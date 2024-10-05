Season 22 of NCIS premieres this coming October. For those not in the know, the show revolves around a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), and combines elements of military drama and crime procedural with occasional action and a touch of humor. NCIS is the third-longest-running scripted, live-action U.S. prime-time TV series currently airing, surpassed only by Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU.

But what's the secret recipe that makes NCIS so popular? There is a well established formula each episode adheres to: a crime is committed, an investigation takes place and the bad guys are brought to justice, but there's something else beyond a familiar formula that attracts such a loyal viewership. The characters and storylines offer a reflection of the core values of Middle America with themes of unabashed patriotism and a war on terror. In the same vein, the best military movies typically leave the audience with a similar sense of pride and these ones, in particular, have more of an NCIS flavor and are a fantastic way to pass some time while waiting for the new season to start.

10 'Conduct Unbecoming' (1975)

Directed by Michael Anderson

Image via British Lion Films

In 1880, two very different young soldiers join their regiment in India. Second Lieutenant Arthur Drake (Michael York), whose father previously served, is eager to fit in, while Second Lieutenant Edward Millington (James Faulkner), a general's son, is determined to fail his probationary period by antagonizing his superiors at every turn. When the widow of an honored hero (Susannah York) is assaulted, Millington stands accused and Drake is called to defend him in his court-martial, which ends up being anything but an open-and-shut case.

"The mysterious story will keep viewers guessing until the end..."

While a British period drama may seem an odd choice for fans of the NCIS universe, the film does offer some of the elements that make the TV series so appealing, including military misconduct and an investigation to uncover the truth. The mysterious story will keep viewers guessing until the end, and the elaborate costumes, exotic-looking sets and stellar cast of top British actors add to the entertainment factor.

Watch on TUBI

9 'The General's Daughter' (1999)

Directed by Simon West

Image via Paramount Pictures

When General Campbell's (James Cromwell) daughter, Elizabeth (Leslie Stefanson), is found murdered, Paul Brenner (John Travolta) and Sara Sunhill (Madeline Stowe) are brought in to investigate. Elizabeth, a bright and successful army captain in psychological operations, was strangled, tied down with tent stakes, and presumably raped, and while this is a brutal enough premise, the investigation unravels an even darker and more sinister truth.

With its themes of military cover-up and sexual crimes, The General's Daughter is a bit of a mix between NCIS and Law & Order: SVU. While not one of Travolta's best movies, this is an engrossing and suspenseful mystery with a great cast and well-written quotable dialogue. While it may not leave viewers instilled with a sense of patriotic pride, it is still an interesting window into military operations, particularly from a female perspective.

Watch on Paramount+

8 'Hart's War' (2002)

Directed by Gregory Hoblit

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Towards the end of World War II, Lieutenant Thomas Hart (Colin Farrell) is captured by German forces and sent to a prison camp, where he's debriefed by the ranking American officer, Colonel William McNamara (Bruce Willis). When two African American pilots arrive at the camp, one is murdered and the other accused of killing a white sergeant. Because he was a law student before the war, Hart is appointed to defend the accused pilot at his court-martial, overseen by camp commandant, Oberst Werner Visser (Marcel Iure). What Hart doesn't know is that the trial is a sham concocted to conceal a secret mission.

"[Willis] and and Farrell work well together to create an emotionally charged movie experience..."

While the courtroom in this instance is a little more rustic than those shown in NCIS, the film is still completely absorbing because it leaves viewers guessing until the very end and plays on the same overarching theme of selfless sacrifice. This may not be one of Willis' most rewatchable movies, but he and Farrell work well together to create an emotionally charged movie experience that's well worth a look.

Watch on TUBI

7 'High Crimes' (2002)

Directed by Carl Franklin

Image via 20th Century Studios

Successful lawyer Claire Kubik (Ashley Judd) finds her idyllic world shattered when her husband Tom (Jim Caviezel) is suddenly apprehended by the FBI. Claire discovers Tom's real name is Ron Chapman, and he was once a marine engaged in covert military operations, but has been on the run for the past 12 years. Chapman is put on trial for the murder of Latin American villagers while he was serving, but protests his innocence. With the help of former military attorney Charlie Grimes (Morgan Freeman), Claire struggles to uncover the truth about what happened.

