Having been previously made into a TV movie and adapted into a stage musical, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris has been an old tale that never ceases to charm and inspire. It was originally written in 1958 as the first book of a series that follows the adventures of a London housekeeper. In the movie, Mrs. Harris falls in love with a particular Dior dress belonging to one of her clients, so much so that she travels to Paris to buy one. A widowed woman of middle age, our protagonist is confronted with many regrets, but it is in her journey across the Channel that she learns to let go and embark on a long-awaited adventure.

Of course, the real story of this film lies not in the shopping for couture, but in a woman’s desire to chase her dreams and live the way she has always wanted. There is really nothing quite so satisfying as watching a woman enter her boss mode, as it creates a spark in every viewer to go out and create havoc (of the best kind). So if you enjoyed the tantalizing tale of a woman coming into her own, then here we have a list of movies that are sure to enthrall and empower.

Image via Focus Features

Related:‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’ Review: A Delightful Tale Brimming With Humanity, Joy, and Heart

Educating Rita (1983)

Image via Columbia Pictures

In Educating Rita, a young woman (played by Julie Walters) decides to return to school and advance her academic knowledge. She is a determined pupil who desires her independence, an idea that her husband angrily protests. But it’s Rita’s belief and faith in her own capabilities that make her one of the most admirable women of fiction, as she teaches us that perseverance will always be rewarded. The one thing Mrs. Harris and Rita have in common is their courage in daring to hope for better things, despite what anyone may say about it. These women are surrounded by naysayers and people who scoff at their aspirations but in the end, it is they who will be doing most of the laughing.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Loosely based on the true story, Hidden Figures concentrates on three African American women working at NASA during the space race. At a time in America when racial relations were incredibly volatile, the three women must overcome discrimination and segregation in their workplace in order to be taken seriously. Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson) is the focal point of the trio and demonstrates the true meaning of female prowess. She is as passionate as she is proud and, just like Mrs. Harris, refuses to let prejudice defeat her. Whether adventuring to Paris or sending a man into space, both of these women triumph in tremendous leaps and bounds. An enchanting expedition indeed.

Image via MGM

We are all probably guilty of doing some crazy things in the name of love, and Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is no exception. After her boyfriend dumps her and sets off for Harvard, Elle decides to attend the same college in an effort to prove her smarts and win him back. She soon realizes that she is perceived as nothing more than a "dumb blonde" and sets out to prove otherwise. Armed with unfailing confidence, Elle manages to break down stereotypes and see her own self-worth, proving that if in doubt, you can always fake it until you make it.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Andy (Anne Hathaway) is a bright, fresh-faced graduate who becomes an assistant to a revered fashion magazine editor (played by the iconic Meryl Streep). She is almost what you would envision a younger Mrs. Harris to be like, as she has the same tenacity and heart. Although inexperienced, it’s these very qualities that help her succeed and discover what it is she truly desires. After certain events unfold, Andy finds herself in Paris and much like her older counterpart receives a similar epiphany. Perhaps there is something special about the Parisian water, or it could just be those sweet macaroons, but whatever it is, Andy’s compelling journey of self-discovery leaves no room for disappointment.

Related:Why 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' Is More Than Fizzy French Escapism

Image via 20th Century Fox

Working Girl is a testament to every woman who strives to establish their significance, particularly in the working environment. Tess (Melanie Griffith) is a secretary who wants to further her career and does so by impersonating her boss. Though her methods may be unethical, Tess’ resilience, adaptability, and hard work are what really sets her apart. She has the imagination and wit to achieve whatever she sets her mind to but instead lets others bully and belittle her. Tess and Mrs. Harris are both women who have very little confidence, which unfortunately prevents them from fulfilling their potential. However, seeing them both eventually overcome this is extremely gratifying, especially Tess whose vivacious temperament could literally move mountains. For an awe-inspiring story of a woman who can kick ass in the office, Working Girl is the one to watch.

Image via Disney

Mulan is one of those films that will be watched by generations to come, as it teaches audiences that there is really no limit to what you can do. Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) is a feisty and zealous young woman who struggles with the cultural confines of tradition. Although her family loves her, they cannot accept her free-spirited nature, but when Mulan’s father is drafted into the army, it is this very nature that prompts her to disguise herself as a man and go in his place. She quickly outperforms her fellow soldiers and proves to be a fierce warrior. Taking a set of unprecedented circumstances to help understand her talents, both Mulan and Mrs. Harris are evidence enough that when you find yourself in the right environment, you have no choice but to thrive.

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Jess Bhamra (Parminder Nagra) is a teenager obsessed with football and despite her parent's disapproval, her intention to play remains unwavering. As a British Indian female, there are many expectations placed upon her and when her father discovers she has been playing in secret, he expresses concern over how she will be treated. Jess is faced with racism and conservative thinkers who do not believe that she has what it takes, but it is her passion and courage that spurs her on and leads her to victory. This movie encapsulates what it means to follow the heart and will surely inspire many other young women.

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Based on the true story of Amelia Earhart, Hilary Swank gives an affecting and powerful performance as the iconic aviator. She was the first woman to fly over the Atlantic Ocean, except nobody noticed or cared too much. However, she was an undeterred and irrepressible woman, therefore, deciding to challenge her own accomplishments, and fly around the entire world instead. Amelia has various parallels to Mrs.Harris Goes to Paris as they are two remarkable women who had been overlooked for most of their life. Luckily, they both realize that the only validation worth having is their own, giving them the vigor they need to go after their dreams. Amelia is a beautiful retelling of a real woman who did exactly what she wanted, knowing that life is best lived without regrets.

Image via Columbia Pictures

Funny Girl is based on the biography of Fanny Brice, a comedian, singer, and actress in the early 20th century. Fanny (Barbra Streisand) is not your typical beauty and is far from a competent dancer, often being mocked and laughed at. Mrs. Harris was probably no stranger to people laughing at her either but where she rebels against it, Fanny uses it to her advantage. Her comical instincts and determined attitude allow her to laugh her way to stardom leaving an indelible impression on everyone she meets, including audiences who are lucky enough to watch this film.

The Women (2008)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

A movie about women, by women, for women, this little treat of a film will make you laugh and cry in the same breath. It centers around Mary Haines (Meg Ryan) and the friends who support her after she learns of her husband’s infidelity. Sometimes your world needs to crumble for you to realize how unhappy you really are, a fact Mary eventually confronts. Forced to start her life again, she rediscovers her true desires, encouraged by a group of empowering women that any of us would be fortunate to call our friends. Like Mrs. Harris, Mary is a mature woman with plenty of life experience who decides to reclaim her life and dream of the impossible. They are both strong and independent women who show that it’s never too late to start your adventure, even if others doubt it.