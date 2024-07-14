What does one get by mixing historical fiction with epic fantasy, smartly written comedy, extreme family drama, and a tension-riddled enemies-to-lovers romance? Why, Prime Video's new great show, My Lady Jane, of course. Despite it only being released a few weeks ago, My Lady Jane has taken the world by storm, coaxing people in with its exuberant anachronistic re-imagining of one of history's most tragic queens.

Meet Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader), who is not only forced into an arranged marriage with notorious rake Guilford Dudley (Edward Bluemel) but also unexpectedly crowned as the country's Queen following the sudden death of her beloved cousin. The show features a near-perfect blend of fantasy, romance, and humor, a combination also captured by several beloved movies. Those who binged My Lady Jane in one sitting and are looking for other similar stories will surely enjoy these movies, which feature the same vibes and themes as Prime Video's charming comedy.

10 'A Knight's Tale' (2001)

Directed by Brian Helgeland

Set in medieval England, a jousting knight is shockingly killed in the middle of a match. His peasant-born squire, William Thatcher (Heath Ledger), sees an opportunity to disguise himself as his master to win the tournament and its prize money. Following his win, Thatcher and his fellow squires decide to continue the ruse and assume the false identity of a knight to make more money by winning tourneys.

Filled with wit, fun, and fabulous rock songs, A Knight's Tale is the ultimate action-comedy that radiates all the nostalgia of the 2000s. With a stellar ensemble, led masterfully by Heath Ledger's talents and charisma, this film is nothing short of entertaining. What's great is how it also wonderfully welds several cinematic tropes together, showcasing the underdog sports team or the peasant who rises the ranks to win the heart of the princess. Fun fact: Bluemel himself mentioned A Knight's Tale as a clear reference while making My Lady Jane.

9 'Rosaline' (2022)

Directed by Karen Maine

As a fun retelling of William Shakespeare's most famous play, this movie follows Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), the first woman Romeo ever claimed to love, as she struggles to comprehend why he left her for her cousin, Juliet (Isabela Merced). With the help of Dario (Sean Teale), an arranged suitor-turned-friend, the two try to separate the new lovers before it's too late.

For those who struggled to comprehend classical Shakespeare, here is a fun adaptation Indeed, Rosaline is extremely creative in that it doesn't merely change the physical setting of Romeo and Juliet but instead alters the perspective in which their story is told. Sure, it may be incredibly anachronistic with its contemporary language, humor and characterizations, but that's the charm of it all. Plus, the enemies-to-lovers tension between Rosaline and Dario is palpable from beginning to end.

8 'Ella Enchanted' (2004)

Directed by Tommy O'Haver

Bestowed with a "gift" of obedience as a baby, Ella (Anne Hathaway) grows to view this as a curse, especially in the aftermath of her mother's death, as she's forced to live with her cruel stepmother and stepsisters. Soon, Ella embarks on a journey to find her fairy godmother, Lucinda (Vivica A. Fox), and requests that she break the spell. Her adventure proves to take many twists as she meets numerous people and creatures along the way, including the dashing Prince Charmont (Hugh Dancy).

There have been several Cinderella adaptations over the years, but Ella Enchanted stands out as it wonderfully mixes its silliness with the whimsy of fantasy nostalgia. Indeed, this film can awaken the inner child of all who watch. From the over-the-top villains to the goofy mythical creatures to the sweetness of the main romance, Ella Enchanted has everything needed for a good pick-me-up.

7 'The Death of Stalin' (2017)

Directed by Armando Iannucci

Having been in power for over 30 years, the sudden death of tyrannical dictator Joseph Stalin (Adrian McLoughlin) took everyone by surprise. No one was more shocked than the senior members of the Council of Ministers, all of whom engaged in a frantic scramble for power as they all vied to become the next leader of the Soviet Union.

Dark satire is a risky genre, especially when it's used to fictionalize controversial historical events and figures. Yet, for all things considered, The Death of Stalin is a double-edged sword, as it is both an entertaining spoof and smart social commentary that's still somewhat relevant to today's day and age. Frankly speaking, this dark comedy would not have been so successful if it weren't for the talents of the stellar ensemble cast and the punchy jokes.

6 '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Directed by Gil Junger

New student Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) becomes instantly smitten with Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik), but a dilemma strikes as a family rule forbids her to date anyone until her sister finds a suitor, too. The task may prove difficult due to Kat's (Julia Stiles) strong-headed nature and steadfast determination to reject any man who might be remotely interested in her. A plan is thus concocted to set Kat up with bad boy Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger).

Who would've thought that a modern adaptation of a classic Shakespeare play would become one of the most beloved rom-coms of all time? For some, it's the wit; for others, it's the hit 90s bops. It's safe to say that all fans stay for the captivating opposites attract romance plot. Indeed, Kat and Patrick's relationship, though rich in fun and banter, harbors some heartbreaking sincerity that one can only admire and connect to.

5 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

Directed by John Madden

William Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes), the famed poet and playwright, finds himself stuck with no new ideas and a need for more cash. Desperate to find a new muse to generate inspiration, he ultimately finds it when he meets Viola de Lesseps (Gwyneth Paltrow), the daughter of a wealthy merchant who has futile dreams of becoming a stage actor.

Who doesn't love a good twist to history? Indeed, much like My Lady Jane, Shakespeare in Love has fun with people of the past by placing them in dramatized and unexpected situations. With a script that's undeniably witty and joyful, it's nice to see it be complimented by some epic drama, breathtaking costumes, and the sizzling chemistry between Fiennes and Paltrow. Even in its bittersweet moments, audiences can't help but lock into Shakespeare in Love's sweetest moments.

4 'Catherine Called Birdy' (2022)

Directed by Lena Dunham

Set in 13th century England, Lord Rollo (Andrew Scott) is caught in a complex as he remains financially destitute, though incredibly indulgent. To fix up his finances, he plans to wed his 14-year-old daughter to a wealthy suitor. Unfortunately for him, Catherine, more affectionately known as Birdy (Bella Ramsey), is a strong-willed and rambunctious girl who detests the expectations placed upon women in the medieval age.

As a quirky and whimsical coming-of-age film, Catherine Called Birdy is an unexpected delight. It may not seem obvious at first due to its somewhat dreary undertones and occasional tragic events. Still, behind all that lies a clever dark comedy about a young woman trying to find her place in the world. What makes it even better is how they explore this journey through Birdy's complicated family dynamics, brought to life by a range of stellar and striking performances.

3 'Anastasia' (1997)

Directed by Don Bluth and Gary Goldman

Years after the fall of Russia's Imperial family, the Dowager Empress (Angela Lansbury) offers a reward to anyone who returns her beloved granddaughter, Anastasia. Two con men decide to pass off a fake and hold auditions to find a girl that best resembles the young princess. There, they meet Anya (Meg Ryan), an amnesiac orphan who just so happens to stumble upon the auditions. The three agree to pass her off as the Grand Duchess, unaware that Anya really is the lost Anastasia.

Inspired by the real-life rumor of what could've been had Anastasia survived the revolution, Anastasia fully embraces the wackiness of twisting history. From incorporating mystical elements to setting the drama against the backdrop of catchy songs, Anastasia is a highly underrated animated classic, especially since it introduces one of the best annoyance-to-lovers couples of all time. Indeed, Dimitri (John Cusack) is that movie boyfriend.