National Treasure is making its long-awaited comeback in the upcoming sequel series on Disney+, National Treasure: Edge of History. The original film and its sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, stars Nicolas Cage as Ben Gates, a historian and treasure hunter searching for the fabled Freemason treasure that’s interwoven with American history. The film series also stars Justin Bartha, Diane Kruger, Jon Voight, Sean Bean, and Ed Harris.

Though the sequel series will not feature Nicolas Cage (that’s absurd!), the series will bring back fan favorites Justin Bartha’s Riley Poole, Gates’ computer expert friend, and FBI Agent Saduky (Harvey Keitel), a former adversary-turned-friend. For fans of the movies, the Disney+ is bringing back the excitement of the history-loving adventure genre that’s wildly entertaining. If you’ve craving more movies like National Treasure while waiting for the new Disney+ series, be sure to check out the following movies:

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

After Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) is accused of murder, he and Sophie (Audrey Tautou) embark on an adventure that leads to the two of them uncovering a secret that could shake the foundation of a major world religion. Based on the popular book of the same name, The Da Vinci Code, and its sequels Angels & Demons and Inferno, delves into ancient secret societies and their connection to major historical figures, like the Freemasons and their connections to US history. Where the film lacks the comedy and romance of the National Treasure movies, it makes up for with rich history and a mystery that unfolds. Also, Robert and Sophie race against time and a persistent police captain (Jean Reno), like Ben runs from Sadusky. If you’re looking for a film packed with world history, puzzles, and unlocking secrets, The Da Vinci Code has it all and then some.

The Mummy (1999)

The National Treasure movies focus primarily on American history, specifically the American Revolution and the Civil War, with its clues and riddles interconnected to its events. The Mummy hones in on Egyptian history and mythology. Unlike following a map found on the Declaration of Independence, Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser), Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz), and Evelyn’s brother Jonathan (John Hannah) follow a map to the city of the dead. Along the way of their adventure, they accidentally bring an ancient evil back to life. Though there’s a focus on the supernatural, the journey across Egypt packs as much action, adventure, and romance in The Mummy; there’s even a treasure waiting at the end of their quest.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Ben Gates uses historical artifacts to find treasure while Lara Croft (Angelina Jolie) hunts down artifacts to save the world. In Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, globetrotting adventurer Lara competes with the Illuminati to find all the pieces of the Triangle of Light before the Illuminati uses it to control time. Unlike the National Treasure movies, Lara’s search is more international and the stakes are raised significantly. Not to mention, Lara is equally smart and tough as she holds her own in a fight, where Ben Gates spends more time running than fighting in hand-to-hand combat. Bonus, Ben Gates and Lara Croft share the same father– Jon Voight, who plays Patrick Gates in the National Treasure movies and Lord Richard Croft in Tomb Raider.

Night at the Museum (2006)

Where history takes on new meaning in National Treasure, history comes to life literally in Night at the Museum. Instead of treasure hunting, an Egyptian tablet is the source of the power that brings the exhibits of the Museum of Natural History to life. Like Ben Gates claiming he’s a treasure protector, it’s up to the new night security guard, Larry Daley (Ben Stiller), to protect everything in the museum. While there’s American history on display, including Teddy Roosevelt (Robin Williams) and Sacagawea (Mizuo Peck), Night at the Museum incorporates world and natural history; there’s Octavius (Steve Coogan), Attila the Hun (Patrick Gallagher), and even a mischievous capuchin monkey named Baxter. Plus, the climax of National Treasure takes place in New York City, where Night at the Museum takes place. The film is more comedic than the National Treasure movies, but it packs the same wonder and adventure in learning something new about history; it also launched its own film franchise.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Before historian Ben Gates found “the secret that lies with Charlotte,” an archeologist named Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) was fighting Nazi forces and on the hunt for the long-lost Ark of the Covenant. The adventure series that started it all, Raiders of the Lost Ark, directed by Steven Spielberg, set the standard for what an adventure movie could be– from deciphering artifacts, escaping booby traps, keeping a treasure out of the wrong hands, even rekindling former romantic relationships along the way. Indiana Jones is equally an intellectual as well as proficient in combat, giving Ben Gates a run for his money and the treasure he spends most of his adult life seeking.

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

The action and fun are dialed up to an eleven in the Guy Ritchie-directed take on the world’s greatest detective. Instead of seeking treasure, Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) and his partner Dr. John Watson (Jude Law) try to solve a series of murders taking place around London that involve a secret society. While Ben and Riley work well together, the banter between Sherlock and John is laced with more sarcasm but just as much care. Both duos balance each other out with their own set of skills and intellect. Also, there’s a level of romance between Sherlock and Irene Adler (Rachel McAdams), who’s able to match Holmes’ wit, similarly to Ben and Abigail. Though the history is lacking, the action and the intricate nature of the mystery in Sherlock Holmes and its sequel Game of Shadows keep audiences on the edge of their seat as they, alongside Sherlock, try to solve the mystery.

The Brothers Bloom (2008)

Part of what makes the National Treasure movies fun are the capers involved in order to find a clue or steal an artifact. Due to the high security involved with these historical objects, Ben Gates and his team have to figure out inventive ways to perform a heist. In the same sense, Rian Johnson makes his mark in the heist movie genre with The Brothers Bloom, a film about two brothers, played by Mark Ruffalo and Adrien Brody, as they execute one last con together. The easy rapport between Ruffalo and Brody is similar to that of Cage and Bartha as their characters work together to plan and bring the con together.

Also, there’s the family drama between the two brothers as they discuss the morality of being con artists; Ben Gates and his father disagree on the existence of the Templar Treasure and the toll it takes on their family legacy. Through adventure, the family members are brought closer together. In addition to this, Penelope (Rachel Weisz) and Bloom fall in love over the course of their romantic adventure around the world, in the midst of conning her. Similar to Abigail, Penelope secretly craves adventure and joins the brothers on their smuggling scheme.

Fool’s Gold (2008)

In Book of Secrets, not only do Ben and Abigail find their way back to each other through searching for Cíbola, a Native American city of gold, but also Ben’s divorced parents, Patrick and Emily (Helen Mirren). Likewise in Fool’s Gold, an estranged couple of treasure hunters, played by Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson, rekindle their relationship after a new clue is discovered that leads to a century’s old Spanish treasure. Instead of searching among national monuments, the treasure they’re looking for lies along the Key West shores of Florida. Where the romance of the National Treasure films is a side plot, it plays a major role in Fool’s Gold with a side of treasure chasing.

The Lost City (2022)

Sandra Bullock stars as a romance novelist who’s thrown into her own adventure after an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) kidnaps her in order to find the lost city on a remote island in the Atlantic Ocean; it contains the Crown of Fire, a priceless treasure. The cover model (Channing Tatum) for her romance books attempts to rescue her but gets the two of them lost in the jungle. Their only means of survival is finding the lost city itself. Though The Lost City lacks the historical connections found in National Treasure, the romance and comedy elements are amped up, making this adventure movie a light-hearted fun watch.