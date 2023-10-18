My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 premiered on Sept. 8, giving fans another chance to celebrate family, love, and the beauty of Greek culture. The trilogy started over twenty years ago, with the introduction of the large yet intrusive Portokalos family. Awkward, thirty-something Toula (Nia Vardalos) falls in love with a non-Greek English teacher, Ian Miller (John Corbett), causing a hilarious clash of cultures.

A sleeper hit and critical darling, My Big Fat Greek Wedding was a milestone for the romantic comedy genre. The film remains highly regarded, and loyal fans of its unique vibe might be looking for similar films. Luckily, several worthy pictures share similarly playful and romantic vibes, making them ideal for My Big Fat Greek Wedding enjoyers.

10 'Father of the Bride' (1991)

Image via Touchstone Pictures

After twenty-two-year-old Annie (Kimberly Williams) returns home from Europe, George Banks (Steve Martin) must accept his daughter has become a woman when she announces her sudden engagement to upper-classman Bryan MacKenzie (George Newbern). Martin stars opposite Diane Keaton and Martin Short in this brilliant family comedy that is an absolute thrill to experience.

Martin is a hoot as the overprotective father who turns just a little psychotic as the big day approaches. Father of the Bride showcases every fear a parent has when their child is ready to leave the nest. Like My Big Fat Greek Wedding, there's an emphasis on family that fans will appreciate. The story is a heartwarming, slice-of-life classic that will always remain timeless.

9 'Before Midnight' (2013)

Image via Castle Rock

Eighteen years after their first encounter in Vienna, Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delpy) are married with twin daughters on a summer vacation in Greece. When Jesse questions their relationship, burning questions rise to a boiling point. Directed and co-written by Richard Linklater, Before Midnight marks the final installment of the popular Before trilogy, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Viewers have watched the unfolding beauty of Jesse and Céline's fated relationship for years. Witnessing the last part of their romantic journey is like saying goodbye to old friends while being reminded of the importance of communication and connectivity for a successful relationship.

Image via Walt Disney Studios

The Hundred-Foot Journey tells the inspiring story of the rivalry between two restaurants in a French village: a newly opened Indian restaurant and a Michelin-star French gourmet restaurant. Helen Mirren stars as the fiery restaurant owner Madame Mallory, with Om Puri as the Papa of the Kadam family and Manish Dayal as the talented young chef Hassan.

In many cultures, food is the heart and soul of everyone. This key point plays a role in both My Big Fat Greek Wedding and The Hundred-Foot Journey, showing that food can nourish the body, mind, and soul. The Hundred-Foot Journey is a great movie for foodies, with a feel-good story praised for its uplifting portrayal of family love and friendship.

Image via Mandate Pictures

Recently single Kat Ellis (Debra Messing) hires dashingly, handsome escort Nick Mercer (Dermot Mulroney) to attend her younger sister's wedding in London as her boyfriend, fooling her ex-fiance — the groom's best man. Starring a mix of American and English actors, The Wedding Date easily became a fan-favorite for its light-hearted rhythm and adorable characters.

Beyond the similarities of being wedding-themed movies, The Wedding Date and My Big Fat Greek Wedding share a basic message. They talk about the importance of family and forgiveness and showcase how a family can be many things, both good and bad, but the love within is the most important.

6 'Letters to Juliet' (2010)

Image via Summit Entertainment

Letters to Juliet tells the story of an American writer traveling with her fiancé to Verona, where she discovers a secret club called the "Secretaries of Juliet." Women anonymously reply to the unanswered love letters other women leave for Juliet Capulet's statue. Sophie answers a fifty-year-old letter from an elderly woman, Claire, and the pair embark on a quest to find Claire's long-lost love, Lorenzo.

Oscar-nominee Amanda Seyfried stars alongside Oscar-winner Vanessa Redgrave. Although the film is not a true story, it is based on the real group called The Juliet Club, established in 1972 by artists and scholars. Letters to Juliet is an uplifting romantic story about the lengths people will go to for true love, ideal for fans of romantic comedies.

5 'Meet the Parents' (2000)

Image via Universal Pictures

After proposing to his schoolteacher girlfriend, Chicago nurse Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) and Pam Byrnes (Teri Polo) take a trip to her parent's house Matters turn for the worst when Pam's strict dad, Jack (Robert De Niro), plans to make Greg go through hell to prove himself worthy of his daughter's hand.

Directed by Jay Roach, Meet the Parents is a belly-laughing remake of the eponymous 1992 film. There couldn't be a better pairing than Robert De Niro's intensity and Ben Stiller's comedic genius. Both Meet the Parents and My Big Fat Greek Wedding deal with the struggles of relating to someone else's family. The former takes a more gross-out approach, but both films share the same DNA.

4 'Mamma Mia!' (2008)

Image via Universal Pictures

The jukebox musical Mamma Mia! cents on a fatherless bride-to-be who invites three mysterious men to her wedding on a chamring Greek island. The three prospective fathers arrive, sparking feelings in the girl's mother. Starring an ensemble cast led by Meryl Streep, the film phenomenon is adapted from Catherine Johnson's 1999 musical.

Mamma Mia! is full of dazzling Greek scenery and campy dance choreography, using pop group ABBA's popular songs to tell a coming-of-age story about love. With an irresistible soundtrack and a cast of stellar performers willing to dance the night away, Mamma Mia! is an entertaining, big-hearted story great for a date night.

3 'While You Were Sleeping' (1995)

Image via Hollywood Pictures

When hopelessly romantic Chicago train coin collector Lucy (Sandra Bullock) suddenly saves the life of her commuter crush, Peter Callaghan (Peter Gallagher), his welcoming family mistakes her for his finacée. Things complicate when she catches feelings for Peter's younger brother Jack (Bill Pullman).

While You Were Sleeping is among the all-time best romantic comedies and a must-see for every Christmas holiday. The film's heartbeat flutters through its themes of the value of family, forgiveness, and empathy for others. Bullock's tender performance turned her into a superstar and rom-com queen, with the story digging into the bittersweet moments that bring a family together under one roof.

2 'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The groundbreaking rom-com Crazy Rich Asians follows Chinese-American NYU professor Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) discovering her boyfriend's family is among the richest in Singapore. Directed by John M. Chu, the film broke stereotypical boundaries in Hollywood, paving the way for more Asian American stories to be produced in a positive, unbiased light.

The box office smash focuses on the difficulties of being accepted into someone else's family. Blending comedy with serious undertones, the film is one of the first to showcase the struggles American-born Asians face within their own background. It also expanded the knowledge of Asian culture to Western audiences and helped catapult the careers of Henry Golding and Constance Wu. Crazy Rich Asians will have a sequel, and fans are eagerly awaiting its premiere.

1 'My Life in Ruins' (2009)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Often thought of as the sister movie to My Big Fat Greek Wedding, My Life in Ruins stars Nia Vardalos as a love-deprived tour guide, Georgia. Meeting a group of misfit tourists in Greece, she changes her perspective on life and romance.

The script cleverly portrays every type of traveler from the bickering rich couple, the well-behaved Canadians, the Brits, the first-time traveler, and, of course, the obnoxiously loud Americans. Drastically opposite to her awkward role as Toula Portokalos, Vardalos's character is somewhat stiffer and predictable, but she still lives up to her roots as a quick-witted comedian. The film beautifully represents Greece's breathtaking landscapes while leaving viewers with abundant life messages.

