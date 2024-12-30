In 2024, one of the year’s best horror movies was saved for last: Nosferatu, which is the fourth feature film directed by Robert Eggers. It’s far from the first take on Nosferatu, of course, so anyone looking for something comparable to Eggers’ latest ought to check out the other takes on Nosferatu. However obvious they might be, they have to be included for present purposes.

Those older Nosferatu films plus some other eerie, subversive, and intensely atmospheric vampire/horror movies are outlined below, and in no particular order. Anyone after more vampire-related stuff can treat these as reliably good watches, because even if there might not be anything out there exactly like 2024’s Nosferatu, at least there are more than enough movies that have similarities, be they surface-level or a little more obscure.

1 'Shadow of the Vampire' (2000)

Directed by E. Elias Merhige

At first glance, Shadow of the Vampire might sound like a movie about the making of another movie, but it takes a turn into horror that puts it apart from reality… unless vampires are real? Anyway, the making of the original Nosferatu is what much of this movie revolves around, only here, Max Schreck – who played Count Orlok – is an actual vampire, instead of someone merely playing one.

It’s neat to compare this to Nosferatu (2024) for obvious reasons, but also because Willem Dafoe happened to star in both, playing the vampiric Schreck in Shadow of the Vampire. It’s certainly a novel idea for a film, and even if it’s not perfect overall, it’s decently fun and creative, putting a spin on both vampire films, generally speaking, and movies that are about making movies.

2 'Interview with the Vampire' (1994)

Directed by Neil Jordan

Boasting a remarkable cast of both established and up-and-coming talent, Interview with the Vampire plays out mostly as a series of flashbacks intended to depict a vampire’s long and eventful life. Said vampire is being interviewed, after all (what a surprise!), with this account of his life managing to showcase both the highs and lows that would come with being blessed/cursed with eternal life, and a hunger for blood.

It's tonally pretty wild, which will either make the movie stand out or make it a little frustrating, depending on the viewer. Most of the wild swings it makes end up being worthwhile, though, because Interview with the Vampire works as an operatic, dramatic, and overall heightened take on the vampire genre. It’s big and flashy, and the performances can be quite over the top, but at least it’s pretty fun.

3 'Nosferatu' (1922)

Directed by F. W. Murnau

Yep, so to get the obvious one (well, one of two obvious ones) out of the way now, 1922’s Nosferatu is just as worth watching as 2024’s Nosferatu, even with there being 100 years between the two. Actually, the fact that the original Nosferatu is so old might well be what makes it most essential, seeing that, as a horror film, it does still hold up and prove eerie at times.

The story has been retold, sure, but everything being so visual (by necessity) makes Nosferatu (1922) striking and particularly powerful. It’s a vampire story filled with obsession, longing, and tragedy broken down to its bare essentials, and the ancientness of the movie, alongside the boldness of its images, work in tandem to make it surprisingly creepy, the age of the thing be damned.

4 'Nosferatu the Vampyre' (1979)

Directed by Werner Herzog

But if silent cinema isn't really your thing, or you did enjoy 1922’s Nosferatu and want to see more, then there’s 1979’s Nosferatu the Vampyre. This one has more or less the same story as found in the 1922 and 2024 versions but, somewhat confusingly, the characters have the names of the characters from the original Dracula story which Nosferatu initially borrowed/stole from (only changing the character names and some minor plot elements).

Nosferatu the Vampyre is Werner Herzog doing a horror movie, and that should be enough to be enticing, given his feature films and documentaries often have a strange and sometimes unsettling energy, though he’s tended to avoid wading into the horror genre entirely. This film makes a good argument for the notion that he should’ve done so more often, because it’s pretty great overall.

5 'Let the Right One In' (2008)

Directed by Tomas Alfredson

Though remade as a film and re-imagined as a series, 2008’s Let the Right One In remains untouchable, as far as 21st-century vampire stories go. It’s about the odd relationship that forms between an outcast boy and a seemingly emotionally distant girl, only the latter has certain secrets about her, including that she feeds on blood and has some unusual physical abilities.

It gets dark and harrowing at times, but Let the Right One In is also touching in its own unusual way; certainly not sentimental, but it is a very human story, despite the narrative dealing with at least one inhuman being. It’s the sort of horror movie that’s more than just a work of horror, and it stays under one’s skin long after it’s over, lingering in the most effective of ways.