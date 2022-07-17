Ever since the trailer dropped on February 13, 2022 horror enthusiasts can’t stop talking about Nope. Written, directed, and produced by the iconic Jordan Peele, Nope is Peele’s next big film intended to give his audience a haunting experience. Nope will follow the eerie tale of a small Californian town witnessing an inexplicable and terrifying event. Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer appear to star as leads. Universal Pictures will release the film to theaters on July 22, 2022.

Whether you're looking for more films to prepare you before you watch Nope on the big screen or you're trying to find some good movies to watch after you've caught the film, add these similar bone-chilling films to your watchlist for a truly terrifying experience.

Get Out was the 2017 directorial debut that made Jordan Peele a respected name in horror cinema and won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Daniel Kaluuya, who will be taking the screen with Nope, plays Chris Washington, a Black man dating a white woman, Rose Armitage (Allison Williams). When Rose decides it’s time for Chris to meet her family, he is nervous at the potential of her white relatives’ racial prejudice. He is surprised yet wary when her parents, and the entire white-dominated community, appear to welcome him with open arms. But everything is not as it seems, and Chris soon finds himself with the urgent need to... well, get out.

Also written and directed by Jordan Peele is the 2019 horror movie Us. Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke star as the happily married Adelaide and Abraham Wilson. They and their two children look forward to a family vacation. Their beach trip turns sour, however, when they find themselves hunted by another family with a disturbing characteristic–these people look, sound, and think just like the Wilsons. What ensues is a dangerous battle between the Wilsons and their darker, more feral counterparts.

The 2021 film Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta, is a direct sequel to the 1992 Candyman. Jordan Peele was a writer and producer in this fifth film of the Candyman franchise. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays photographer Anthony McCoy who moves to Cabrini-Green, where the 1992 Candyman film’s events took place. When a local (Colman Domingo) tells McCoy of the dead man with a hook who gives children candy, McCoy becomes determined to make the Candyman legend his next artistic project. What he doesn’t know is just how dangerous the forbidden name is.

Directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and produced by Jason Blum as a Blumhouse Television film and part of the Welcome to the Blumhouse collection, Black Box is another horror film with a sci-fi twist. The film follows Nolan Wright (Mamoudou Athie), who struggles to cope with his crippling amnesia. When authorities threaten to take custody of his daughter due to his disability, he seeks counsel from neurologist Dr. Lilian Brooks (Phylicia Rashad). She uses her machine, known as the black box, and her coaching voice to help him dive deep into his mind to retrieve his lost memories. What Wright finds there is rattling to his core.

The Mist is the 2007 film, written and directed by Frank Darabont, that is based on Stephen King’s novella of the same name. The movie pits a group of strangers together in a supermarket when a mist shrouds the world outside. The fog seems harmless until people who attempt to venture through it are brutally killed by monsters. Thomas Jane plays David Drayton, one of the folks trapped in the store, who must protect his son, Billy, from the hysteria that ensues among the panicking crowd.

Antebellum features Janelle Monáe as the leading woman, Dr. Veronica Henley, who is startled when she wakes up in another reality. Transported from her success in the present day, she finds herself thrown back in time and into bondage on a Southern plantation that’s run by Confederate soldiers. As a Black woman, she is chained to the horrors of slavery, and she must use all her wits to escape the nightmare. Antebellum served as the directorial debut of Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz.

Octavia Spencer spells audiences with her role as Sue Ann in the 2019 Blumhouse horror film Ma. Sue Ann, also known as Ma in the community, reluctantly buys alcohol for a group of teenagers. She then invites the kids to use her basement as a safe and secret party space, so they can drink and enjoy themselves without getting caught by authorities. The innocent gesture becomes sinister, however, when Ma grows possessive of her time with the kids. At the same time, the teens suspect Ma is not the harmless woman they believe her to be.

Richard Stanley returned to filmmaking with Color Out of Space, the 2019 horror film based on the H. P. Lovecraft story of the same name. Nicholas Cage is Nathan Gardner, patriarch of the Gardner family who all move to the idyllic farm he inherited. Their peaceful existence is interrupted when a colorful blast of light explodes with the crash of a meteor on their property. The family and nearby town eagerly investigate the extraterrestrial matter, unaware of the irreversible and drastic changes the matter begins to have on all living things.

In the Tall Grass, based on the Stephen King and Joe Hill novella of the same name, follows a group of people as they get lost in a field of grass. Laysla De Oliviera and Avery Whitted play the sister and brother who enter the field when they hear a boy crying for help. The siblings get separated, the weeds shift, and time passes by in ways it shouldn’t. A malevolent force lurks among the grass–or within nature itself.