There's something very satisfying about a good courtroom drama, which stems from the very primal human need for justice to prevail, particularly with a system that is a law unto itself, and High Crimes delivers. Like a good NCIS episode, there's also plenty of external thrills and action to compliment the more thought-provoking, but equally tense legal formality. Judd, Caviezel and Freeman play their respective roles really well, as both the aggressor and the victim, making the ending almost impossible to call, which is exactly how a good mystery should be.

Watch on TUBI

6 'Basic' (2003)

Directed by John McTiernan

Image via Columbia Pictures

Army Ranger Drill Sergeant Nathan West (Samuel L. Jackson) takes his men on a training mission into the Colombian jungle and only two come out alive. As the interrogation begins, one of the surviving soldiers, Dunbar (Brian Van Holt), insists he will only speak to another Ranger from outside the base. Despite protests from the investigating officer, Captain Julia Osborne (Connie Nielsen), officials bring in Tom Hardy (John Travolta), an ex-Ranger, now a DEA agent, who is currently on suspension for allegedly accepting a bribe. Hardy also served under West and despised his brutal tactics, but their relationship turns out to be a lot more complicated.

Like a perfect NCIS episode, the investigation at the heart of Basic has plenty of twists and turns to keep the audience guessing until the very end. Jackson, who has been labeled one of the coolest movie actors of all time, is great to watch in his role as the ruthless sergeant and Travolta is equally compelling as the tough investigator. This is a must-see for fans of military mysteries.

Basic Basic: When a group of Army Ranger trainees disappear during a training exercise in the Panama jungle, a DEA agent and a hardened military investigator are brought in to uncover the truth. As they dig deeper, they encounter conflicting testimonies, hidden agendas, and a labyrinth of deception, leading to more questions than answers and pushing the boundaries of trust and loyalty within the military ranks. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 18, 2003 Director John McTiernan Cast John Travolta , Connie Nielsen , Samuel L. Jackson , Giovanni Ribisi , Brian Van Holt , Dash Mihok , Taye Diggs , Roselyn Sanchez , Tim Daly , Cristián de la Fuente , Harry Connick Jr. , Nick Loren , Cliff Fleming , Margaret Travolta , Chris Byrne , Jonathan Rau , Tait Ruppert Runtime 98 minutes Main Genre Action Writers James Vanderbilt Character(s) Tom Hardy , Osborne , West , Kendall , Dunbar , Mueller , Pike , Nunez , Styles , Castro , Vilmer , Helicopter Pilot , Nurse #1 , MP , G.I. on the Tarmac , Jeep Driver Expand

5 'Rules of Engagement' (2000)

Directed by William Friedkin

Image via Paramount Pictures

Colonel Terry Childers (Jackson) is a highly decorated Marine and Commanding Officer of a Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) that's called to evacuate the U.S. Ambassador to Yemen (Ben Kingsley). The mission goes awry with several soldiers being taken out by snipers, leading Childers to order his troops to open fire on a crowd of gathered protesters, resulting in the death of more than 80 civilians and injuries to many more. Back on U.S. soil, in an effort to deflect negative public opinion and salvage relations with the Middle East, the government pressures the military to court-martial Childers and have him shoulder all the blame. With few allies in his corner, Childers turns to Marine Colonel Hayes Hodges (Tommy Lee Jones), whose life he saved, to help plead his case.

"Jackson gives an extremely powerful performance as the honorable soldier hung out to dry by the leaders of a country..."

Jackson gives an extremely powerful performance as the honorable soldier hung out to dry by the leaders of a country he risked his life to defend. His character's choice of words is a little stronger than heard in a typical NCIS episode, but Jackson is one of those actors who's just good at swearing, so it's kind of a given. Jones and Guy Pearce, who plays prosecuting attorney Major Biggs, are also wonderful to watch in their courtroom clashes.

Watch on APPLE TV

4 'Courage Under Fire' (1996)

Directed by Edward Swick

Image via Twentieth Century Fox

When a rescue helicopter crashes during Desert Storm, pilot Captain Karen Walden (Meg Ryan) dies shortly before her crew is rescued. It appears that Walden made a spectacular rescue of a downed helicopter crew, then held her own crew together to fight off the Iraqis, and if this proves true, she will become the first woman in history nominated for the Medal of Honor. Lt. Colonel Nat Serling (Denzel Washington), who is struggling with his own demons from having served in combat, is assigned to investigate Walden's worthiness, but conflicting accounts from her men and other soldiers, begin to raise doubts.

