Director: Alan Parker

Evita is the cross-continental rags-to-riches story of Eva Perón with a flair that’s as dramatic as Evita herself. A film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical sweeps through Eva’s life as she climbs from poverty to the dazzling heights of Argentine politics, stirring love and resentment in equal measure.

Madonna steps into Evita’s heels, embodying her with ivy resolves, though some find her portrayal a bit too polished - like Evita herself, maybe too hard to reach. Antonio Banderas steals scenes as Che, her caustic, ever-singing critic. The costumes and set design paint a picture of Argentina in all its grandiose beauty, though historical accuracy takes a backseat to melodrama.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

3 ‘Annie’ (1982)

Director: John Huston

Annie comes in crashing with its plucky charm, delivering a story that’s all heart and spunk. Little orphan Annie, with her signature red curls and unbreakable spirit, escapes the clutches of the hilariously villainous Miss Hannigan (Carol Burnett) and finds herself in the lap of luxury with billionaire Oliver Warbucks (Albert Finney).

Finney plays Warbucks with a gruff exterior that slowly melts, realizing that Annie brings more joy to his life than all the wealth he’s amassed. But trouble looms when Miss Hannigan teams up with the shifty Rooster (Tim Curry) in a plot to cash in on Annie’s newfound luck. The 1980s flair and big musical numbers make it a fun throwback that holds its own against today’s “family” films.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

2 ‘Phantom of the Opera’ (2004)

Director: Joel Schumacher

Underneath the opulent world of the Paris Opera House is a dark reality where romance and obsession collide. The Phantom of the Opera centers around Christine Daae, an innocent young soprano who is pulled under the spell of her mysterious mentor - a masked Phantom with an ear for music and a flair for the sinister.

Gerard Butler’s Phantom is both haunting and heartbreakingly devoted, while Emmy Rosusm’s Christine brings an ethereal beauty to this gothic tale. As her childhood love, Raoul, tries to save her from the Phantom’s grasp, passions and rivalries reach fever pitch in a maze of candle-lit catacombs. With elaborate sets, haunting melodies, and mesmerizing costumes, this lavish adaptation doesn’t skimp on spectacle.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

1 ‘A Star Is Born’ (2018)

Director: Bradley Cooper

Heartstrings are pulled as A Star Is Born strikes a raw, unforgettable chord. Following the intoxicating highs and harrowing lows of love and fame. Bradley Cooper’s Jackson Maine is a rugger country rocker with a gravelly voice and a self-destructive streak as deep as his talent. On the road, he meets the beady-eyed Ally (Lady Gaga), a meek waitress with a voice that can silence any room, whom he discovers belting out songs at a drag bar.

Cooper and Gaga’s on-screen connection is instant, electric, and impossible to ignore. As Jackson brings ALly into the limelight, her career soars - and so does the tension, as his struggles with addiction drag him down. This film doesn’t just dip into melodrama; it mercilessly pulls you headfirst into the exhilarating rush and heartbreaking pain of their love.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO