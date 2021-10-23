One of the most anticipated movies of 2021, No Time To Die has been garnering a lot of positive reactions and box office revenue since its premiere. The 25th movie in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die brings Daniel Craig’s 007 series to a full circle. There are many mixed opinions about Craig’s portrayal of Ian Fleming’s star spy. But one thing that always stands out for this series is that there’s a subtle interconnection of the stories and characters, especially with James Bond himself. No Time To Die builds upon that narrative. Since his first appearance in Casino Royale, Craig’s James Bond has gone through a lot of evolution and No Time To Die makes for the perfect finale for that story.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die stars an ensemble cast led by Craig, including Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, Dali Benssala, and Billy Magnussen among others. Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes also reprise their roles from the earlier movies.

With unexpected, shocking plot twists and some emotional moments, No Time To Die is a Bond movie like we have never seen before. Now, if that’s a good thing or a bad thing is something time will tell. But for now, we know that after this movie there will be a void in classic spy stories, at least until some other dashing spy (or perhaps a new Bond) finally comes in from the cold. So in the meantime, how about catching up with some of the best spy thrillers and keeping the rhythm going? Here’s our finest selection of movies that you must make your mission to watch after (or before) No Time To Die.

Related:‘No Time to Die’ Takes Its Time Giving Daniel Craig His Bond Sendoff | Review

Casino Royale

Image via MGM

What better way to bid adieu to Daniel Craig as James Bond than a throwback to his first Bond movie? After Pierce Brosnan’s super smooth and slick Bond, Casino Royale introduced a grittier, graver 007 with Daniel Craig. Directed by Martin Campbell, the movie stars Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, Jeffrey Wright, and Judi Dench in major roles. Casino Royale follows Bond on a mission to prevent a mob banker, Le Chiffre, from winning a high-stakes poker game. Bond is accompanied by Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) and soon falls in love with her. There are many threads that connect this movie to No Time To Die and watching Casino Royale before No Time To Die does give you better context for the latest installment.

This story is set at the beginning of Bond’s career as Agent 007 when he is still earning his license to kill, which makes this Bond’s origin story. Additionally, the character of Vesper Lynd leaves a lasting impression on both Bond and the audience. The story also has many references to Bond’s earlier life as an agent and sets the stage for his growth, both as an individual and as a spy.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

A classic Bond movie that shares elements with the latest one. Both the movies have James Bond saying the exact same thing to his lover before they are separated by virtue of events. To add to it, both the movies use Louis Armstrong’s “We Have All the Time in the World”, in different ways and in different places. However, as far as the character goes, George Lazenby’s and Craig’s Bonds are quite different.

The 1969 movie, directed by Peter R. Hunt, has James Bond set out on an assignment to defeat Blofeld (Telly Savalas), the villain who hypnotizes beautiful women and turns them into “angels of death” to realize his sinister motives. Apart from Lazenby as James Bond, the movie also stars Diana Rigg, Bernard Lee, Gabriele Ferzetti, and Ilse Steppat in major roles. Though it wasn't very well received in its time, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, is now considered to be among the best adaptations of Fleming’s novels.

The Bourne Ultimatum

Image via Universal Pictures

Moving away from the James Bond series, here’s a movie that’s a must-watch if you love spy thrillers or anything related to political espionage. You could say that the Jason Bourne series kind of influenced Daniel Craig’s Bond movies, with more focus on action and the gravity of the protagonist.

Based on the eponymous novel by Robert Ludlum, The Bourne Ultimatum is the third movie in the Bourne franchise. The story revolves around Jason Bourne (Matt Damon), a former CIA assassin and amnesiac who is hunted by the people he once worked for. In the movie, Bourne starts to get flashbacks from the time when he was a part of a covert operation. He sets out to search for more information about his past and ends up becoming a target of yet another assassin program. If you enjoy the dark and deadly aspects of Craig's Bond movies, the Bourne series and especially The Bourne Ultimatum is what you should be looking at.