"While this is primarily a work of fiction, the movie presents a real-life view of military conflict..."

Courage Under Fire is one of Meg Ryan's best movies, and one which sees her step out of her comfort zone of forlorn love interest that she became known for. ​​​​​Washington is equally spellbinding in his portrayal of a man fighting internal battles, but still full of determination to uncover the truth. While this is primarily a work of fiction, the movie presents a real-life view of military conflict, which is also one of the many draws of NCIS.

Watch on APPLE TV

3 'Zero Dark Thirty' (2012)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

In this chronicle of the decade-long search for Osama bin Laden following the September 11th, 2001 attacks, Maya (Jessica Chastain) is a CIA operative whose first experience is the interrogation of Al-Qaeda prisoners. She's hesitant about the extreme duress applied to the detainees, but believes that such tactics are necessary in order to extract the truth. For several years, Maya is single-minded in her investigation to uncover the whereabouts of bin Laden and finally, in 2011, it appears her work will pay off, when a U.S. Navy SEAL team is sent to kill or capture him following her lead.

Zero Dark Thirty is one of Jessica Chastain's best movies and is riveting from start to finish. It's definitely gritter than the polished image NCIS presents, but that's understandable because there is a lot of raw emotion associated with what was undoubtedly the most infamous terrorist attack on American soil. While events have been dramatized, the cast and crew do a fantastic job of maintaining a level of realism, which makes the film difficult to watch in places but at the same time hard to turn away from.

Zero Dark Thirty A chronicle of the decade-long hunt for al-Qaeda terrorist leader Osama bin Laden after the September 2001 attacks and his death at the hands of the Navy S.E.A.L.s Team 6 in May 2011. Release Date December 19, 2012 Director Kathryn Bigelow Cast Kyle Chandler , Jennifer Ehle , Harold Perrineau Jason Clarke , Reda Kateb , Jessica Chastain Runtime 157 Main Genre Drama Writers Mark Boal Tagline The greatest manhunt in history. Website http://zerodarkthirty-movie.com/ Expand

2 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial' (2023)

Directed by William Friedkin

Image via Showtime

U.S. Navy Commander Queeg (Kiefer Sutherland) has led the men aboard the USS Caine for 15 months. During a violent storm, the executive officer, Lt. Maryk (Jake Lacy) is convinced that Queeg shows signs of mental instability which jeopardizes the safety of the ship and, according to chapter 11 of Navy regulations, relieves him of command. Maryk then faces a court-martial for mutiny with Lt. Greenwald (Jason Clarke) making a skeptical defense and Lieutenant Commander Challee (Monica Raymund) handling the prosecution.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial was William Friedkin's final movie and a fitting tribute to a great director. Many would argue that the original movie The Caine Mutiny starring Humphrey Bogart is closer to the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Herman Woulk that formed the basis for both movies because it was also set in World War II. However, the updated version, now set in the Gulf War, retains all the intensity of a fantastic military crime. Sutherland is formidable as Captain Queeg and his presence is much more aligned to what NCSI fans have come to expect from their protagonists.

1 'A Few Good Men' (1992)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Image via Columbia Pictures

Marine William Santiago dies after his platoon mates Lance Corporal Harold Dawson (Wolfgang Bodison) and PFC Landon Downy (James Marshall) inflict a corps style punishment known as a 'code red'. The two soldiers are charged with murder and Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee (Tom Cruise), who is renowned for plea-bargaining, is assigned as defense counsel. Lieutenant Commander Joanne Galloway (Demi Moore) pushes Kaffe to take the case more seriously, insisting that there is a lot more to the story than company commander Col. Nathan Jessup (Jack Nicholson) is telling.

A Few Good Men is everything a fan of NCIS could want: marines, Guantanamo, a courtroom and Jack Nicholson, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance. The film paints the very clear message that no-one is above the law and the closing scene where Kaffee and Jessup face off is enough to give anyone chills. If there is one film which validates the existence of the military justice system, this is it.

NEXT: 'NCIS: Origins' Lead Actor Got This Important Advice From Beloved Original Series Star