The Rock

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Michael Bay, Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, and Ed Harris – you can’t go wrong with that combination. After seeing Sean Connery in the early series of James Bond movies, The Rock almost feels like an extension of that role. It’s not, of course, but it sure feels like it. The 1996 spy action-thriller follows a team comprising of an FBI chemist, a former SAS (Special Air Service) captain, and SEAL agents, who must break into Alcatraz to fight a rogue team of Marines and save the city of San Francisco. In a race against time, the team must stop the terrorists from destroying the island and killing hostages.

The Rock and No Time To Die have one shared thread. Captain John Patrick Mason (Connery) is a former British spy in American custody who is pulled out of prison to help the US government, just as Bond is brought back from his retirement to help the CIA for their mission. That and the fact that both movies involve an experienced agent mentoring a relative rookie in the field.

Related:Sean Connery Remembered by Daniel Craig & the James Bond Team

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Image via 20th Century Fox

One of the most popular spy franchises of the last decade, Kingsman brought back the charm and excitement that all retro spy thrillers were known for. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar, Kingsman: The Golden Circle was directed by Matthew Vaughn and boasts an ensemble cast including Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges, among others.

The second installment in the series, The Golden Circle sees the Kingsman team head to the United States to team up with their American counterparts, the Statesman organization. They then begin a race against time to save the world from the supervillain Poppy Adams and her drug cartel. It would definitely be useful to watch the first movie, Kingsman: The Secret Service, but this story stands pretty well on its own and does raise the bar for the series. Thrilling, exciting, and uber-stylish, this is what TV Tropes calls a “Martini flavored” spy flick. There are fast cars (and car chases), high-octane action sequences, glamorous parties, and colorful settings, just what you want to see in a retro-style spy thriller. It’s funny, it’s cool, and it’s a great watch.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Image via StudioCanal

Many of John Le Carre’s spy novels have been brought to life on the big screen. But Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy remains one of the best adaptations and easily one of the greatest spy movies made in recent decades. Set in the 1970s during the Cold War, the plot follows a retired British Intelligence officer, who is tasked with discovering a Soviet double agent in London. Directed by Tomas Alfredson, the movie features an all-star cast including Gary Oldman, Kathy Burke, Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Stephen Graham, Tom Hardy, Ciarán Hinds, John Hurt, Toby Jones, Simon McBurney, and Mark Strong.

Now to be fair, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy has barely any similarity to No Time To Die or any other Bond movie for that matter. There’s no glamor, no fast cars or expensive gadgets. Rather, it pivots on a more mature, restrained narrative with the grittier characterization of its agents. And that’s the one commonality between the two movies. If you like Daniel Craig’s grittier, grounded James Bond, then you will love George Smiley of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. But fair warning, this movie demands close attention to detail.

License to Kill

Image via MGM

The second and last Bond movie starring Timothy Dalton, Licence to Kill features a James Bond who is very similar to the one in No Time To Die – darker and more serious. The story of Licence to Kill sees Agent 007 being suspended but continuing to seek justice. After his CIA buddy, Felix Leiter (David Hedison), and his wife are attacked by a drug lord, Bond takes matters into his own hands and sets out to take revenge.

Directed by John Glen, Licence to Kill stars Timothy Dalton, Carey Lowell, Robert Davi, Talisa Soto, and Anthony Zerbe, among others. There are also a few other things that make this Bond movie an interesting watch. License to Kill was the first movie in the franchise that didn’t use an original title by Ian Fleming. The story is a blend of Live and Let Die and Fleming’s short story The Hildebrand Rarity, which makes this Bond movie one of a kind.

Keep Reading:How 'No Time to Die' Presents Two Possible Paths for a Future Bond (And Which One Feels Better)

Share Share Tweet Email

Shows Like 'Squid Game' to Watch for More Danger and Drama Dangerous games and the people who play to win against desperate odds. These are the seven best shows similar to Squid Game that you can watch now.

Read Next